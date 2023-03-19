PRAIRIE CITY — We celebrated St. Pat's Day with the traditional dinner of corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes and carrots. Then we scooted over to the other serving site and dished up our own green salad, cottage cheese and pears, and a green frosted, green marbled cake. Great food prepared by our great cooks, Pam W. and Pam G.

Meanwhile, the trivia for the day was concerning the actual date of today: the Ides of March. Turns out that May, July and October can also have an Ides. Why? Dunno. Anyway, the most important thing in history that happened on this date was the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 B.C. by 100 of his "friends," led by his best buddy, Brutus. On to better items: Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, was born on this day. Ann Sothern and Joseph Coors died on this day. The first blood bank was established in Chicago in 1937. Under the fur, a tiger's skin is also striped. And this is National Bubblegum Week. Enjoy! Then there are the March winds. ... Did you know that the windiest city in the world is Dodge City, Kansas?! It has been proved that the wind always blows in Dodge City. Sometimes a gentle breeze, sometimes a howling gale, but the wind always blows. And I thought Baker and Pendleton were windy.

