Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us some Asian food. We had sweet and sour chicken with steamed rice, a fresh green salad, and cherry fruit tart for our dessert. I had to get a second helping for I was extra hungry. We thank them for their hard work and appreciate our meals.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont, Bob Cockrell, and Jan Ensign. Kristi and Bob collected and counted up the money. Kristi led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
The Monument School is selling citrus fruit right now, so if you would like to order and support the students, please give them a call. Don't forget that bingo and potluck dinner is held every last Saturday of the month. Bingo starts at 4 p.m.
We had our friends from Spray join us for lunch. We can help support their town. They have their senior lunch on Thursdays at the Grange in Spray. The winner of the free meal ticket was Christian Yukawa.
I am so grateful that the Lord gave us some more snow. It came and melted away quickly, but everything counts, right? Let us continue to lift up prayers for more moisture, and may the Lord give us lots of spring rains!
After I fed little Billy (I thought it was befitting of him), I noticed that his mouth was really cold, his body was cold, and he kept crying. I don't think Yuki licked him dry enough. I decided to use the blow dryer on him and dry Billy off.
I wrapped him up in a towel and proceeded to dry him with the blow dryer. He stopped crying and I just kept rubbing him all over, turning him over to dry him off, and I could tell he was just loving it. He did not protest or squirm.
I then heated up the towel that he was in with the dryer and wrapped him up. He fell asleep, and I laid him down in front of the stove.
I then went down to the goat shed and milked Yuki while she ate some grain. I brought the milk back up and fed little Billy. Within a couple of hours, he was up and moving around. No more funny position of his head, no more glazed look in his eyes, and no more look of death!
Scotty was cute, but I have to say, Billy is way cuter! He has the most adorable face. I think the good Lord made human babies and animal babies irresistibly cute so that we would love them. I think for animals, so that we would take pity on them and take care of them.
Leah got a new companion, Billy. That was, until a couple days later, I went down to the goat pen and there were two sets of twins that were born on the same day. Oy! I had baby goats up to my ears.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal. The Lord knoweth them who are His. And, let everyone who nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.