PRAIRIE CITY — Today is World Compliment Day. O-kay. I take it that does not mean that I should compliment the world, but that everyone in the world should compliment another person. My compliments go out to our fantastic cooks. They prepared a most delicious meal for us today. And all for only $6! We enjoyed scalloped potatoes that were just out of this world! The entree was meatloaf cooked to perfection; carrots, coleslaw, cottage cheese, and fruit crisp with your choice of ice cream or canned whipped cream. Mmm, yummy, yummy. Take a bow, ladies!

The volunteers to get this meal to people here in the hall and out on the routes included Mary, Sharon, Gwynne, Carla, Chris, Theresa, Tom, and Pam. Tom got the new month's table centerpieces on, then had to leave because his wife had to have emergency dental surgery! We pray for her quick recovery. The centerpieces are in honor of St. Patrick's Day, doncha know.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.