Prairie City -- Belated Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We celebrated with the traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage along with carrots and potatoes, a broccoli salad, a dinner roll, and — ta-da — a scrumptious brownie. Don’t know if brownies are a part of a traditional Irish meal, but we had ‘em anyway! And I told the cooks that I can’t usually eat corned beef, but what they made for today I had no problem eating! In fact, there was enough for supper, too. Good deal for $5, don’t ya know.
Our meal sponsor was Ginger Kendall in memory of her parents, Chet and Carol Johns.
Our deliverers for the day included Gwynne, Carlos, and Mary for home deliveries and Tom, Carla, and Ginger for the pick-up people. Carla had to fill in for Pam H. today due to an injury. Get well soon, Pam. Thanks to all who did their duty.
We had our monthly board meeting and decided to take the plunge and REOPEN for in-house dining on April 6. The meal will be served at noon, as per usual — two years ago. If you still want to have a meal-to-go, and are not on the Meals-on-Wheels program, you still may have one. But you will have to come into the building and go through the serving line just like everyone else. But tell the server that it is a takeout, and they will put the meal in a takeout container instead of on a plate. The price will be $6 to cover the cost of the container. To eat in-house will still be $5 for those over 60 years of age.
Update on the bursitis in my foot: I haven’t put the alternative medication on for a week and all seems to be well! Hallelujah and PTL! Thanks for all your prayers.
Spring has sprung. My daffodils and tulips are poking through the gravel/dirt. Still watching for carrots…
Quote from Janie B. Cheaney in World magazine: “Did the lockdowns work? Two years after they went into effect, it’s reasonable to expect an informed answer, and new meta-analysis from Johns Hopkins University provides one. It’s long and detailed, but boils down to a No. That is, close examination of data from 34 reliable studies could find no clear correlation between strict lockdowns and COVID-19 infection rates. The benefits of shutting down small businesses and larger gatherings were questionable.” (March 12, 2022) No comment, just reporting.
Matthew 9:35, 36 “Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. When he saw the crowds, He had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”
Monument -- All those who came for lunch on Tuesday, we stuffed ourselves with meatball sub sandwiches that Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared. We also had curly fries, a fresh green salad, and chocolate brownies for dessert. Yes, it was a delicious and hearty meal that we all enjoyed and we thank our cooks for their wonderful job of making us such a tasty treat.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont, Bob Cockrell, and Jan Ensign. They welcomed the guests, collected and counted up the money. Linda Abraham led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Max Breeding won the free meal ticket.
Here are the following announcements: The senior center is encouraging people to come and partake of the meals at the senior center. The purpose of our senior center is for the people to meet together as a community. They would like to serve the takeouts for people with health issues that would prevent them from coming and participating at the senior center. There will be an extra charge for the takeout meals to cover the cost of containers.
Persons wanting a second serving need to make a donation equal to the meal in a labeled jar to help cover the costs of paying the cooks.
Because of a leak in our senior center's roof, flooring will need to be replaced in the kitchen. This will occur in May/June. We will need volunteers to help unhook electric appliances and turn off plumbing and then hook them back up afterwards. The senior center will be closed for at least one week or more.
Calling all prayer warriors out there. Jimmy Cole went into the hospital for he had low oxygen levels and so he is in St. Charles Hospital in Bend. He is doing better and being his ornery self when I spoke with him on the phone but he still needs our prayers. I believe the Lord can and will do a miracle in Jimmy's life and he will be used as a testimony unto the power of our most gracious and majestic God!
Leah, my bottle baby goat, now has two companions. Lilly had a set of twins and rejected one of them. I don't know why. So I brought her up to the house, and her name is Choco. For those of you who are wondering where I get these names, sometimes my kids help me name them. Choco is, well, dark chocolate in color, hence the name Choco. Ha. I had them in the house at night when it was super-cold but now they are outside with Belle. All three of them love to be cuddled! Billy has a beautiful and soft coat. He is going to be a very nice-looking goat. I am still debating whether to leave him intact or band him.
I feed these babies three times a day with a bottle. I am looking forward to weaning day.
Psalms 77:11 I will remember the works of the LORD: Surely I will remember Thy wonders of old.
John Day -- Plans and preparations are in full swing to have the building ready for in-house dining on April 4. Be watching this space for further news about progress and timing. The new flooring will be put down on March 29. The kitchen window is protected from visitors. The cooks will be serving the food to each attendee from the window. No food will go to waste. Any food not served will be assigned to fill the to-go dishes for deliveries to shut-ins.
Thank you all for returning your rinsed dishes to be sterilized and reused. This really helps with our finances.
Along with in-house dining there will be door prizes like we used to have. You must be present to get one of them so … see you there.
The food the week of St. Patrick's Day was great. The corned beef was great and those brownies were so rich I had to eat a bit at several meals to finish it; a great ending to a great meal. Thank you, Shay and Kim, for the delicacies.
All you bingo players will be glad to hear that bingo will begin when in-house dining does. Keep watching this page to be sure. Does this sound like a normalcy plan to you? It sure does trigger the memory, huh?
If you are interested in playing pokeno on Friday afternoon for a couple hours, come on down to the senior center or call 541-792-0202 for more information.
For Thursday, March 24, Shay and Kim are preparing taco spaghetti, cheesy garlic bread, salad of their choice, and s’mores bars for dessert. This meal is sponsored by Farmers Insurance. Thanks to Farmers for supporting our senior center.
Monday, March 28, lunch will be shepherd pie, broccoli salad and lemon curd cake. Yummy yummy.
The volunteer drivers for Monday deliveries will be Blue Mountain Hospital crew, Peggy Molnar, Jeanette Julsrud, Joyce Atchley and Patty Davis. Thank you all for your effort, time and expense to make lunch possible for many shut-ins in our area. Without you and all the other volunteers, our center cannot be successful. You are so appreciated.
To reserve lunch, be sure to call 541-575-1825 by 10 a.m. or so on Monday and Thursday and pick it up between 11 a.m. and noon at the front entrance. Thanks.
James 4:8 Draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to you.
