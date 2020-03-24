Monument seniors
Hope you all are doing well out there. Even though the Monument senior center was not open for people to meet up for lunch, it was taking orders for takeout lunches, which was 49 takeout’s. Kristi Guimont was taking down the number of lunches being taken out and counting the money. Bob Cockrell was collecting the money from people driving up to the center for their lunch. Diane Harvey was taking the phone orders. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked up our meals.
Terry and Carrie made some very yummy pork ribs, baked beans, garlic bread, coleslaw, and lemon bars for dessert. I had my hubby pick up some lunch and he brought it home for us to enjoy. Thank you to our cooks for making our lunches.
I don't really have any other news to report since we are all kind of isolated. Good thing we can still call people and chat with them and check in on them. Of course, email works too in the communications department. I'm still not sure as to what to make of this whole situation. I do know one thing that I am not to fear. I can still run to my Heavenly Father and call upon His Name for comfort, peace, and wisdom.
I sure am thankful I am not living in some big city. It seems to me that life here is "business as usual" in most of the sense. It is not totally but mostly. I should call up some of my friends down in L.A. to see how they are faring with this thing going on?
The weather has been very glorious this past week and so warm! So, of course I was shocked when I was told that we would get a chance of snow on Monday. I got to trim and prune some trees, and we moved some hay around.
I tried something new this week. I made some fruit leather. I used some frozen grapes, frozen strawberries, and extra Kombucha scobies and blended them in my blender before spreading it out on parchment paper and then sticking them into my dehydrator. I got my Kombucha starter from my friend Linda and I had so many. I decided to put them to use. My family refuses to drink it saying they don't like the taste. The scobies are live probiotics that are good for your gut.
Well, the fruit leather came out pretty well! I had my kids try it, but they were very reluctant. They said to give them a very "tiny" piece to try. Well, that "tiny" piece turned out that they ate all eight big round fruit leather in one and half days! Then they asked if I was going to make more. Can you believe it? I was like, really? You want more?
My friends Rose and Daryl Howe generously and thoughtfully gave me a huge crate of second hand apples (a ton). I will use a lot of it to make apple leather. I am blessed!
Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee withersoever thou goest.
Prairie City Seniors
Well, we did it. And it turned out OK. What am I talking about? The new ‘normal’ that all food purveyors have to attend with during this corona crisis. We all agreed that we were ‘flying by the seat of our pants’ to comply with all the rules and regulations for this new normal. But when it was all over with, we agreed that it went well. So, all these old dogs learned the new tricks and did good. Congratulations to us! It will be easier next week, right?
Pam did her usual job of manning the registration desk. It was just moved into the entryway and the front door. That precluded any ‘congregating’ right off the bat. Then their meal was assembled in the kitchen, bagged, and delivered to the diner and they were on their way. Thus room was made for the next week diner. We had no crowding on the sidewalk. Each diner waited until the one ahead was ready to leave before coming up the ramp to sign in.
We thank our cooks Tom and Laura and helper Travis for being up to the task. Angie came to lend a hand with the logistics due to having had to do it previously in John Day. Carol was the runner between the front door and the kitchen. Delores and Ginger were on stand-by in case more help was needed.
We served mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed corn, apricot sauce-topped pork chops, garlic bread, and 2 desserts: Vanilla pudding with a cookie and a piece of leftover birthday cake. Mmmm, yummy. I kept wondering what ‘apricot pork chops’ would be like. Well, I am here to tell you that they are Wonderful! Nice and thin so it didn't break your jaw to chew them. They’re very good, Laura.
And that was all that happened because pinochle and Tai Chi was also cancelled.
So I started on some deep cleaning in the restrooms, now that we have new vent fans with lights in them, I can see better in there. Am just about ready to lay the new floor covering in the utility rom. Since no one will be in the main dining room, I can easily roll the material out in there and cut it to fit.
See, everything has a silver lining eventually.
Remember the peonies I planted last fall? They are coming up! I didn't kill them! Hooray!! Hmm. Wonder if deer like them… I have to check the book.
You might not think it possible, but Derrol has been putting in time over at the cemetery… picking up limbs, twigs, pinecones, etc. But not mowing lawns… yet. Figured that there probably weren’t any viruses hanging around over there…
James 5:13-15 Is anyone of you in trouble? He should pray. Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise. Is anyone of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well…
