PRAIRIE CITY — I took the plunge today and put the snow shovel in the tool shed. After all, it is the middle of May! One should be able to store the snow shovel now ... Am reading a book that talks about Barrow, Alaska, and how winter lasts nine months and the sun goes down every year on Nov. 17 and doesn't come back until Jan. 21. And we complain because we don't have a "normal" spring ... but we have sunshine every day! And even then we need to take a Vitamin D supplement. The Eskimos don't. The whale supplied all necessary vitamins and minerals and even fiber and fat. Amazing animal.

So the contractor got all the flooring down in the dining hall by Wednesday night. Certainly looks nice, and will be so much more easily cleaned! Whooppee! It is all smooth surface, no artistic "divots," as Pam says. Do you know what those artistic divots are good for? Catching dirt. That's why I wanted my own new kitchen floor to be perfectly smooth. Guess what? They don't make any flooring materials that are smooth. You have to special-order tile to get away from the divots. What happened to the old linoleum? It was smooth and no divots. Ah, progress.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.