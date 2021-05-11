PRAIRIE CITY—On one of our calendars it has a way to indicate that each particular day is poor, good or the best day to go fishing. What I want to know is: How do the makers of the calendar know a year in advance that May 5, 2021, was going to be a good fishing day? Do the fish go by the phases of the moon? Or how high the sun is in the sky? ‘Tis a mystery to me.
And did you know that the person who invented plywood also invented dynamite? Now there’s a juxtaposition in results! One puts things together, and the other one destroys things. And you hear his name every year when the Nobel prizes are given out.
Did you ever wonder if the Caesar salad you ate had anything to do with the Roman emperor? No, it doesn’t. It was the idea of a Tijuana restaurant owner by the name of Caesar Cardini. And now you know.
Thomas Edison filed for a patent about every five days in the 1880s, one of which for an electric pen. Wonder how that worked?
Levi Strauss sold his heavy denim work pants in 1850 for $13.50. Price today? Around double. That’s not too bad. Consider this item: In India in the 1750-60s a thousand pounds Sterling (English money) is worth 105,000 pounds Sterling today. Not being a math expert, I can’t tell you what the rate of inflation is between those two numbers. But it looks pretty big! I’m sure an economics expert could explain why that happens, but I’m not one of those either.
Our meal was shepherd’s pie with a Jell-O salad, roll and apple crisp for dessert. Another great-tasting meal produced by our fabulous cooks Pam and Laura. Thanks so much, ladies. Pam (the other one) was at her position at the registration desk with Carla and Ginger getting the meals out to those who came to pick up their meal. Tom and Carlos took care of the home deliveries. Thanks to one and all for your faithful service. The library is open too, so pick out a few books to escape the doom and gloom of the news. I keep one on the dining table, one at chair side in the living room and another in the bathroom.
Then there is the new needlepoint project. But first I have to carefully join together two — or more — pieces of needlepoint canvas to make a piece big enough to put the new project on. Needlepoint canvas is not like cross stitch material, latch hook or plain embroidery material. It comes in different sizes and in order for me to join two pieces together, they each have to have the same number of holes (squares) in an inch. Then I found out that, even if they did have the same number of squares, one was just a hair bigger because the manufacturer used two strands of thread instead of one. Aaauuuggghhh!
Needlepoint is apparently a lost art because I am unable to purchase any new canvas. If you have any laying around, call me please.
Luke 5:36 “He told them this parable: ‘No one tears a patch from a new garment and sews it on an old one. If he does, he will have torn the new garment, and the patch from the new will not match the patch from the old.’”
JOHN DAY—It is hard to believe another week has flown by. Went to Boise for medical appointments again, so just got home Sunday afternoon. Too busy sometimes, but that is what keeps us all going. Never be idle and bored. Keep busy.
The sun has been shining rather regularly lately so that is a good sign of weather appropriate for getting outside more. I, for one, could really use some exercise in the fresh air. There was a bit of rain the other day, and that is good too. We always need more moisture.
Thursday, May 13, Shay is making a very good lunch that most of us will really like. It is Polish kraut dog with french fries. And for the sweet tooth, peanut butter brownies. That is a great to-go lunch. Then on Monday, May 17, lunch will consist of pot roast (one of my favorites) and another favorite, mashed potatoes and green beans. And wow! Another favorite of mine, German chocolate cake. How perfect can that be to have all your favorites in a single meal?
If you want to have these meals, call early in the morning to reserve a lunch for yourself, or more if you want, so it will be ready for you to pick up at the back door at 11:30 a.m.
Now, I must ask: How many have gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? My second one is coming up. The whole world is together in this epidemic. We need to all pull together to make it better for everyone. If we all do not cooperate, it may never get over with so I am pleading with you all to do your part: for yourself, your family, your neighbors, your friends and everyone you know. The whole world will be affected by your participation. Thank you all for doing your share. To schedule for an appointment to get vaccinated: Call 541-575-0429. You also can email vaccine@ccsemail.org and ask for your appointment. The sooner we all get this, the sooner we will be able to meet in person again
If you are having any problems with depression, tiredness or the want to do anything, please use the following information to help yourself feel better. Try one of these to help your feelings be healthier. The Oregon Warmline at 1-800-698-2392, available seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to speak with a trained peer. Also: SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to speak to a trained crisis counselor to help people experiencing distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. You are not alone so help yourself feel better.
I did not prepare a Scripture for today, but the best thing to know is that God loves us all unconditionally and will never leave us and will always be ready to hear us call on him.
