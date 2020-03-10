JOHN DAY (BY DUSTY HARRIS)—On March 5, the greeters were Everett and Jeanette.
Forty meals were delivered by David Gill and Larry Palmer from Step Forward. Joanne Stratton set the tables. Thank you all for your service.
The servers were from John Day Church of the Nazarene. Lunch was meat loaf and scalloped potatoes, veggies and birthday cake, thanks to Driskill Memorial Chapel. We always enjoy your birthday cakes, thanks.
Lunch was sponsored by John Day River Vet Clinic and EO Media Group. Thanks for your generosity.
Darlene Nodine won the drawing for a gift card to Chester’s Thriftway, and Warren Harris won the drawing for the free meal.
On March 2, lunch was BLT potato soup and Jell-O and cookies. I was not at the luncheon and just started today. It’s good to be back, for however long.
Jeanette did announcements and let us know that she and Everett and Dale were back from Africa March 5.
MONUMENT—
Our great cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some delicious pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, spicy curly fries and chocolate brownies for dessert. Yummy is all I can say. We are thankful and appreciate our cooks immensely.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Miranda Carlin. They collected and counted the money and checked in all the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 54 guests on the books and 10 takeouts. My friend Millie Lysne from John Day came to visit and have lunch, and she also brought her friend Melody Shockley from Mt. Vernon with her. Hope they come back and visit again real soon. We also had our usual crowd from Spray for lunch. Shh, I think they like our food and senior center better.
The lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card went to Lonnie Lawrence. Brian Jordan and Karen Stubblefield were the winners for the free meal tickets.
Shawna Clark will be here on March 11, Wednesday. If you would like to make an appointment, please call the clinic in John Day.
The EMT raffle for the Traeger Smoker is still going on. The fundraiser dinner and drawing will be held on May 2. Mark that on your calendar.
Judi Bustardo brought over three boxes of CDs of country, easy listening and Gospel music. They are at the back table for anyone who wants them. I guess she is really cleaning house and has a jump start on spring cleaning.
Dennis Abraham donated salt and pepper shakers made from apricot wood that was from Judy Harris’ parents’ place. The money will be used to help pay for the Quilts of Valor that the sewing club here in Monument are making for our veterans.
The raffle will be during the Buckaroo Festival in September.
A shout of thanks to Bruce Hansen. I think we just ate the last of our frozen broccoli, and it was most delicious and enjoyed by all my family! We sure appreciated yours and Bridget’s kindness in bringing them over!
So, the little baby goat that I brought in was named “Cutie” by one of my girls. She was very tiny. I was able to keep her alive and took her back to her mama in the morning. I took one of the other baby goats and put Cutie with Chevre. She didn’t seem to mind it, thank goodness. I then took the little male goat and gave it to Carrie Jewell. She loves bottle babies. I thought it was a win, win situation.
Apparently Scottie Pippin (for that is his name, cute huh?) is running around all over her house and is now a household pet. I think the babies were maybe about eight inches long. They were all tiny. Now, I just am waiting for Frita to have her babies. Oh boy, I am going to have goats coming out of my ears.
Job 39:1 “Do you know when the mountain goats give birth? Do you watch when the doe bears her fawn? Do you count the months till they bear?”
PRAIRIE CITY—Tom’s word of the day: The best and more beautiful things in the world cannot be seen nor touched, but are felt in the heart (Helen Keller). Tom is still holding on to red hearts for a little longer. He did promise that St. Pat’s Day would see more traditional greenery. But today he compromised with the fist table having a green carnation in amongst the red stuff in the centerpiece. Ben Richardson led the flag salute, and Jack Retherford asked the blessing. The $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug went to Juan Rubio. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries.
Jean Kline sponsored the entrée today in memory if her husband, Dave. We had a taco buffet, which included the taco shell, meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, olives, chips of one sort or another, endgame bean salad and lots of other things I didn’t recognize. Delicious and very filling. Good job, Laura and Laura. For dessert, it was an ice cream bar. Now that doesn’t mean you got a ice cream “popsicle” on a stick. No way! You had your choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream, toppings of different syrups and on a plate you got cantaloupe, pineapple, raspberry and blueberry portions all topped with real whipped cream. Oh, my gracious! Would you believe that I was the last one done eating?! There was most any flavor you could ask for in that meal, I think. Wowser, dowser.
Lorna and Kristin walked (and rolled) Marilyn Randall and Gordon Sindt over from the Blue Mountain Care Center. They used the front door for the first time in a few years, and discovered that it was new! Hmmm. Keep your eyes open. You might see something else new in the future.
Angie brought up some official papers about the much-talked-about coronavirus. Common sense seems to be the way to go. Cover and wash. Very simple.
We are getting excited about our Richardson Brothers and friends concert on March 20. Hope you can come and support the Prairie City Cemetery and our senior center that evening. Admission is by donation, and all moneys will be split between the senior center and the cemetery. (You don’t want to think about that juxtaposition too long.) The music is “Americana,” so it will be good! We’ve made some more room on the stage for all the musicians so they will be visible to the attendees. It all begins at 6:30 p.m. at the ol’ hall. So come on down, or up, as the case my be. Enjoy live music without commercials, ahem. Some of the world’s greatest feats were accomplished by people considered not smart enough to know they were impossible. So what have you gotten done, that seemed impossible by the rules of the world? That’s your assignment for the week; take a look back and rejoice in your accomplishments. Then take a look forward and see what you can do to help your fellow man (or woman) on their journey. Then you get that beautiful feeling in your heart that Helen Keller talked about.
1 Peter 1:22 “Now that your have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for your brothers, love one another deeply, from the heart.”
