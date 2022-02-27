Monument -- We had some fabulous meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, roasted carrots, and chocolate cake with glazed cherries. Yummers. Oh yes, it was delicious. We thank our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for making such a wonderful meal for us. I don't think I could ever be a vegetarian, no way.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Kristi led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and filled out the papaerwork. Kristi and Bob collected and counted up the money. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank our volunteers for their service.
We had our friends from Spray join us for lunch. It's nice to have them over and fellowship with them, enjoying our lunch together. Ron Odette from Long Creek was the winner of the free meal ticket.
I have much to tell ya'll about my goats. A lot has happened since the week before! Frita had triplets and I had to take the female. She has really long legs and one of her hind legs was weak and bent funny. I figured her two brothers would push her off and she would starve. I named her Leah. She is a dark chocolate with white spots and she also has blue eyes.
Leah is a cutie. Unlike Belle, she likes to be cuddled and likes to sit on my lap. She is also a true minigoat. She is in the house and in a box. She sleeps most of the day away. She is getting more alert every day and her back, weak leg is getting stronger and is no longer bending wrong. I take her to the goat pen and let her play with her brothers.
So, I was correct in my assumption of Marianne. She was pregnant. She decided to go into labor on Saturday morning and she was having a hard time pushing. I saw the feet. I sat near her in the back of the shed and waited just in case she needed assistance. Well, after a few hours and it was around noon, I decided that I would go up to the house and eat a quick bite and I also had to feed Leah.
After the hasty lunch and feeding of Leah, I quickly made my way back to Marianne in the goat shed. Wouldn't you know it, while I was gone, she had had the baby and was almost done licking it dry! Really? Man, I missed it by that much! Ha. Marianne was huge and so I decided that I was going to stay put until she had the next one. I must have sat there for like five hours! She kept moaning every so often and I figured she was close.
At 7 p.m., I gave up. I decided that waiting in the cold was for the birds. I figured I will just come back early the next morning to see how many more she would have. It was super cold. To be continued…
Proverbs 10:2 Treasures of wickedness profit nothing, but righteousness delivereth from death.
Prairie City -- So, if you looked at the menu for today, the entree was listed as Hobo Dinner. Some might have been put off by that designation, but let me tell you, it was a great meal! If that’s what hoboes eat, bring it on!
Head cook Pam and assistant cook Pam started with a few onions and some more potatoes in the bottom of the pan, then added carrots around a big chunk of hamburger in the middle of the pan. It was delicious!
To go along with it was a fruit cup and Jell-O and our birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel, our sponsor for the day. A most satisfying and filling meal. Thank you, ladies. You did good!
And yes, you did read that right. Our cooks are both named Pam… and along with our faithful volunteer at the registration desk who is also named Pam, we have a genuine "Pam-demic" here! We are very happy to have Pam Gangler join the team at our center as the new assistant cook. She is very qualified for the position, and we hope she gets to stay a long time. There is another Pam who volunteers now and then, and that is when things really get interesting when you call out “Pam.”
Speaking of interesting… we had quite an experience. On Sunday, Derrol was flown to Bend to the heart section at St. Charles after experiencing some chest pain. He spent from midnight Sunday until 10 a.m. Wednesday getting all kinds of tests. Final diagnosis was angina. Prescription? Don’t work so hard.
Therefore, I missed being at the center for the meal delivery, but those who came included Carlos, Carla, Arlene, Mary, Ginger and Del. There may have been others, and if I missed you, thank you, too. Plans are moving forward! It is time to get things back to normal, right?
To move your thinking on to more normal ideas: The stores have taken delivery of this year’s supply of garden seeds! I type this while the snow is falling… but that’s OK ‘cause we need the snow to make the garden grow! And since we’ve moved on through two months of winter, we of the SAD affliction are starting to perk up. Only one more month till spring! A couple of weeks ago, when it was really nice outside, one "damdelion" thought it should show its colors. Then it got cold again, and so it closed up to wait for another warm spell.
James 5:7-8 Be patient, then, brothers, until the Lord’s coming. See how the farmer waits for the land to yield its valuable crop and how patient he is for the autumn and spring rains. You too, be patient and stand firm, because the Lord’s coming is near.
John Day -- Progress is continuing at the John Day Senior Center. Plans are being made to improve some of the landscaping around the main entrance. No dates yet.
When several or many people are involved, it takes time to coordinate to make things happen. The flooring was piled up in the center of the auditorium when I was there Thursday to pick up my meals.
A little bird told me that the suggested date for reopening for congregate dining was April 4. Nothing set in stone, though, but we are working towards that date. Watch this space in the coming weeks for more details.
Speaking of reopening, we have need for more volunteers for a couple hours each week. I sure have enjoyed my time as a volunteer for the last 14 years in different areas. I feel like a jack of all trades now as I have been involved in several aspects of our center.
Last Thursday was the first time I ever dined on fish tacos. Not too bad, just not my favorite food.
The oatmeal cookie with raisins sure did put my mouth in awe. Great flavor! Thanks, Kim.
Lunch on Thursday, March 3, will be: sausage and pepper hoagie, tater tots, cheeseburger soup and birthday cake. Monday, March 7, lunch will be sesame chicken and noodles, fruit cup and banana pudding, YUMM! To order your to-go lunch/es: 541-575-1825 by 10 a.m. and pick up between 11:30 and noon at the front door entrance. Thanks for supporting the senior center.
The sponsor for our Thursday meal is Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you, Driskills, for supporting our center with birthday cakes each month and for sponsoring our meal.
Our volunteer drivers for Monday's deliveries for two meals each stop are: Peggy Molnar, Jeanette Julsrud, Joyce Atchley, Patty Davis. Thanks, ladies, for your time and service.
Proverbs 16:9 A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the LORD directeth his steps.
