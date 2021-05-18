JOHN DAY—To order a lunch from our senior center, please call by 10 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays to reserve it. Pick up time is 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 20, lunch will be grilled ham and cheese, tomato soup (yummy), chips and cookies for dessert. Monday, May 24, lunch will consist of taco salad, black bean and corn relish, chips, cantaloupe and coconut cream pie bars.
My system is not working right so I need to hand-deliver this little message to the paper Monday morning. Please, everyone, get your COVID-19 vaccinations and wear your masks until two weeks after you have both of them or two weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. It is protection for you, your family, your neighborhood and the whole world. Thanks.
Enjoy your lunches and get some of this nice sunshine with the slight breeze; it is wonderful. My morning walks have been super.
Ephesians 2:8,9 “For by grace are ye saved through faith: and that not of yourselves: It is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
MONUMENT—We had a great meal of hamburgers, french fries, pasta salad and a cinnamon cookie for our dessert. We thank our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell for blessing us with our lunch.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont, who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted up the money. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals and received the money from the patrons at the door. We thank all our help for their time.
I have some good news to share. The Monument Senior Center will be holding a potluck bingo night on May 29 at 6 p.m. If you have more questions about the event, you may contact Bodean Anderson at 541-934-2100. There is a limit of 50 people. If you are planning on attending, you might want to let Bodean know, so that she can have a head count.
More exciting news to proclaim is that, on that same weekend, the Monument rummage sale will be going on during the day. The rummage sale will be going on May 28 and May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon will be the clearance and cleaning sale.
The items for sale will be on display outside the storage area on the lawn and under the back porch to provide safe distancing while shopping.
If you have any good, clean, usable items that you would like to donate, they are still being accepted. You may drop off your items at the Monument Senior Center until Tuesday, May 25, before noon.
All donated proceeds — 100% — will be going to the Monument Senior Center operation fund. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Sylvia Cockrell at 541-934-2220.
I am asking all prayer warriors to join me in praying for rain for our parched land. We need to cry out to our Father in heaven for his blessing of moisture for our crops, our animals and our water sources. The Lord is always good and he hears the cries of his people.
I don’t know why I did not think of this before. I moved my baby goats and nannies to my hog pen. Since there are no hogs, the grass and weeds had grown considerably, and it’s quite lush in there. The goats have been trampling and mowing down the grass. I did find a bull snake in the tall grass. I grabbed it by the tail and considered tossing it over the fence and thought better of it. Instead I let it slither away between the fence openings. I did not want to somehow smack my face with it trying to toss it over the 8-foot fence. Ha.
I sometimes sit in there with the goats, and Kidd came along and put a chunk of my hair in his mouth and yanked.
He keeps trying to nibble on my gloves and fingers too. I must say, they are doing a fine job of eating up the grass and weeds, less work for me!
Psalms 91:5-6 “Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; Nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; Nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.”
PRAIRIE CITY—The transplanted tulips have bloomed! My, how they have bloomed! They are so big and bright! Certainly helps to have the proper place to grow, I guess. This space is well watered, no weeds and ample sunlight. Ahem. And the transplanted peonies are going to be in bloom soon too. It has been 10 years since I had peonies in my yard. These are red. If anyone has some white ones that need a new home, call me. Special thanks to hubby for putting up the “deer fence” that seems to have worked quite well. Without it, there would be no tulip blossoms to see! One comment I heard is that, to deer, tulips are just like candy!
Started weeding the garden bed. Seems that I can only work two hours or less a day on that. Gee, wonder why. Anyway, I discovered a couple of volunteer sunflowers coming up. Hooray! We had such fun watching the birds do their upside-down acrobatics getting at the seeds last year.
Hope you had a happy Mother’s Day. I got a couple of pansy plants from church and got them in the ground. Thanks to Better Blooms for doing this for us every year. Then we went down to son No. 2’s place so daughter-in-love could get online and help me renew my driver’s license. The letter the DMV sent said I would have to go in to the office, so I thought I would need to make an appointment. But the site just asked me some questions and renewed my license! Okey, dokey! What was interesting to me (since I don’t do this online stuff) was that every so often the program would ask if I was a robot. Wonder if that has anything to do with the phone calls I got that insist that I am! Oh for the good ol’ days.
We had a meal today that was absolutely fabulous! Sweet and sour chicken over rice, fruit salad, green beans (I gave mine to Derrol), a lemon cupcake and a fortune cookie. Mmmm, mmmm, was it ever good! Thanks to Pam and Laura for the repast. Pam had to tend to her other job of school bus driver, so Angie came to help get the meal put together. Ginger and Carol packed the bags and gave them to the people who came. Carlos took care of the home deliveries. Pam H. did her job at the reception desk. And Del did his job of greeter. Thanks to one and all for you service.
Question for the day: Why do film and video producers think that all dialogue must have a musical background? The actors don’t speak loud enough to start with and talk too fast anyway. Then they put loud music with it! And I have my hearing aids turned up! Stage plays usually don’t have music behind the voices. Just wonderin’.
I Corinthians 14:7,8 “… how will anyone know what tune is being played unless there is a distinction in the notes? … if the trumpet does not sound a clear call, who will get ready for battle?”
