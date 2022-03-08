John Day -- Thursday, March 3, Shay and Kim are making sausage and pepper hoagies, tater tots, cheeseburger soup and birthday cake. For Monday, March 7, lunch will be sesame chicken and noodles, fruit cup, and banana pudding. Yummy!
As I type this my mouth waters, longing for those great flavors. To reserve your lunch, call 541-575-1825 by 10 a.m. and pick them up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the front entrance. Remember, all meals are subject to change. The suggested donation for these lunches is $5 for ages 60 and over and $6 for those younger than 60.
The current sponsors for meals are: Driskill Memorial Chapel, Dollar General, Chester’s Market, and Marilyn Foss. Thanks to each of you for supporting our senior center.
You have an opportunity to volunteer at our center if you choose to. We are in need of volunteer drivers and help with beverages when we open again, as well as help with lunch cleanup. Call the number above for more information.
At long last we are hearing about the COVID-19 easing up. Talk is that soon masks will not be required except for private gatherings coordinators’ mandates. It has been over two years. Phew! That is a long time to live in deprivation. I for one am so ready to regain some amount of normal living.
Unexpected company arrived at my house for a couple days so I will make this news short and catch up next week. Thanks for understanding.
John 8:31-32, and 36 You are truly my disciples if you keep obeying my teachings and you will know the truth.
The Truth will set you free.
Monument --
Wow, we are already into the month of March! I better start thinking about what I am going to plant very soon for the summer. My life seems to be extremely busy and I thought we were supposed to have a nice, slow-paced, relaxing wintertime? If this winter is so busy, I am afraid what it will be like in the spring and summer.
One thing I think a bunch of us women enjoy is that we don’t have to cook for ourselves or our families for Tuesday lunch! Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us chimichangas with all the fixings, refried beans, fiesta corn, and chocolate chip cookies for our dessert. I especially liked the corn, it was very delicious. I know that corn has no nutritional value but it sure tasted really good! We thank our great cooks for our wonderful meal.
Our volunteers at the table were Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign. They greeted everyone, collected, and counted up the money. Linda Abraham led us in the flag salute, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Ron Odette of Long Creek won the free meal ticket. We had our usual suspects from Spray join us for lunch, too. We thank everyone for their service and also for supporting our senior center by coming and fellowshipping with us for lunch.
So, from the previous story from the previous week, I went quickly down to the goat shed after breakfast the next morning to see how many more babies Marianne had. I went in and had to turn on my headlamp (which btw are extremely handy!) and scanned the pen. I found absolutely nothing! What?
I looked at Marianne and looked around and I said to her, “Marianne, why do you still look so big and fat and yet you have no other babies? What’s the deal?” She only had the one baby and no other. Thank goodness I decided to go into the house when I did for it would have been a lost cause.
The goats seem to like having their babies on Tuesdays or Sundays. I took Leah out to the goat pen to hang out with her brothers, for she is getting too big for her box in the house and wants to be very active. While I was out there, I was scanning the goats and noticed Yuki (the blue goat with blue eyes) had a bloody back end. She had had babies!
So I went into the goat shed and sure enough found two of them. They were two tiny little black, blue and white babies. But when I picked one of them up, he looked like he was at death’s door. His neck was bending funny and his eyes were looking glazed and rolled back slightly. He was limp and very light. He was too weak to feed.
What to do? I brought him quickly up to the house. I fed him some collostrum milk replacer. To be continued…
Revelations 3:10 Because thou hast kept the word of My patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them who dwell upon the earth.
Prairie City --
Hope you managed to work your way through last week’s edition and got the photos with the correct article. I just thought that April Fool’s Day came a month early… I did enjoy the opinion essays by the fifth-graders. Good job, future voters.
Our “Pam-demic” ladies are celebrating again. We have acquired a warming oven for the kitchen. May we hope to have no more cold plates for our dining-in future? “Make it so.” And we heard a rumor that the grant we applied for from the state had been approved. Awaiting confirmation and paperwork while we rejoice greatly!
In the meantime, we eat, right? On this day we enjoyed a hamburger-rice casserole, creamed corn, a fruit salad, and for dessert a tasty cube of banana cake with banana crème frosting. Pam was at her station at the registration desk. The delivery people included Carla, Carlos, Gwynne, Mary, and Ginger. Thanks to all and sundry for your help. This isn’t a one-man operation, by any means!
And special thanks to those of you who have taken note of our projected yard sale this spring. If what you want to donate is in the way in your abode and you need to find a home for it, just bring it on down! We will provide a temporary shelter for it until the sale. Who knows? With that box, bag, or crate out of the way, you might find more goodies! Remember our motto: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
I succumbed to the garden seed display and bought three packages. Get ‘em before they’re all gone, right? Am keeping watch on the patch where I so carefully put the carrot seeds last spring — and they didn’t come up. If I have to be so precise with planting, how do the big truck gardeners do it? ‘Tis a mystery.
My, my, how time flies. It has only been a month since we had that once-in-a-???? years date of 02-02-2022 — or, as I wrote it, 2-2-22. Now it’s already 3-2-22. And only three weeks until spring! When it will probably snow for spring break, huh? I just keep remembering the time 50-plus years ago when it snowed a foot on Mother’s Day. And it was all melted by noon. Isn’t water amazing?
My comment about latch hook yarn yielded a large — and I do mean LARGE — container of said item. Thanks so much, Margie. Now if I could only find some needlepoint yarn…
Isaiah 55:10-11 “As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, … so is My word that goes out from My mouth: it will not return to Me empty, but achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”
Editor’s note: If something seemed a little off to you about last week’s senior column, you weren’t imagining things. We somehow put the wrong author photos with each of the senior columns. As a result, Elsie Husky of the John Day Senior Center appeared with the Monument senior column, Soo Yukawa of Monument appeared with the Prairie City column and Rose Coombs of Prairie City appeared with the John Day column. We apologize to our readers (and our columnists!) for the confusion.
