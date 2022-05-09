John Day -- Once again I am home from Boise. Sorry I missed Thursday lunch at seniors and have no information about it so will add that next week.
On Monday, May 2, Darlene Nodine and one other (sorry, her name just left me; I think it is Carol Roe: A senior moment; this happens to me a lot lately) greeted us at the sign-in desk and assisted everyone in signing in for prizes today. Elsie Huskey won the Len's card and Dave Pasko won the free meal. Deeda Porter led us in the flag salute and Elsie Huskey asked the blessing for our meal. Nine in-house diners were present as well as Shay and Kim. Seven people ordered lunches to go, and our drivers delivered 43 fresh meals and 26 frozen meals. We cannot thank our drivers enough for this wonderful service to our community. The drivers were: Stewart, VeAnne and Sharon. Thank all of you so much for your time, your vehicle and gas and the desire to care for others.
The servers and cleanup crew were from the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary. We sure appreciate all the interest in our senior center. Thanks to all of you. The menu Monday was roast pork and gravy (yummy, yummy), veggie medley (thanks, Shay), and coconut cream bars (so very tasty). Thanks, Kim.
A sign-up sheet is on the desk for the OTEC meeting on May 21. The bus leaves the senior center at 7 a.m. and departs Baker City High School at 1:30 p.m. to bring us home. The address of the school is 250 East St., if you decide to drive yourself there. If you sent in your ballots for new representatives, you will be on the list to receive one of many prizes given away. It is a fun day all in all and much to learn and lots of visiting with people from all over Grant County. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
So far there is no news about Gregg Starr’s wife, Betty, with her fall and leg injury. Keep watching here for news about her.
For lunch on Thursday, May 12, we will have a shrimp basket, french fries, coleslaw, and cookies. Then on Monday, May 16, Shay and Kim are making meatloaf, a favorite of many, cheesy potatoes, veggies of their choice, and carrot cake (yum yum). Lunch for in-house diners 60 years and older is yours for a donation of $5, and for younger than 60 and takeout meals a donation of $6 is welcome.
Everyone that gets takeout meals or delivered meals is asked to return the containers the food is in. They are extra-nice containers and cost more than ordinary ones so we sterilize them in our dishwasher and reuse them. Thanks for your cooperation.
Something to keep in mind is the annual board meeting for the senior center. News is that it will be fun, and a meal of hamburgers and all the trimmings will be provided for all attendees. Also, there will be prizes given to winners of the drawings from the attendee list. Come and find out how our senior center is doing and maybe you will find a spot that you can assist in. Volunteering is so rewarding for our spirit person. I personally find that true.
Bingo is being played around 1:15 p.m. after lunch on Thursdays. Everyone has a good time. Check it out. Pokeno is played on Fridays, and we all enjoy that a lot. We do have room for another player or two so come on Friday at 1 p.m. and check us out.
We have no new news at this time about the line dance class, but we will soon. Keep an eye out here.
Psalm 119: 114 O LORD You are my refuge and my shield; Your word is my source of hope.
Prairie City -- When it was a very nice day April 29 I made the foolish comment that maybe it was time to put the snow shovel away. Oops! Good ol' Grant County weather. "Changeable" isn't quite the right word to describe what happened the last two weeks. Wind, rain, snow — and sunshine. That's why you never leave the house without a jacket or coat!
Tom's word for the day: "All men make mistakes, but married men find out about them sooner." Red Skelton. The birthday of note was Bartolomeo Cristofori in 1655. The table that knew his claim to fame got to go through the serving line first. This man is credited with inventing the piano in 1709 by figuring out the escapement mechanism. (If I went any further with this explanation, you could be more confused ...) Anyway, I guessed correctly. (Good thing, huh?)
So we all trooped over to the serving window and received our plate of food: baked chicken and rice, glazed carrots, Jell-O with fruit, and pumpkin cobbler. Chris, Tom and Josiah brought us our utensils and drinks. Pam H. was at her registration desk, Pam W. and Pam G. prepared this great meal with help from the other Pam W. (There goes our Pam-demic again!) Mary, Gwynne, Sharon and Carla made the home deliveries. Josiah rang the diner bell and also led the flag salute. Tom asked the blessing, and a good time was had by all eating and visiting. The $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy was awarded to Del Lake. Our sponsor for the day was Bar WB. Thanks to all who had a part in today's repast.
Visitors included John Rowell and Mark Webb, who visited with their constituents. Frances Preston reported that the capital construction grant money is in the pipeline and paperwork should be arriving soon.
We had a large donation to the yard sale (which is next Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) from Sue Haskins, which we really appreciate! Thank you! I've made progress in my spring cleaning and got to the living room — where there are large built-in bookshelves. Was able to find a boxful to donate. The most interesting thing is that in rearranging and dusting off, I found at least two dozen book markers — in books that I'd never finished. Oops. And we had been looking for book markers to use in our current reading material ... now we have 'em! Just finished a fantastic book about three crazy guys who made a speed run down the Grand Canyon at the height of the 1983 Colorado River flood. Told the history of the discovery of the river, the dam constructions and the proliferation of river guided tours. As I said, fascinating!
John 21:25 Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.
Monument -- Looks like spring is here! We have been so blessed with lots of rain showers that the grass is growing really tall and lush. I have been using my baby goats to mow down the grass. They just can't seem to eat it down fast enough, though. Go figure. I just praise and thank the good Lord for His blessing of all this rainfall!
So, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us a delightful meal of chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, refried beans, and all the fixings. We had peanut butter chocolate cookies for our dessert. I was pretty full by the time I ate everything. We thank our hard-working cooks for their wonderful cooking! We are blessed beyond measure, that is for sure.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. They checked the people in, collected and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled out the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Roger Bickle was the winner of the free meal ticket.
We have a very important announcement that you should take note of or else you will be showing up for Tuesday meal and there will be no food. Ha. The Monument Senior Center will be closed on May 17 for repairs and possibly May 24, depending on the work being finished or not. Please put this on your calendar.
Angie, our Grant County senior adviser, was present and lending a helping hand around the kitchen. She also made an announcement about a water bill assistance program. This is for home water bills only and not for irrigation. She also had forms for the Oregon Senior Program to be filled out so that the senior centers could get funding from the state.
I have really taken to my two little baby girls, Shay and Kiki. They are just good-natured little goats and come when I call them. Did I tell you that Belle and Leah have become very mischievous? Yes, I had them tethered to a big old tire and I forgot that I had some beautiful strawberry plants on the top of a big planter pot near them. They ate them down. I was very peeved. Belle and Leah are neck and neck as to being the brattiest goats ever.
One of my friends said that goats just are that bad. I could see where she would get that idea. I have to be real careful not to place the goats near something that I don't want them to eat because they will. I think I am going to be very busy this summer creating an enclosed space for my veggie pots. I still won't let the goats free-range because they are troublemakers.
I got a couple of yellow pear tomato plants from Len's in John Day. I am thinking of putting them in a pot and placing them at a big window. Hope it works!
John 10:9-10 I AM the door, by Me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture. The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I AM come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.
