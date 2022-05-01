John Day -- Shay and Kim did a great job on lunches this last week. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for great food. It just gets better at the John Day Senior Center.
On Monday, April 25, our drivers delivered 45 fresh meals and 34 frozen meals. The drivers were Joyce Atchley, Rachel Carpenter, Jeanette Julsrud, Levi (I do not know his last name), and Michael Shockley. Thanks to all of you. Delivering meals to shut-ins is such an important effort to our community. You are all appreciated more than we can tell you.
Monday, Judy Thomas led our flag salute and Rachel Carpenter asked the blessing for our food. Thanks, ladies. Mo Retherford won the free meal. Judy Thomas won the Len's gift card. Congratulations, Mo and Judy. Seventeen diners were present Monday. The servers today were from the LDS Church. Great job, ladies. They cleaned up afterward also. Thanks, all of you.
There is an OTEC sign-up sheet on the check-in desk, so be sure to get your name on it for a ride on May 21 to Baker City for the OTEC annual meeting. If you choose to drive yourself there, the address is: Baker High School, 250 East St., Baker City. The ballots for new representatives for OTEC came in the mail this week. So study the candidates and get your voting packet mailed in in the green postage paid envelope. No ballot, no entry for prizes. Usually the bus leaves the senior center around 7 a.m. Doors for the meeting are open at 8:30 a.m. There is lots to see and games to play while waiting for the meeting at 10:30 am. A free lunch will be after the meeting and we will know who won the new offices.
Gregg Starr's wife, Betty, fell and broke her ankle, and the word is that she will have surgery on it in Bend soon. There was a card on the desk Thursday the 28th for anyone who cares to, to sign it for her.
Thursday, April 28, lunch was taco pizza, cucumber tomato salad and cheesecake brownies. Sooo yummmmmmy. Twenty-seven diners were present to participate. John Rowell led the flag salute, and Jimmy Maples asked the blessing. Members of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church were the servers and cleanup crew today. This whole meal was sponsored by Walt and Agnes Hall. Thank you two, you are a great blessing to our senior center. Nadine Smith won the Len's certificate and Chris Labhart won the free meal. Congratulations you two.
There are maple bars and other goodies to be had by any of you that would like some, on the big table near the check-in desk. Enjoy.
Our drivers for meal deliveries today were Jimmy Maples, Matt Jones, Mike and Patti Davis, Jeanette Julsrud and Dayne, her pet dog (sweet). They delivered 46 fresh meals today. Wow, that makes 125 meals delivered this week. You guys sure are a blessing to our neighborhood.
We had special guests today; John Lallatin of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board and Ron Lunbbom, John Day mayor. They came to answer any questions we might have concerning the new swimming pool that is on the upcoming bond election, to be built near the Seventh Street park. We appreciated them telling us some details, costs, and proposed tax to the residents and where other pools are that are similar.
Come on out to lunch tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, and on Monday, May 9, and see what Shay and Kim have in store for us.
Mark your calendars: The John Day Senior Center's annual business meeting will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the senior center. You do not have to be a member of the board to attend, just interested in our senior center. A hamburger dinner with all the fixings will be provided by the hall board. Prizes and games will be part of the program. Election of officers will take place at this meeting.
If you are interested in being on the board or running for an office position, please contact Angie Uptmor. Everything begins at 5 p.m.
Isaiah 43:10 Don’t be afraid for I am with you. Don’t be dismayed for I am your GOD. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will uphold you with my VICTORIOUS right hand.
Monument -- We had a very delicious meal served to us by our special cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. They prepared for us pork loin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, dinner rolls, and some different kinds of dessert. It was a very good meal and we thank them very much.
We did not have our usual suspects, I mean volunteers, at the greeter's table. We had Jan Ensign, Sue Cavender, and myself greeting everyone. Sue and I checked in the guests and collected the money. Jan and Sue counted up the money and filled out the paperwork. Jan led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Pam Calahan was the winner of the free meal ticket
Jimmy's service went well. Many people came to pay their respects. The gym was full of Jimmy's friends and family. There was video of old pictures of Jimmy. I was so shocked to see that Jimmy had had a mullet hairdo! I wish I had known that when Jimmy was still here. I would have never let him live that one down, that's for sure! Ha. Jimmy and I would joke with each other a lot and he would always tell me something and being the gullible and guileless person that I am, I would totally believe him. Jimmy would then be "roarin'," as he would put it, because I was so gullible.
I am sure going to miss Jimmy. I am still having a hard time believing that he is gone. Some of us friends of Jimmy are going to try and keep some of the things he really enjoyed doing, going. A bunch of us would meet at Jimmy's for our friend Bruce Hansen to bring us down cases of strawberries in the spring and hang out with Jimmy. We would eat pie and ice cream and just be visiting. Jimmy loved it, to have his friends sit and visit with him. For old times' sake, we will try to keep that tradition going.
I know that I will see Jimmy one day. He will have all his teeth and he will be walking straight and tall. Maybe he will have that mullet hairdo and I can poke fun at him! Ha. As Jimmy would put it, we'll see you when we see you, Jimmy!
Little Leah is not so little anymore. I decided I would start weaning her. I was trying to bottle-feed Billy in the pen through the fence, and Leah was so mad that I would not give her any milk that she bit Billy's ear! She bit it so hard that it was bleeding, a lot. I think I spoiled her rotten. Leah tried to do it again at another feeding; this time I pulled her out and bit her ear. I think it worked because she did not try to do it again. I am weaning Leah, Billy, and Choco. They are bigger and fatter than their siblings. It's time.
Psalms 17:6-7 I have called upon You, for You will hear me, O God, incline Your ear to me, and hear my speech. Show Your marvelous loving kindness by your right hand, O You Who save those who trust in You from those who rise up against them.
Prairie City -- I was so glad to see the article about U.S. Grant! Tom had noted that today it was his birthday 200 years ago. And the table that knew what the S in his name stood for got to go first through the serving line. ('Twas Simpson, in case you didn’t know.) This was also the birthday of the man who created Woody Woodpecker. Walter Lantz was born in 1898. So there’s your trivia for the day.
We also did something else today that we haven’t been able to do for two years: We gave away a birthday gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market. There were four diners eligible to win: Jim and Pam Howard, Scott Knepper, and Latrona Smith. Latrona was the lucky — and surprised — winner. This is a good deal, because it is worth $10. Thanks so much, Blaine, for doing this for us. Our sponsor for this day is Driskill Memorial Chapel. They supply the delicious birthday cake. Thank you, too, for doing this. The cakes are always decorated so beautifully. It’s a shame we don’t get to see them before they are served to us. Oh, well…
Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. Our drivers and deliverers for today were Mary, Gwynne, Sharon, and Tom. Pam was at her station and Chris delivered utensils and drinks to those of us in the hall. Our one big announcement is the yard sale on May 13 and 14. We have received some drop-off donations and others are in the pipeline. If you need help getting your items from your house to the hall, just call and let us know. We will be glad to assist.
Tom’s word of wisdom: I’ve learned that milk helps to keep your bones from bending over. (This from a 7-year-old.) So that’s why I have milk with my meal on Wednesday! We also have coffee, tea, and water available for your libation.
Our meal was very special. Would you believe baked salmon? Wow! And rice pilaf (so what makes it rice pilaf and not just rice, hmmm?), broccoli salad and a little cup of fruit. Mmmm, good. Then comes the birthday cake. Whew! Thanks so much, Pam W. and Pam G., our fantastic cooks.
I got that pesky dandelion in the garden when the wind quit. Then was able to get started cleaning out the flowerbeds. Keep finding more little pansies. The most startling thing I found was runner from the grapevine which ran along the ground next to the house, across the crawlspace door and heading toward the other trellis, which is 20 feet away. I was planning on transplanting some there this year anyway. C'mon, guys, don't get ahead of me.
II John 1: 8-9 Watch out that you do not lose what you have worked for, but that you may be rewarded fully. Anyone who runs ahead and does not continue in the teaching of Christ does not have God; whoever continues in the teaching has both the Father and the Son.
