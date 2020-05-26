JOHN DAY—Well I’m back again it’s good to be doing the newsletter for the Senior Center again, and will be good when we all can go back and set down and have fellowship and set down and have a wonderful dinner again. Oh I’m looking forward to the silent auctions too.
The news from the center is meals will be delivered to the homebound and seniors, on Monday’s Thursday’s will be for pick-up at the Kitchen door There will be someone there to take your money and hand you your dinner. Also we could use the help from the community for donations of money to help with the difacest of meals to the seniors and shut-ins to be able to continue with fixing dinners for them. This epidentice has been a trial for us all. Diners went out this month was 500 and 50 on Thursday’s as you can see help is needed
As you know the center will be closed on Monday for the holiday, on Thursday for a pick up mealthe 28th Taco Salad , Tomato Tortellini soup, Chips Rhubarb Cream Cheese bars. Remember to call by or before11 A.M. pick up at the kitchen door 11:30 am Noon. Price $ 4.00 senior and $5.00 for all others.
June meals
Chicken Teriyaki With Rice, Veggies, Pineapple Sunshine Cake June 1 Philly Cheese Steak. Sandwich, Stuffed Potato, Coleslaw, Birthday Cake June4th Birthday cake sponsored by Driskell Memorial
MONUMENT—We still have takeout lunches numbering pretty high. The number of takeouts was 54. Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some beef burritos, with some spanish rice, with all the fixings, and fruit tart for the dessert. We thank our cooks for their hard work.
Kristi Guimont and Jan Ensign counted the money and took care of all the paperwork. Bob Cockrell collected the money and Aubrieanna Osborne delivered the lunches to the patrons. I am sure that many out there are all looking forward to when we can meet together again for our Tuesday senior lunch. I for one am looking forward to that day.
Monument School had their graduation. The Lord was gracious for it was a very beautiful and sunny day. It was a great ceremony. The kids who were graduating were in cars and it was like a small parade. They waved at all the onlookers and the ceremony commenced after they received their diplomas. I wish them all success and blessings for their future.
My family and I attended a graduation ceremony for our nieces online. That was weird. I guess this is going to be the "new normal." This graduating class definitely had some challenges. I pray that the Lord will use this generation for His glory in a mighty way.
I got into a scuffle with a rooster this past week. My friend Cindy gave me a rooster a couple months ago. My eldest daughter told me that he started getting real mean and tried to attack her a few times. He never bothered me, until a week ago. I let Jeffrey (rooster's name) and his girls out for a little bit from their run. I came back later and they were heading somewhere where I didn’t want them going so I tried to gently shoo them back. Well, Jeffrey did not like that and he came after me. Oh, he would not relent. He kept coming after me. I finally got near a big stick and so I had to hit him with it. I whacked him good on his back.
Unfortunately, I did not hold the stick correctly in my panic. I did not fully encircle the stick with my left hand. My left index finger was straight out on the stick instead of wrapped around it. So, when I hit the rooster with the stick, my finger went back and I sprained my finger. Yes, I can't believe that happened. The rooster is still around but, I don't know, he might be ending up in the stew pot. He is a good protective rooster but, he doesn't need to be psycho about it. My dad told me to grab him by the neck and look him in the eye and tell him not to attack me. I tried that, hmm, it did not work! I got a shovel and whacked him and then grabbed him on the neck. He ran away, but the next day, he attacked again.
Psalm 79:8-9 Do not remember the iniquities of our forefathers against us; Let Thy compassion come quickly to meet us; For we are brought very low. Help us, O God of our salvation, for the glory of Thy Name; and deliver us, and forgive our sins, for Thy Name's sake.
PRAIRIE CITY—Hey. How do you like the date 5-20-2020? Another one of those fascinating number combinations. Got a new book about numbers. I thought it would be more of the history of how we got to make our numbers the way we do, but it was the history of mathematics. There are more branches of math than you can shake a stick at! (Ahem.) All the theory behind our modern-day computers and beyond. I couldn’t understand half of it. I was hoping to learn what calculus was all about, but I couldn’t understand the definition… Oh, well. There are lots of other things to keep me occupied!
Like keeping dry during the deluge! Had to rescue one of my potted transplants because it was being flooded. Then you see reports of the actual flooding in other parts of the country. Oh my. And by Thursday morning all the puddles were gone! That shows how dry our neck of the woods is. Derrol and helpers got the cemetery mowed and weed-eated between and during the rains, before the Memorial Day weekend, so it would look ice for the people coming.
We had a Memorial Day meal and didn’t even know about it until Wednesday morning. The food bank has some food that would not keep for another month so we were the beneficiaries of corn-on-the-cob, carrots and apples that found their way into our take-out boxes. Thanks so much for the donation, Chip and Co. It is much appreciated. Along with that, we had parmesan chicken bake, Italian rice salad, a hefty slice of bread and chocolate cream brownies. Great meal Laura, Laura and Tom. Pam, Carla, Ginger, Carlos and Luann took care of each person getting their meal by delivering out the door at the hall or by auto transport. One of these days, we will be together again…
Joel fielded lots of calls from people whose roofs had sprung leaks. Even the old hall produced another one. Such is life. You just stick a bucket under it and wait till the repair person can get to it. It’s not a priority, you know. It only leaks when it’s raining… (Ahem again.) I moved a gallon can under one on our back porch just to see how long it would take to fill it. Less than 24 hours.
And I will finally get a haircut!!! By the time you read this, it will be accomplished. I’m one of the easy appointments – no perm or coloring. Just cut it off!
Another good thing that happened was that we got to have 25 people in church on the 17th. And they were all so happy to be there and see other people!
The TV asked what we would be looking forward to most aft this pandemic: a haircut, gym reopening, or eating out. I’m looking forward to not seeing masks!
The table refinishing is coming along nicely. Will be ready to put the stain and varnish on soon. Then it will be back to the garden…
Song of Solomon 8:13 “You who dwell in the gardens with friends in attendance, let me hear your voice!”
