PRAIRIE CITY — Today is World Compliment Day. O-kay. I take it that does not mean that I should compliment the world, but that everyone in the world should compliment another person. My compliments go out to our fantastic cooks. They prepared a most delicious meal for us today. And all for only $6! We enjoyed scalloped potatoes that were just out of this world! The entree was meatloaf cooked to perfection; carrots, coleslaw, cottage cheese, and fruit crisp with your choice of ice cream or canned whipped cream. Mmm, yummy, yummy. Take a bow, ladies!
The volunteers to get this meal to people here in the hall and out on the routes included Mary, Sharon, Gwynne, Carla, Chris, Theresa, Tom, and Pam. Tom got the new month's table centerpieces on, then had to leave because his wife had to have emergency dental surgery! We pray for her quick recovery. The centerpieces are in honor of St. Patrick's Day, doncha know.
Del Lake led the flag salute, Ginger gave the announcements, and Chris asked the blessing. Derrol Coombs was the winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy. We thank Greg and Marla for this gift.
Trivia birthdays included Harry Belafonte and Glenn Miller. Jackie Coogan died on this day. The first "Captain America" comic book was published in 1941; the Peace Corps was founded in 1961; Mickey Mantle retired in 1969; and June Carter and Johnny Cash were married in 1968.
Chris investigated rainbows for us today because there are some photos on the wall here of a rainbow over the hall. There is a report that a rainbow was observed that lasted nine hours. We commented that it must have been a big storm! You can see a circular rainbow from a position in the sky, i.e. from an airplane, etc. Do you know how much a rainbow weighs? (tee hee) It's pretty light! Quote from Dolly Parton: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."
The question to determine first table through the serving line had nothing to do with rainbows. Just thought I'd warn you. How many dogs survived the sinking of the Titanic? First-timer Sharon Mitchell guessed three, and she was correct! (Now that is a real trivia question!)
The old newspapers yielded this information: The Sunday Oregonian comics ran 10 pages with 32 different strips on 12-29-74; the BME had ads from three businesses that are still operating today: John Day Auto Parts, John Day Hardware, and Land Title. The Grant Co. Cleaners and Grant Co. Drive-In are no more. The movies being shown were "Castaway Cowboy" starring James Garner and "The Absent-Minded Professor" starring Fred MacMurray. Other columns that are no more were the hospital discharges and nursing home visitors. Ah, the good ol' days.
Gen. 9:13 1 have set My rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth.
JOHN DAY — Boxes of books and puzzles keep coming in for our library. Linda is so happy that other people care about the library. She has worked so hard to get it to this point. She has a friend that comes in on Fridays and works on the library and other beautification things. It is nice to be able to work with someone else. A while back Charlene (Charlie) came in with a couple bags of books and told Linda there was more to come. That was a “wow” moment for Linda. Janet Henderson did a book trade with Linda and when Linda gave books Charlene gave Linda a $76 trade ticket to get books from Dave Driscoll’s bookstore in Canyon City. Linda was very excited about that trade. Thanks, Charlene, for your interest and efforts to help our library.
On Monday, Feb. 27, Darlene and Elsie were at the desk for a while till Elsie had to gather information, so Darlene continued alone. Dave Pasko manned the 50/50 ticket area. Elsie did the announcements after they drew names for the drawings.
Margie Conley led the flag salute. Thanks, Margie.
Sixty fresh meals and 48 frozen meals were delivered all around the area. Mike and Pati, Rachel and Rod Carpenter, and Rick LaMountain delivered all the meals. Pati’s arm and hand are still causing a great deal of pain but she still comes and helps as much as she can. Thanks, Pati. Thanks, all of you drivers for your time and efforts of love to others. Two takeout meals also came from the kitchen, and there were 20 in-house diners.
The servers today were from the LDS church; they were Rachel and Rod Carpenter and Chris Robbins. The three of you did a great job, and everyone was taken care of with drinks, napkins and condiments. The smiles and the attentiveness was a joy to the crowd today. We dined on pizza, green salad and chocolate cake. (Yumm.) Rachel asked the blessing for the meal today. Thanks, Rachel.
Everyone was asked to bring empty and clean Cool Whip bowls for diners to be able to take home the food they were too full to eat. After lunch was cleaned up we had a board meeting to make decisions concerning the building, managing our funds, and sanitizing the tables and chairs once a month.
Lonnie Davis won the Len's card, Frank Trimozie won the free meal and Mike (his last name ran right out of my head; sorry, Mike) won the 50/50 pot. Congratulations to all of you.
Some 130 meals total were generated in our kitchen and nourished many people. Thanks, Shay and Janet and Nancy, for a job well done, right down to leaving the kitchen presentable.
On Thursday, March 2, Carol Roe and Darlene were at the desk greeting all 23 in-house diners, making sure they were signed in and their names in the drawings for the day. Thanks, Carol and Darlene.
Mya Ennis led the flag salute and Pastor Jessie from the First Baptist Church asked the blessing for the meal today. Pastor Jessie brought Peggy Molnar and LaDonna Pickett to help serve today. Chris Robbins and Jeanette Julsrud helped serve also. These five did a great job, and everyone enjoyed their presence with us. We dined on chicken fricassee (yum yum), creamy mushroom rice (yummy), a dish of fruit, a croissant, and birthday cake (yummy yum yum), brought to us by Driskill’s, who sponsored our meal today. Thanks, Driskill’s, for all you do for us and those special yummy cakes. A picture was taken of those that have birthdays in March.
Sixty-four fresh meals were delivered into the community by Mike Davis, Rick LaMountain and Peggy Molnar with LaDonna. Thanks to each one of you for your service of love to others. There were 15 takeout meals today as well. A total of 112 meals went out from our kitchen today. Shay and Darla did most of the cooking, and Nancy and Chris helped keep dishes clean and things put away, which was a big help to Shay and Darla while getting all the meals bagged and ready for deliveries and to leave the kitchen presentable at the end of the day.
Thadd’s Place, next door to Chester’s, is having a luncheon March 15 at 1 p.m. They sent an invitation to the senior center so everyone who comes to lunches and other events at the center are invited to attend. It will begin at noon.
Please keep your pull tabs from veggies, fruit and pop cans and bring them in and fill the jar on the desk so they can be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House to assist them in acquiring items needed to help them do what they do. Thanks in advance for doing this.
Billie Bullard is no longer able to be with us in person, so she would really appreciate a phone call or a card in the mail or a visit. Her information is on the desk. Come in for lunch and get it.
The Prineville Senior Center has a great idea to help our seniors. It is called “Adopt a Senior.” They shared some information about it, and we have copies of it on the desk so pick up one and see if this is something you could do to help a senior in our community.
Ron Phillips won the Chester’s card and Carol Roe won the free meal. Gregg Starr won the 50/50 pot. Congratulations, all three of you.
Since the weather got so bad last week, the work on our heating system was stalled. As soon as it gets over hailing and snowing, the work will resume and be completed. We are very anxious to have every room warm.
A total of 102 meals went out of our kitchen today. Congrats to the kitchen staff.
Something we just learned on Thursday and it was on the radio: “March is ladder safety month.” That made me smile, hope you got a smile from it, too.
Good thought: I will do all I can with all I have as long as I can.
Tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, lunch will be teriyaki pork ribs, lemon chive rice, veggies of cook's choice and pineapple cake, sponsored by Walt and Agnes Hall. On Monday, March 13, we will be dining on meatballs with onions and peppers, dinner rolls and confetti Oreo dessert. Join us for this good food and lots of visiting. A great way to spend an hour of your day and have good fellowship.
This verse gives me peace: 1 John 4:13 Here we know that we dwell in Him, and He in us, because He hath given us of His Spirit.
MONUMENT — We had a most delightful and delectable lunch made for us by our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. Did you know that it was such a popular lunch that the cooks had 35 takeouts of it? They made us chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with bacon, fluffy dinner rolls, and chocolate cake with powdered sugar on top. Everyone sure enjoyed the meal. We joyfully thank our cooks for their efforts!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in all the guests, collected and counted up the money. Judy Harris led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
We almost had a full house. Of course, our usual friends from Spray were among the guests to join us for lunch. I am sure that everyone left quite happy and satisfied with the meal.
We will be having our next sewing get-together on Wednesday, March 22. I have a lot of quilt tops to make and not a whole lot of time. Ya, I think I am going to ask as one of my questions to the Lord, why we needed so much sleep during the night?
This is the first year that I am not even getting the itch yet to plant things. I am sure that feeling will be coming soon enough, though. There is so much to do. I have been canning beans. One of my pressure canners was not heating up, and it took a couple of tries but I finally figured it out. It was the overpressure plastic valve that was not working right. Luckily, I had a spare part. So the next time I can some beans, it won't be taking six hours to do it, it will be more like four hours instead!
My hubby and I went to Pioneer Feed and loaded up a bunch of straw. I laid down the fresh straw in the goat shed and wouldn't you know? Bonnie came over and started sniffing around and then nibbling. I guess she found some dried thistle amongst the straw. I thought, "Oh, no, you are gonna eat up the straw before you all start having your babies!"
The next thing I saw that was unacceptable while I was in there, just putting down fresh straw, was her squatting down and pooping! Then Frita and one of her babies from last year also came in. Well, I chased them all out and blocked the doorway. I have to say, goats are single-minded and very stubborn. Bonnie tried to butt her way past me sitting at the doorway. That was when I decided to close the door on the shed from them for a little while. Ha.
I gave them a little more hay to distract them and opened the door to their shed before leaving them. Billy came over and wanted to be petted so I indulged him. He is still cute and friendly.
Psalms 71:3 Be Thou my strong habitation, whereunto I may continually resort. Thou hast given commandment to save me, for Thou art my Rock and my Fortress.
