Monument -- Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made a fabulous meal for our Tuesday lunch. I informed them that I am going to consider this particular dish one of my new favorites! They made for us meat and potato casserole, fresh green salad, dinner rolls, and apple pie for our dessert. The casserole had mashed potatoes and green beans in it. It was delicious. We thank our cooks for our lovely and satisfying meal.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. Bob led us in the flag salute. Judy Harris made the announcements and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Kristi collected and counted up the money. Jan Ensign filled out the paperwork.
Judy announced that our Fall Buckaroo event will be on for Sept. 24. So mark that on your calendars so you won't miss this important event. Judy asked if there were any quilters who would like to donate items for the auctions that will be going on during the Buckaroo. This event will really help the Monument Senior Center finances. Since we did not have the Buckaroo for two years, our financial reserves have been dwindling. This event will help to offset our outgoing debt. Hope to see you all here in September!
The Monument Rummage Sale has been changed to occur during the Fourth of July celebration. If you would like to donate anything, please drop it off at the senior center. Remember to donate only clean and gently used items. We thank everyone for their support of our senior center.
The good Lord has been giving us quite a drenching! I have grass (maybe they are weeds) growing where they weren't previously. My little goats can't seem to eat them down fast enough. They have been nibbling and eating the soft pre-budding of the cheat grass.
I have Belle and Leah tethered to a big tire and move them around. Choco and Billy are tethered together on a big tire too. By the time I put them back in their pen in the late afternoon, their bellies are big and fat! Ha. I give them a bit of grain and put a little hay in their houses for them to munch on in the evening.
Billy still remembers the sound of milk being shaken in a bottle. He tries to run over to me when I shake the milk bottle for Shay and Kiki. It has been such a relief not to have to bottle feed five baby goats three times a day! Whew, now it is only Shay and Kiki.
I had to dig up my rhubarb plants to move them and got some dirt from old chicken poop. Wow, I found a bunch of big, fat, red worms! There were so many, they were falling out when I picked up the dirt with a shovel. Hopefully this is going to be a big bountiful garden this year. I can't wait to get my garden going for the summer!
John 6:63 It is the Spirit who quickeneth, the flesh profiteth nothing, the words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit, and they are life.
John Day -- First: Thursday, May 5, was not addressed in last week's writing. The announcer for that day was Darlene Nodine. Judy Thomas led the flag salute and Dale Stinnett asked the blessing. The servers and cleanup crew were from the Nazarene Church. Forty-three fresh meals and 68 frozen meals were delivered to homes in our community that could not get out. The drivers and drivers’ helpers were Jeanette, Mike and Patty Davis, and Peggy Molnar. Please forgive me if the spelling of your names is incorrect. The meal was representative of Cinco de Mayo. I heard it was very good. (I was out of town for that lunch.) Driskill Memorial Chapel provided the birthday cake for this lunch. Judy Thomas won the Chester's card and Leon Davis won the free meal. Congratulations, you two. I am not sure how many people were present at the center for the lunch, it was not noted on the information sheet, sorry. Thank you to everyone above that had a part in making this lunch successful. I see something about a 50/50 but am not sure what is going on there. Join us to find out and keep an eye on this space as well to learn more about it.
The OTEC meeting in Baker City is Saturday, May 21. The sign-in sheet for a ride from the senior center and back is on the front desk. I see the deadline for signing in was May 13, so check it out and see if you can still sign in.
Monday, May 9, Darlene Nodine was the announcer, Kay Cotham led the flag salute and Elsie Huskey asked the blessing. The servers and cleanup crew were from the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Forty-two fresh meals and 24 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community and the drivers were Mike and Patty Davis, Jeanette Julsrud, and her pet dog Dayne. These three really worked hard today. Thank you for being so caring about our shut-ins. The meal this day was turkey and dressing with luscious gravy, veggie medley, and wonderful lemon delight. This meal was in honor of mothers for Mother’s Day. Bonnie Kocis made a treat for all mothers (how nice of you, Bonnie). Thank you. Deeda Porter sponsored this meal in memory of her late husband, Don. Billie Bullard won the Len's card and Carol Roe won the free meal. Eighteen people were present, as well as Shay and Kim in the kitchen.
News is that Betty Starr will be going to Bend for surgery on her ankle on Tuesday.
Thursday, May 12, Darlene was our announcer again. She is getting better and better and gives us a lot of information. Darlene and Carol were at the desk again, to greet and make sure everyone is signed in and gets their name in the drawing can. Thanks, ladies. This job also requires some time and concentration, and we appreciate those that do it. They also count money, record it, and make bank deposits as well as check spelling, etc. What a good feeling it is to know we had a part in creating a happy atmosphere for all who attend.
Billie Bullard led the flag salute and Pastor Levi Manitsas asked the blessing as well as told us a cute story that got smiles and laughter. Thanks, Pastor Levi. Our servers and cleanup crew were from the Cornerstone Church. We really do appreciate your caring and kindness to use your time and efforts to be with us at lunch and make it all run smoothly. Scott Knettek won the Chester's card and Mo Rutherford won the free meal. Congratulations, you two. Eighteen people were in attendance for lunch this day.
Forty-three fresh meals were delivered by Patty and Mike Davis, Richie and Sandy Colbeth and Peggy Molnar. Thank you all for caring enough about our community residents to use your talents to deliver food to them.
The menu today was a shrimp basket with fries and they were so good, yum yum, and coleslaw that was out of this world delicious. Thanks, Kim and Shay. The peanut butter cookies were so good. I had mine with black coffee. Yum. Marilyn Foss sponsored the meal today in honor of her late husband, Wayne Foss.
Betty Starr had surgery on her ankle and is now at home, quite uncomfortable but each day will be better. News is she has a long road to recovery after three pins were put in her ankle.
Bingo is coming along. Our first day, someone won the $200 blackout and the third day someone won the $39 quarter game. Come share with us and get a chance to win these prizes. The blackout can be won next session with 52 balls or less called.
The bridge players meet and play on Thursdays after lunch. I think it is every other Thursday but I will get that straight by next writing.
There is still room for pokeno players on Friday at 1 p.m. A fun time is had and lots of visiting. A great two-hour getaway; we all need to get away at times, especially now that COVID is giving us a break.
Psalm 91:1 He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. This is such a refreshing promise.
Prairie City -- Tom’s word for the day: Leftovers are food that’s here today — and here tomorrow. But we all licked our plates clean, so there weren’t any leftovers! That "poor man’s dinner" is good stuff! It was hamburger with sliced potatoes in cream of mushroom soup. To go with it, our wonderful cooks Pam W. and Pam G. made creamed corn, pear bits, a roll, and — ta-da! — chocolate cake with chocolate frosting for dessert. Mmmm, good.
To get our meal going, Josiah rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. The table that went first had to answer the question of what was Irving Berlin famous for. He was born on this date in 1888. Well… I knew the answer, so our table got to go first, again. Sorry about that, but if you keep asking questions about music, that’s what’s gonna happen! The answer, by the way, was he wrote "White Christmas," which was copyrighted in 1940.
The other thing that happened on this date was the humongous dust storm that started the Dust Bowl in 1934. Read a book about that just last year. It gave all the weather-related and other causes of the disaster.
Back to the present. The winner of the Little Diner gift certificate is new helper Theresa Ketchum. And she was thrilled! Thank you so much, Valeria, for providing this for us to give away. Other helpers were Sharon, Mary, Carla, Carlos, Gwynne, and Pam H. Thanks to all.
We had two of the three candidates for county commissioner with us again today. We had two last week, also, but this week's were a different combination. So I hope that you have cast your ballot, because if you haven't by the time you read this, you are too late!
There are good things about spring cleaning and bad things about spring cleaning. The good is that things get cleaned, sorted and rearranged. The bad thing is that some things get moved and you can't find them again. I have an album of all the needlepoint, cross-stitch, latch hook and embroidery projects I have done over the years. I went to put a photo of the latest one in the album, and I can't find the album! It was right there in the middle of the bookcase when I cleaned, and I don't know what I did with it! It has to be in the house, so that should make it easier to find. (Ahem.) Then while I was putting things out and pricing them for the yard sale, I lost my little pink stapler that I keep in the office here. Oh, no! It also has to be in the hall somewhere...
Did you enjoy the spring we had last week? Took advantage and cleaned out another flowerbed. Good thing, too. It's been windy and cold ever since!
John 18:9 This happened so that the words He had spoken would be fulfilled: "I have not lost one of those You gave Me."
