JOHN DAY—Here we are, almost April, and we are still seeing off-and-on winter. Are you as ready for spring and summer as I am? Do you find time flying as fast as I am? Easter is just around the corner — a reminder that Christ is alive. I want to thank all the sponsors of the wonderful meals we enjoy each week.
The biggest issue in our world right now is the coronavirus that is keeping us apart and creating so much loneliness.
If you are feeling anxious or would like to talk to someone about the COVID-19 situation, you can call one of the following phone lines: the Oregon warmline at 1-800-698-2392, available seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., to speak with a trained peer, or SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “talkWithUs to 66746 to speak to a trained crisis counselor to help people experiencing distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.
And: If you need assistance getting on the email vaccine waitlist, please call Angie at the senior center, 541-575-2949. She can assist you getting on this waitlist. She will need the following: name, date of birth, phone number and mailing address. You can also get on the vaccine list using caccine@ccsemail.org.
Life goes on for all of us so the best way to deal with life as we know it today is keep a positive attitude and think on things that are good and true and trust in God for daily comfort.
Our senior center is alive and well and still making lunches on Mondays and Thursdays. Remember to call the center to reserve your meal so, when you arrive at 11:30 a.m., it will be ready for you.
Thursday, April 1, our menu will be ham and Swiss sandwich, baked beans, macaroni salad and birthday cake.
Monday, April 5, the menu will be egg bread bowl, hash-browns, sausage patties and fruit pastry.
Enjoy your meals and keep safe.
Psalm 118:1 “Give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: because His mercy endureth for ever.”
MONUMENT—Looks like the month of March is coming to a close. I know, it just cannot seem to be! Where does the time go? I know I can’t be the only one who is thinking this way. I was telling my hubby the other day that it just seems like yesterday that I was still a little kid wanting to grow up. We were coming home from Bend and listening to our ‘80s music, and I felt like I was a teenager the day before and the nostalgia just hit. It is weird how music can take you back to a different time, a different era.
Speaking of a different time, for the past Tuesday lunch, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us fried fish and chicken, wedge potatoes, coleslaw and blueberry fruit tart for our dessert. It was a yummy meal, and I especially liked the tartar sauce. I like dipping the chicken in the tartar sauce as well as the fish. I like different sauces, but my children don’t, go figure. We thank our wonderful cooks for their efforts.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals at the door. There were some bags of rice and other dry goods that were available for people to take home if they wanted. These were some extra food stuff that was from the food bank.
I got a great idea from someone that I must share. We picked up a bunch of empty cattle salt lick tubs and brought them home. I was planning on using them to plant a lot of my garden veggies in them. I was told to put fresh manure first and then add regular dirt and then plant my seeds, and put an old window over it. Viola, a miniature hot house! The manure will be hot and heat up the tub keeping the seeds warm. I am so excited about this. I can’t wait to try it out. I am going to get to start some tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers early. I will let y’all know how it turns out.
I was just thanking the Lord for his provision of those tubs, for I was thinking how costly it would be to buy a bunch of planter pots. Those old salt lick tubs are perfect, and best of all, it did not cost me a thing.
The Lord also provided for anyone to have access to him. Sin separated us from having a relationship with him, but through the shed blood of Jesus Christ, he made a way. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. Resurrection Sunday is coming on the 4th of April. As I reflect what Jesus did for me on that cross, how he suffered for me, I am overwhelmed with gratefulness and love for him. He is my Risen Savior. Hallelujah. Happy Resurrection Day to everyone. He is risen, he is risen indeed!
John 17:1-2 “These things Jesus spoke; and lifting up His eyes to heaven, He said, ‘Father, the hour has come; glorify Thy Son, that the Son may glorify Thee, even as Thou gavest Him authority over all mankind, that to all whom Thou has given Him, He may give eternal life.’”
PRAIRIE CITY—You can tell that it is spring break: It snowed — 2 inches on the first day! Were there any baseball games or track events? Ah, yes, March. When Mother Nature can’t make up her mind if it is winter or spring.
Our wonderful cooks Pam and Laura made up their minds to give us a fantastic meal (not that it doesn’t happen every Wednesday!). We enjoyed pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, fruit (raspberry/blueberry mix) and those anticipated brownies. They are so good! Meals were delivered by Carlos and Tom to homes, and to our front door by Carla and registrar Pam. Many thanks to the 51 diners who purchased a meal.
Being as how we are “senior citizens,” we are always interested in new ways of saying that: to wit — here are two that surfaced this week: “You will be getting a ‘life experience’ discount.” (Fist pump!) “This particular disturbance in your otherwise healthy life is due to your maturity and wisdom.” How tactful!
Pet peeve: A tissue left in a pocket that is not removed before being washed. The mystery is how such a small piece of paper can disintegrate into all those little specks of tissue. And other times it will just wad up on itself and stay in the pocket! This mystery goes along with the “science” of bubbles and clouds. Too much for my poor ol’ head.
I read lots of history books, and I was under the impression that what I was reading was actually true. Herewith another quote: “History is always controversial and full of differing opinions and ideas.” Guess that’s where bias comes in. Another quote from the Kennedy assassination book: a certain person was given “… a specific assignment to investigate corruption… His determination to extend the cleanup to elected officials was not well received by powerful politicians.” I can imagine!
And one more to make you smile: “Shouting to make your children behave is like steering your car with the horn.” (No comment.)
I was given a large bag of old music to go through and take what I wanted. Among the old pieces of sheet music was a small magazine that had the words to popular songs way back when — you know, like 40, 50 and 60 or more years ago. Anyhow, there was an ad for people to become nurses. The salary expected was $50-60 a week. Yes, a week! Today? Those are hourly wages. When my dad was a young man, his ranch wage was $30 — a month. Ah, yes, the good old days. If you want to get ahead today, join the U.S. Space Force. Beam me up, Scotty!
Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
I Thessalonians 4:17 “… we will be caught up… to meet the Lord in the air…” (so while we wait)
I Thessalonians 5:11 “… encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.