PRAIRIE CITY — I took the plunge today and put the snow shovel in the tool shed. After all, it is the middle of May! One should be able to store the snow shovel now ... Am reading a book that talks about Barrow, Alaska, and how winter lasts nine months and the sun goes down every year on Nov. 17 and doesn't come back until Jan. 21. And we complain because we don't have a "normal" spring ... but we have sunshine every day! And even then we need to take a Vitamin D supplement. The Eskimos don't. The whale supplied all necessary vitamins and minerals and even fiber and fat. Amazing animal.
So the contractor got all the flooring down in the dining hall by Wednesday night. Certainly looks nice, and will be so much more easily cleaned! Whooppee! It is all smooth surface, no artistic "divots," as Pam says. Do you know what those artistic divots are good for? Catching dirt. That's why I wanted my own new kitchen floor to be perfectly smooth. Guess what? They don't make any flooring materials that are smooth. You have to special-order tile to get away from the divots. What happened to the old linoleum? It was smooth and no divots. Ah, progress.
In case you didn't catch it, we did not have a meal today. Things look good to have one next week, though. So come and see what a shipwreck casserole is. That's what's on the menu. Seems like we've had that in the past, but I can't remember what it consists of. Must be one of those senior moments ...
We did have customers for the indoor yard sale in the hall last week. Too bad it was such a cool and rainy day. But that's the way it is — you pick your day and cross your fingers. It was cool in the hall, too, because the heating stove had to be removed in order to do the flooring. I wore my flannel-lined pants, a T-shirt, a shirt, a jacket and a coat. Then I had an afghan over my legs and a little heater by my chair. Took me three hours on Friday night to get warmed up. We were able to open the front door for a while on Saturday and let some of the warm outside air into the building. We didn't get wet!
I dug up the tulip bed last fall and covered the area with old bricks. Guess what came up through the cracks in the bricks ... and they have lovely buds, too. Once more into the breach to try to remove them. They are a lovely color, but enough is enough. I don't need a yard full of them. The peonies and hollyhocks are growing well. Have to start thinking about the garden plan soon: which seed goes where. And oh, yes, the Cow Pots! All kinds of new stuff to try out.
Then I look out the windows and groan. They need to be washed! Too late to do it today. And it might rain ... (Ahem.)
Ezekiel 34: 25, 26, 27 I will make a covenant of peace / will bless them. ... I will send down showers in season; there will be showers of blessing. The trees of the field will yield their fruit and the ground will yield its crops; ...
