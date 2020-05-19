PRAIRIE CITY—Because of the date of our meal – the 13th – I always think of Friday the 13th. Read someplace that on average, a Friday the 13th occurs once every 212.35 days. We had one in March, and there will be another one in November. My dilemma is where does the .35 day come? That’s like the average household has 2.5 children. Pity the poor half child.
Another thing different about the meal was that it was prepared by two male cooks — Tom and Travis — in the absence of our cooks Laura and Laura due to sickness/emergencies. Angie Uptmor came to offer support. She also brought flyers about getting food for your pets during this pandemic time. Anyway, the boys did a fine job. They have been taught well. Congrats all around.
So we enjoyed creamy meatballs and noodles, roasted veggies, pear and cottage cheese salad, rolls and lemon cream cake. All very delicious. Pam, Ginger and Carla made sure everyone paid and got their take-out bags. Carlos and Luann did the home deliveries for those who cannot come to the hall. Be sure to call in early — even on Tuesday — to get your name on the roll for a meal. Hopefully in the near future, we can get back to getting together.
‘Tis spring, for sure. The old — and I do mean old — lilac bush at the southeast corner of the hall is in full bloom. I wonder who planted it. We pruned it back last year and boy-o-howdy, did it like it! In my yard, the wild yellow roses are starting, the narcissus are all done, a few tulips are out and the poppies are — wait for it — popping! Finally got brave and put the transplanted seedlings outside for the day. Did get the sunflowers in the ground between the peonies. They are all on the south side of the shed, so hopefully they will be less frost-prone.
Had a pile of leaves put on the outside of the garden by the propane tank last fall. Then we gathered up some horse “leavings” from the AWANA horse ride last fall and put them on the pile too. Well, the worms had a field day all winter. That pile made the most luscious-looking mulch I have ever seen! And the size of the worms! Wow! So then I decided to turn that area into some more garden. (Don’t have enough to do, you know.) The blessing is that I got all that done before the storms started coming through on Tuesday afternoon. So now I can wait until it warms up to do the serious planting.
The medical appointments that had been cancelled two months ago are beginning to be rescheduled. But I want my hair cut! Hope I get that call soon.
Reading another historical book about the settling of the state of Ohio. This all came about due to the Northwest Ordinance. I vaguely remember reading about it in school. Always thought it was weird that the Midwest was called the Northwest back then, because I was living in the Northwest, and it certainly was not Ohio! Anyway, again, I am learning a lot of history that I didn’t know before — or forgot. (Ahem.)
See, you can learn new things when you are old! How to run a cellphone, or an ATM machine, or paying your bill at the store with a card and PIN.
Revelations 21:4,5 “… for the old order of things has passed away… I am making everything new! … Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
