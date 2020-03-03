JOHN DAY—Monday, Feb. 24, Darlene Nodine was our announcer and Rachel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints led the flag salute.
Twenty-nine fresh and 24 frozen meals were delivered throughout the area by Rachel and Brandie of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Angie Uptmor, the senior programs manager. Thanks to all three of you for your caring service to others.
Beginning Friday March 20 through Sunday March 29, the John Day Senior Center will be closed for major renovations. Be prepared to enjoy the changes when you come for lunch on Monday, March 30. It gives me a sense of excitement to see our senior center improving and becoming more modern.
Joanne Stratton and Billie Bullard were the winners of the drawings. Rachel asked the blessing for our lunch and she, Brandi and Angie Uptmor served the meal of fish tacos with coleslaw, french fries and lemon pie to 21 lunch-goers.
I am sure it was a great meal. Shay and his crew do a great job always. I am with my daughter in Boise giving support for her surgery on February 12 and another on March 2. Hope to return home soon.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Darlene Nodine was at the desk to greet everyone and check them in for lunch. Chris Labhart did the announcements, and Matt Jones led the flag salute. Matt Jones, Jim Maples and David Gill of Step Forward delivered 29 meals to folks throughout our community that cannot get to the senior center. Thanks to all three of you for your caring service to others. The Bible says that in as much as you do any deed to the least of people, you do it also to our Father in Heaven. What a blessing!
We now have the menus for the Prairie City Senior Center lunches. Be sure to check them out and venture out to Prairie City for a Wednesday outing for lunch.
Janice Holt and Jennie Davis were the winners of the drawings. Father Christi asked the blessing for the meal and then members of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church served a wonderful meal of hot turkey sandwich and real mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and cinnamon apples for dessert (yumm). I did not get the number of lunch attendees so I cannot tell you how many.
To be great in the kingdom of God, we must learn to be servants of all.
MONUMENT—The wonderful cooks of Monument Senior Center, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made orange chicken, rice, salad and birthday cake for the lunch. I was not present because I had to go into town, but I am sure it was a great lunch. We thank our lovely cooks for their hard work.
The greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Kristi and Ricki checked in all the guests, collected and counted the money. Bodean led the people in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over the meal.
There were 44 guests on the books and six takeouts. Pam Callahan and Dallas Helsley were the lucky winners of the free meal tickets. Sherry Shultz was the winner for the Len’s Drug gift card. I was lucky to have all this information written down for me by my good friend Kristi. Thanks, Kristi!
The EMTs are still having their Traeger Smoker raffle going on, and the tickets are on sale at the front table. The other announcement was that Max and Betty Breeding celebrated their 61st anniversary! Wow, that is a long time. We congratulate them on their long years of wedded bliss, and may the Lord continue to bless their marriage.
I want to make this very important announcement before I forget. It is my least favorite time of the year again. Yes, it is the dreaded time change. Please do not forget to set your clocks forward one hour ahead this coming Saturday. I thought they were going to do away with this silly time change and leave it alone? Sigh, I guess not. Don’t forget, or else you will be an hour late to everything.
When I got home from church, one week after Dolly had Davey and Goliath, Chevre had her babies. I saw that she was not out in the goat pen when we got back. So, I quickly changed into work clothes, went out and looked in the goat shed. Sure enough, she had just had her babies, three to be exact. She also had triplets. The last one was still wet and shivering and did not look so good. I put it in my coat and brought it into the house.
Well, that was a bit of a slimy mess. I put it in a box and started to dry it off. I even used a hair dryer to dry her off. I had to search high and low for the “Nurse All” milk powder. I could not remember where I had put that darn thing. I finally remembered that I had put it in the pantry (I don’t even remember why I put it in there). I cut a finger off of a rubber glove and fed it.
You know, baby goats are cute and all, but I just don’t have the time for caring for bottle baby. I was going to have a very busy week coming up so I had to figure out something. To be continued.
Ephesians 6:11 “Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Had a short crowd for our February birthday celebration. Lots of people had to stay home and tend to their illness. Hope you can stay well. So far, so good in our household. Derrol gets released from his doctor and physical therapist for his last surgery in November. Then during his Medicare wellness check, a blood test indicated that he was anemic. Two subsequent tests to determine why said that he wasn’t. Apparently the first one was a false positive. Most distressing. So it always pays to get a second opinion.
Back to business. Ginger led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Our birthday gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market went to the only one who signed up as having a February birthday: Jimmy Lunzman.
We thank all our volunteers and our wonderful cooks for all the work done in preparation for these weekly meals: Tom, Pam, Carole, Laura and Laura. Then after the meal, those who clean up and take care of the money: Del, Ben, Delores, me. And a special thanks to faithful home deliverers Carlos and Luann.
We also want to thank the Pickle Family again for the donation of the food processor. It was really used for today’s meal! And Tom found a used meat slicer that he was able to get back to usable condition that was also used in the preparation of the meal today.
And wasn’t it a good meal?! Beef stew, garlic toast and birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you so much, Amber, for bringing the cake to us each month. It is delicious! And the stew? Everyone had second helpings, I think. It was good to see old friend Max Olvera at the meal today, too. He’s the reason that I put the date on the outside reader board so that you will know if the meal listed is the meal for that particular Wednesday. Got that? Whew.
Tom’s word of the day: It breathes reassurance; it offers consolidation. After a weary day there is nothing like a bowl of soup (or stew). Think about that one.
The Blue Mountain Care Center didn’t get to come today, either. Such is life.
After the big snow early this month, have you noticed that spring is showing up? My tulips are poking their heads out of the ground. No, no. It’s too early! Derrol took the big cement block “weights” out of the pickup bed, and that’s a sure sign that winter is over too. The garden catalogs have made their way to my mailbox, and the stores have their seeds available for purchase. I’m bound and determined to do better this year in getting seeds started earlier. We’ll see how that pans out.
In the meantime, I am keeping busy with my new project at the senior hall: refurbishing the utility room. Hope to have it done before the Richardson Bros. Concert March 20 — not that anyone would see it, but it does give me a deadline. We’ll see how that pans out, too.
Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”
