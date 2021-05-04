JOHN DAY—Sometimes it seems like a week is a long time, and then all of a sudden it is the next month. Anyway that is how it is for me. Going through this COVID thing seems like forever, and yet, what have I done in all that time? That is when it seems to go so fast. Let’s get through this COVID thing. Get vaccinated so the more people that are vaccinated the sooner we will be able to return to the seemingly good ole days. I finally broke down and got mine, so one down and one to go. Come on, everyone, do the right thing, and let’s be done with this.
On Monday, May 3, the pork loin roast with dressing sure was good. Hope you enjoyed it also. Shay and his helpers sure do serve up some good menus.
On Thursday, May 6, our cooks will prepare clam chowder, red pepper crab slaw and garlic toast. The birthday cake will be donated by Driskill Memorial. It is always a delicious cake so be sure to get your piece.
Then on Monday, May 10, the meal will be in honor of all our mothers. It will consist of chicken cordon bleu (mmm, my favorite), cranberry almond pilaf, dinner rolls and, for dessert, chocolate mousse tart. Sounds delicious. Thanks in advance, Shay and crew. One of these days I will get everyone’s name set in my brain.
To reserve your lunch, call in by 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for a to-go meal: 541-575-1825.
Time was filled so much for me and was so overwhelming with all that needs done so I will wrap this up so it makes it to the editor. Happy eating, everyone.
James 4:8 “Draw nigh to God and He will draw night to you. He needs us to want Him. He does not go where He is NOT wanted.”
MONUMENT—
Our last Tuesday of the month of April lunch was sweet and sour chicken with steamed rice, salad and vanilla cake with chocolate frosting. It was prepared by our infamous cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We thank them immensely for all their devoted efforts.
We thank all our volunteers for their work also. Kristi Guimont filled out the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell kindly handed out the meals to the patrons who came over to pick up their lunch. We have a really good system.
Well, did you all do the happy dance like I did, with great enthusiasm, when we received that wonderful rain? It sure was a nice downpour. Praise the Lord for his awesome goodness! It cleaned up the nasty skies and brought us some blue skies and big, white, puffy clouds. We could use a few more of those showers. Let us continue on petitioning to the Lord for some more rain.
I decided to bring up Davey, Kidd and Sally to the house. They were happily chewing on the grass. I had to tie Sally on different posts, though. She tended to wander off, taking Davey and Kidd with her. I sat out there babysitting the goats and watered my raspberries. Let’s just say I got a wee bit more sun than I intended.
OK, I got a little sun-burnt. Vitamin D is good for you, in moderation. I got a little red, needless to say, but what made me upset was that I had on short sleeves and, therefore, I got a “farmer’s tan”! I do not like that look. I forgot to roll up the short sleeves. Sigh, I guess I will have to fix that somehow with wearing a tank top outside?
I put the three kid goats in my little enclosed orchard area with the raspberry canes. They spent two nights in there. I was hoping they would eat down all the new weeds and cheatgrass. They did some but not all. They missed their goat pen, so I had my girls take them back down. It was a good thing too for it rained later on that evening. Goats do not like getting wet. I don’t blame them.
I think one of the new nanny goats, Marianne, is “preggars.” I see a bag developing and her sides are getting wide. We got her in the middle of January. I am figuring she will be having her babies at the end of June or beginning of July. We shall see.
My pak choi is coming up! I see little itty bitty leaves coming up out of the ground. Yay! I also have a whole bunch of lamb’s quarters (aka “pigweed”) in thick patches. I think I will be pulling a bunch of them out and making my blanched Korean dish with them. Yummy. It is getting exciting. Hot weather for growing things is just around the corner.
Monument School has their greenhouse open, just FYI.
Proverbs 27:6 “Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but deceitful are the kisses of an enemy.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
The weather Sunday was certainly a rude awakening! We had discussed whether it was time to open the foundation vents. Decided to wait until May 1. Then it snowed! Oh, yes, we will wait!
Then by Tuesday it was over 60 degrees. Ah, yes, the joys of living in Grant County, where if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.
So, we journeyed to see the dermatologist. Have had some strange itchy areas that need some special medications. The directions are so confusing (item A to be applied to this area on these days, and item B to the other area on these other days) that I am going to have to make a chart! Then in addition, take a pill every night. I asked if this condition happened because of old age. He corrected me: The term is maturity. Ahem. All righty!
On our trip to the lower country, we observed all the solar panels in a field out of Unity. Do those have any connection to our electric supplier OTEC? Then in Vale we saw something that we have never seen before: a train that was actually moving. The lights were flashing and the cross bar was down at the crossing. Derrol opined that they were unloading tankcar loads of fertilizer. Okee, dokee.
On to the business of the day: food! We enjoyed baked potatoes, chili beans, cream of broccoli soup, pickled beets and a chocolate birthday cake, courtesy of Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you Amber and company for this treat every month. There were little containers of shredded cheese and bacon bits along with a tube of sour cream and two pats of butter to make your baked potato a “supreme.” There are a lot of flavors in that ensemble, I tell you! Another great job by our cooks Pam and Laura and helper Tom. He also helped Carlos make the home deliveries. Pam was back at the registration desk and Ginger, Carla and Carole got the containers into the bags and into the hands of the drive-in diners. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting pretty tired of this way of doing our meals.
As I was waiting someplace for a medical appointment, I decided to go through the voice mail on the cellphone and delete all the messages from people who think I should renew my 20-plus-year-old car’s warranties. I can do this now since I had son number 1 show me how — and I wrote it down! Was doing quite well pushing the correct button. The last voicemail message I could not understand because it was in Chinese! Ah, so.
Then there was the phone call I got on the landline: “Press 5 for this important message if you are Rose Coombs.” So I did, several times. “Sorry you did not reveal yourself to be human.” Click. That’s the second time I’ve got that call. What’s going on?
I did get the challenging jigsaw done and took a photo. I also got the turntable to work, so I can listen to my record collection! Yippee!
John 19:30 “… Jesus said, ‘It is finished…’ He bowed His head and gave up His Spirit.”
Hebrews 3:10 “And yet His work has been finished since the creation of the world.”
