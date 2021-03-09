MONUMENT—For the first Tuesday meal of the month of March, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us beef burritos with all the fixings, Spanish rice, refried beans and yummy cinnamon rolls for dessert. It was a great and filling meal! A special shout of thanks to our dear cooks: They served one of the burritos without cheese. I feel privileged and special they did that for me! Thank you both again from the bottom of my heart!
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the patrons at the door. Many thanks to all our wonderful volunteers.
Monument School had a football game on Friday, March 5. They played against Spray/Fossil and won! Hurray for our team. The score was 33 to zero. No points for them. The Spray kids were big, but our team was faster. Ha. There was also a volleyball tournament that was held after the football game. My hubby went to support our teams. I had company over and could not go. We are so thankful that the kids can play some of the sports.
Well, looks like the snow is melting. I think I heard that supposedly the snowpacks have been great and that our water reserves are filled? Don’t hold me to it, I could have heard wrong. I think it makes sense, though, because the snow has been slowly melting and seeping into the ground. I noticed that the John Day River was pretty high when we were driving home from church. Praise the Lord for all this water!
So, Frita has not had her babies yet. I thought about letting her out, but then you know what would happen. I am sure that, as soon as I let her out, she would have her babies. Sigh, so I am still trying to wait it out. I don’t think she likes it in there all by herself. Hopefully soon, she won’t be by herself.
I saw the other goats lazing around in the pen. They were enjoying the nice warm weather and sunning themselves. I saw Davey all sprawled out next to Kidd. I know how they feel. It feels good to be out in the beautiful sunny days.
I already have some friends tilling their garden’s bed already. Wow, it makes me envious. I can’t start anything or put anything in the ground until the first of June. That is what I have been told. One of my friends has a cold frame, and she has been enjoying some wonderful fresh lettuce and spinach. Maybe that is something I need to get also. One good thing about that: Since it is covered, the silly cats wouldn’t be able to get into it and poop in there. Ha.
What are you thinking of planting this year for your garden? Are you going to try anything new this year that you have never grown before?
Revelation 20:4 “And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the Word of God, and who had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Uh, oh. Here it comes. Darn silly time. One report has a cat that has already gone onto DST. She awakens her owner an hour early now. The dairy cows don’t do that. They go by the sunlight, and you better be there with the bucket or else it will all just go on the ground. Speaking of ground, you can see it now. The snow has just about gone away. No floods yet — fingers crossed. By the way, Standard Time began on Oct. 18, 1883. Until then, you had to set your watch every time you came to a new town. That would be very irritating. Can you imagine that now, in this day of nanoseconds and atomic clocks? Well, when the clock at the hall gets to 11:30 a.m., PST or PDT, that is the correct time to come to the front door and pick up your hot meal for the day.
The entree of beef stroganoff was in memory of Dave Kline. To go with it was a pea salad, rolls (courtesy of Blue Mountain Care Center) and apple crisp for dessert. Thanks to head cook Pam, assistant cook Laura and helper Tom for a great meal. Carlos took care of the home deliveries, and Ginger and Carla got the bags to those who came to pick up their meals. Pam Howard made sure all were marked off and accounted for correctly. (We used to have two Lauras, and now we have two Pams!) Through the month of March we will enjoy pizza, chicken, pork and meatloaf. And that’s just the entrees! The desserts include cookies (hope it’s chocolate chip — ahem) pecan bars and brownies. Oh boy, oh boy. You better be sure to call in and reserve your meal.
Found the following as a crossword puzzle clue: “IM sign off.” And I didn’t have a clue! The answer turned out to be “TTFN.” Could anyone tell me what that stands for? Saw another one: “OTOH.” Think it means “on the other hand,” but I wouldn’t swear to it. I don’t have e-mail, so all these acronyms don’t mean too much to me. I suppose its possible to write a whole letter using them. Hmm. A new code.
Saw a saying in the catalog: We’ll be friends ‘till we’re old and senile. Then we’ll be new friends! No comment.
Discovered an interesting fact today about Derrol’s and my past: We both attended the same one-room school that our father’s did. No, we did not go to the same school. Derrol’s dad attended the Riverside School, which is located on the Jacobs Ranch 6 miles up the John Day River from Prairie City. I attended (for 4 months) the Kimball Flat School 6 miles up the Malheur River from Drewsey, Oregon. Then we moved to Idaho for the next 10 years. Gosh, it seemed like it was longer than that! Then we moved back to my birthplace of Prairie City. Two years later I met Derrol, and the rest — as they say — is history!
Here is a quote from Michail Gorbachev — someone I didn’t think I would ever quote! “One of the paradoxes of the 20th century is the gap between humankind’s amazing technological achievements and the often deplorable state of the human spirit and human morality.” And the 21st century hasn’t improved on those states!
2 Corinthians 7:1 “Since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God.”
