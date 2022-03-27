Monument -- The lunch that was served for March 22 was made by our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. They made us some fancy parmesan chicken, garlic toast, yummy roasted potatoes, carrots, and different variety of desserts. It was a hearty meal and we thank them for their wonderful cooking!
Bob Cockrell was at the greeter's table. Linda Abraham helped him collect the money and count it up. Jan Ensign was working behind the scenes. Bob led the flag salute. Linda made the announcements, and Charlotte Barker prayed the blessing over the meal.
There were 60 meals total served, including takeouts. Larry Vote donated some microphones so the intercom is now functional again. We thank everyone who volunteers, supports, and helps out. We appreciate everyone coming together to help our senior center run smoothly.
I am calling for everyone out there to continue to pray for Jimmy Cole and also make a special request. Jimmy is at the St. Charles Hospital in Bend, and I have been told he will be in there indefinitely. I don't know what that really means but I know that he is in the Lord's hands. Until the Lord is through with Jimmy, he is not going anywhere.
But Jimmy does need a lot of encouragement right now. If you could find some time to do this, I believe he will be so tickled and happy to receive get well cards, encouragement cards, cards to just let him know that we care and love him. I just want him to be so bombarded with cards that they will have to have a whole box put aside just for him.
You may send your cards and letters to St. Charles Hospital, ATTENTION PATIENT JAMES COLE ROOM #8216, 2500 NE Neff Road, Bend, OR 97701. We all love Jimmy and we can show him tangibly by our words of encouragement. Scripture says that death and life are in the power of the tongue. Let us speak words of love and affirmation to our friend Jimmy. Thank you all ahead of time!
I also wanted to put out a shout of thanks to the emergency staff at the Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day for their medical help when my hubby had to take me in late Sunday night, March 20. It started Friday evening and I thought I had indigestion. I felt pretty miserable on Saturday, wanting to crawl into a hole and die. Sunday, I felt better until about 6 p.m. and I got chills, broke out into a cold sweat, very nauseated.
My hubby called our neighbor and EMT friend, Rose Howe, and she recommended a visit to John Day. As soon as we decided to go, the pain disappeared and I had no fear but total peace. When we got there, I told them my suspicions and it was confirmed through a CT scan, acute appendicitis. The ER staff prepared me, took it out, and I was home by morning. I praise the Lord for His goodness and the medical help from the staff!
Psalms 104:33 I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.
Prairie City -- Yeah! Spring made it! I called a cellphone on Tuesday and the person who answered was in Hawaii — and it was pouring down rain. Ha, ha. We had clear blue skies and 60-plus degrees in Central and Eastern Oregon. No place like home. So if it rains, it’s because Derrol just had to wash the winter grime off the vehicle while it was nice. (Tee-hee.)
Speaking of cellphones — grandson No. 2 asked to use my landline. The number he dialed was busy. But he had never heard a landline busy signal and so he wondered what the beep-beep-beep was. Now he knows…
Found this word in a historical true story book: sockdolager — with no clues to its definition. Anyone have any idea?
Our first meal of spring had us enjoying hamburgers with all the usual fixin’s and pasta salad. Dessert was a chocolate cupcake with ooey-gooey frosting. Yes! An extra added attraction was a little orange. Good work, Pam G. with helpers Arlene and Carla.
The other volunteers to get the meals to the people included Ginger, Gwynne, Carlos, Mary, Tom, Del, and Carla (again) at the reception desk. We all are praying for Pam H. to get well soon so she can return to her station at the desk. The sponsor of our meal today was Delores Scott, because we had BEEF!
We made a run to points east and saw a couple of interesting things. The first was at Whitney, which is at least 40 miles from cell service, I do believe. Anyway, the state forestry department had put up a large information sign which had a very large QR block on it. Is it possible to get information there?
Boogying on down the road, we saw porta-potty sitting on the right of way. Hmmm. No evidence of roadwork anywhere. Hmmm. Just one of those Eastern Oregon mysteries.
And here’s another bit of history: The GO! section of the paper had an article about Mark Hatfield. Did you know that when he was governor, Mr. Hatfield visited Grant County and came to a church service in the old hall? His assistants warned the pastor, but he didn’t tell anyone else. So when his entourage entered, it was quite a surprise to all of us there.
That has been over 50 years ago, so I don’t remember much about it… I probably didn’t see too much since I assume I was playing the piano and had my back to the congregation… Wonder what the sermon was…?
I John 1:5 This is the message we have heard from Him and declare to you: God is light; in Him there is no darkness at all.
I John 3:16 This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers.
