JOHN DAY—On behalf of the center, I would like to thank Chester’s Thriftway for their generous donation of eight cases of large grocery sacks. The cooks so greatly appreciated them.
Remember that for $5, you can order your wonderful lunch from the senior center. Just call 541-575-1825. You won’t be sorry. Remember to call every Monday and Thursday by 11 a.m.. Pick-up at 11:30 a.m.
The first dinner in March was honey mustard chicken and rice and peach blueberry cobbler.
On March 4, we’ll have chicken Parmigiana pasta, cucumber tomato salad, bread sticks and birthday cake, sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel.
On March 8, we’ll have stuffed pork loin, garlic mashed potatoes and Italian love cake.
Psalm 40:2 “He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my step.”
MONUMENT—Wow, time sure flies fast. February seems like a blur. Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, finished off the month of February with a blast. We had a very filling and delicious meal of roast beef sandwiches (my kids just loved the cheesy bread), wedge fries, fresh green salad and vanilla cake with chocolate frosting for our dessert. Oh, yes, it was a most memorable meal to finish off the month of February. We thank our cooks for our fabulous meal.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out all the paperwork. We had Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell, who counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals at the door to the awaiting patrons. We have a good system set up to help things run smoothly.
Most of the snow in Monument has pretty much melted off. I, on the other hand, live on the mountain overlooking Monument, and it is still a winter wonderland. Ha. We are now seeing patches of some ground, but it is still mostly white, blinding white in the bright sun, actually. We are supposedly going to get some beautiful sunny days in the week to come. Aahh, I like the different seasons.
I got to harvest some baby spinach from my cold frame! It was not a whole lot, but hey, it was still a little harvest. The spinach and lettuce were planted before the winter came, and I had been watering it, maybe every other week? They are not terribly tall or anything, but there is quite a bit growing there. I just pinched off a few of the bigger spinach leaves and mixed it in with my green salad. The spinach sure was very green, though.
I locked up Frita in the back of the goat shed. She was looking pretty big, and I didn’t want her to kid while I was gone to church. She looks like she is going to pop any day now. I really hope she does not have triplets.
One of the new nannies that I purchased a month or so ago has something not right on her bottom. It looks red and blistered. I tried to put some raw honey on it, and it helped a bit, but I did not continue to do so. Looks like I need to help treat it and put something on it. I think I am going to try using some bag balm on there. It is just a little difficult trying to do it by myself. I can’t manage to hold onto her and administer the bag balm on her butt without her trying to get away. Ha.
Well, I got some seeds that I purchased at the store that I want to plant in my garden this year. I got myself a couple of packets of okra. I’ve never grown okra before so we’ll see how that goes. I just need a few more different seeds and then I should be all set for the planting.
Galatians 3:11 “But that no man is justified by the law in the sight of God, it is evident: for, The just shall live by faith.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Oh! The weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful, and since we’ve no place to go (PTL) let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! We made another run to Burns, but the road was bare and dry after you got past Silvies. So I got my hearing aids, and my, oh my, does the striking clock sound loud — like Big Ben! And the piano has an overtone/vibration that sounds just like the telephone ringing! Couldn’t hear the phone in the studio before anyway, so have to stop and determine if there is going to be another ring. Anyway, we got back in time to pick up our meals at the senior center. And they were delicious. We had shepherd’s pie, Caesar salad, rolls (courtesy of Blue Mountain Care Center) and birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel.
Thank you for doing this for us every week, BMCC, and every month, DMC. We appreciate it very much. Our cooks today were Angie, Laura B. and helper Tom. Carlos made the deliveries, Pam tended to the registration book and Ginger and Carla doled out the bags with the meals in them. We also want to thank all of you who have been diligent and returned your recyclable containers, all washed and ready to be sanitized. This really helps the bottom line! The meal today was sponsored by Theresa Ketchum. Thank you much.
Found my little notebook that I used to record my notes for this missive back when we didn’t have to worry about masks and social distancing. It was dated March 11, 2020. We had a flag salute, a blessing, a door prize, appropriate-to-the-day table decorations, tai chi, pinochle, library access and visiting. We even had a concert planned. “Soon and very soon” we hope to be gathering again — freely.
Got a very instructive book about molecules. Has diagrams of how the teeny, tiny atoms all get put together to make molecules, which form all the substances on earth (all by chance, of course. Hah!). “Baby oil isn’t made from babies, Girl Scout cookies aren’t made from Girl Scouts, but Neatsfoot Oil actually is made from feet. Specifically the feet and shin bones of cattle.” The text explained that the word neat is an Old English word for ox, cow or other cattle. And now you know!
The book also stated that “John D. Rockefeller named his company ‘Standard Oil’ because he standardized kerosene and made it safer. When crude oil was first pumped from the ground in the mid-nineteenth century, kerosene was the first product created from it. Unfortunately, not all early refiners were careful… and death by kerosene lamp explosion was shockingly common.” So we give thanks for the electric light bulb in whatever form it takes nowadays! The LEDs do last a very long time. Remember how expensive they were just a few short years ago?
John 8:12 “When Jesus spoke again to the people, He said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’”
