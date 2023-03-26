MONUMENT — Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked us up some chicken enchiladas and all the fixings, Spanish rice, refried beans and oh, my favorite, Mandarin orange cooler cake for our dessert. It was very delish as always, and we all enjoyed our lunch very much. We thank our cooks again for their wonderful cooking!

Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.

