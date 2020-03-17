Editor’s note: The John Day, Monument and Prairie City senior centers will be closed for all activities until further notice. Each center is offering to-go or delivered meals. Contact the centers for more information: John Day, 541-575-1825; Prairie City, 541-820-4100; Monument, 541-934-2700.
JOHN DAY—
On March 9, meals delivered included 32 fresh and 20 frozen, delivered by Roger Hartwick and Step forward. Thanks for your service.
Servers were from the Lutheran Church. The meal was pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and fruit.
The winners of the door prizes were Dusty Harris, who won the Len’s Drug certificate, and Bobbie Gilmore, who won the free meal.
On March 12, the greeters were Jeanette, Everette and Gregg. Thirty-three meals were delivered by David Gill, Step Forward and Jeanette. Thanks for your service.
The servers were from Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Lunch was Irosj stew, barley stir fry, drop biscuits and Irish mint brownies. Lunch was sponsored by Len’s Drug. We thank you for your service to the senior center.
Don Porter won the gift card to Chester’s Thriftway, and the free meal went to Dale Stennett.
The senior center will be closed March 23-26 for renovations.
A couple of ladies from Blue Mountain Hospital let us know what we can do to stay safe with the virus that is spreading like wildfire. Remember, the first thing is to wash your hands often during the day. If you are feeling like you are coming down with the flu, stay home and take care of yourself. If need be, call and talk to your doctor.
Thank you, ladies, for coming and letting us know that Grant County is virus-free at this time.
MONUMENT—
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us chimichangas, Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh salad and fruit crisp for dessert. You all know that we enjoyed our food. A shout of thanks goes out to our cooks for feeding us so well. We had a pretty big crowd too, 61 guests on the books to be exact. We also had 11 takeouts. I think our senior center lunch is getting pretty popular, and it is a hopping place to be.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Mia Yukawa. Kristi collected and counted the money. Mia checked in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
May 2 will be the EMT fundraiser dinner. Mark that on your calendars. The Traeger smoker will be raffled off that day too. I don’t think you need to be present in order to win it. Good luck!
We want to show some special recognition to Doug Sweek who is helping our senior center by taking the garbage out to the dump every week and also for volunteering to pick up food for the food bank in La Grande. We appreciate him very much and all who work quietly behind the scenes to make Monument a great place to live.
The winner of the Len’s Drug gift card went to Jean Hammel of Spray. Judi Bustardo and yours truly won the free meal tickets. We had Jim Hamsher and Rob, who is running for the circuit court judge position, come by and join us for lunch.
The sewing class for March 21 has been cancelled due to this coronavirus. In fact, the senior center meals will not be held until further notice. People may call ahead of time if they want to pick up a takeout lunch, but we will not be meeting at the senior center for lunch. So, please spread the word so we won’t have people showing up and being disappointed.
We got about 8 inches of snow in two days, at least where I live. I know you all are ready for spring to come, but I thank the Lord Jesus for any moisture we get. I am looking forward to a little bit of warmer weather.
I don’t know about all this coronavirus drama and all that it entails, but I do know one thing for sure and that God is still on the throne. All this is no surprise to our great and mighty God. The enemy loves to use fear to get us running scared. I just want to encourage you all out there, armor up, and stand firm in your faith.
The King James Bible calls the enemy’s weapons “fiery darts.” If I am thinking correctly, darts are little. Our God is mighty and powerful. He is our strong tower and refuge. He delights in our prayers, and he says if we call upon his name, he will answer and save us.
2 Chronicles 7:14 “If My people, who are called by My Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Faith and begorrah! I think we have made it to spring! There is only one small snow bank at my back door now. And did you see the big moon? If you didn’t, you will have two more chances this spring — in April and May. I find that very interesting. Another interesting thing is that spring itself begins on March 19. Hmmm. Wonder if fall is going to come early too. Went to look at the calendar and discovered that fall is a day later. What’s going on here?
Must be Leap Year’s fault.
Del led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Tom made the home deliveries. Betty Retherford was awarded the door prize of a free meal since we can’t give away any meals at Valley View right now due to the virus problem. Tom has a quote that he will be progressively giving us through the rest of the month that was made by St. Patrick. It starts with the word “Be,” so the table that had a bee in amongst the shamrocks got to go first through the serving for their veggies, roll and dessert. He went to each table and ladled out our main course of ham and potato soup. Our veggies were broccoli Normandy, and the dessert was lemon cake with white frosting with sprinkles in honor of spring, don’t-cha know? Our thanks to Laura No. 2 and Tom assisted by Travis for a tasty and filling meal. We didn’t have a big crowd due to the virus problem, but those who were here were having a good time. And that’s the “name of the game,” right?
We also appreciate those who stay after dinner and help with the cleanup: Tom, Carole, Pam, Ginger, Del and Ben.
It is time for us all to fill out the special government form to be certain that we get our share of funds for this center. So be sure to get yours filled out so we can turn them in soon. Thank you.
I got excited the other day and purchased a little box of seed potatoes. When I got home, I discovered a sprout coming out of one of the little ventilation holes in the box. Decided I’d better put it out in the cool of the tool shed because it’s for sure that the garden bed is not ready to receive them!
Found a book on how to deer-proof your yard and garden. We will see how that pans out, too. But it is so disappointing to work so hard to grow stuff then discover that the deer have made themselves a feast, too. I do see yards that have been deer-proofed, so it is possible.
I recall hearing one story about deer: The family was in bed and heard a strange knocking on the wall of the house. Turned out to be the antlers hitting the siding when the deer reached to eat off the goodies by the foundation. Oh, my.
Isa. 35:5,6 “Then will the eyes of the blind be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped. Then will the lame leap like a deer, and the mute… shout for joy.”
