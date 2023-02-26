MONUMENT — Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us a big meal of sloppy Joes, tater tot fries, fresh green salad, and a couple of different desserts to choose from. I chose to have pumpkin cake for my dessert. As always, it was a delicious meal and we thank our awesome cooks!

Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in our guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.

