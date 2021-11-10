Monument -- Boy, I sure was hungry this past Tuesday for lunch. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some very yummy hamburgers, curly fries, macaroni salad, and chocolate chip brownies for our dessert. While my hubby and little ones were feasting at the senior center, I had mine to go, along with some other takeouts that I took for my friend, her kids, and their grandpa. We thank our cooks for their service and appreciate them very much!
I met my friend at the Monument Park and we had our lunch there. I don’t know why but when you eat food outside, it always seems to taste so much better. Weird, right? The Lord sure blessed us that day with sunshine, there was no wind to make us cold, and just an all-around beautiful day. Praise the Lord! Her kids then had time to run around the park and wear themselves out for a nice nap later in the afternoon. It was a good day.
The greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole and Kristi Guimont. They filled out the paperwork, counted up the money, and checked in the guests. Kristi led the people in the flag salute. Bob, my hubby, prayed the blessing over the meal.
There were 21 guests dining in and 30 takeouts. Larry Vote won a free meal ticket and Betty Breeding won the Len’s gift card. There were apples available for purchase in support of the Monument Flying Tigers.
During lunch, Eroldi the Ethos music teacher and two other students entertained everyone with music. Eroldi and Dixie played guitar, while Anna played on the keys.
Good job to all you Prayer Warriors out there! We have been getting some good rainfall. Praise the Name of Jesus for all this wonderful moisture. I know that most of us don’t really want a hard winter and dread it if it comes but we all know that that is what we need to have so we will not be in such fire danger next summer. Let us keep praying for more moisture and a good snowfall this winter.
Well, a most dreaded thing has happened. I fed Belle and Scotty their last feeding one evening and then I decided to pick some raspberry leaves for them to munch on. I moved over to pick some more that was on my right. That was when I felt something squishy under my boot. I looked down, and to my horror, I had stepped in cat poop! I was disgusted and furious at the same time. I have to do something about these naughty cats. They poop everywhere they should not and don’t poop where they could and should.
But, what to do? I am at my wit’s end. I will just have to pray about it I guess. No request is too big or too small for the Lord to handle or answer. Like that song, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” take it to the Lord in prayer.
Matthew 7:7 Ask and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.
Prairie City --
According to the calendar, this is November. Fall. Snow — we hope. But would you look at the grass! It’s all green — just like in the spring! I know the situation in the world is upside-down, but I didn’t expect this! The leaves are turning color and falling off the trees, but the grass is greening up. Welcome to the new world order… ahem.
Cooks Pam and Laura and helper Tom prepared an old entree for us: beef stew. I didn’t think I could eat the whole huge serving, but I did. Then there was a salad of cottage cheese with some raspberry flavor; a little dab of sliced peaches; a big roll with butter; and for dessert chocolate cherry cake with whipped cream on top. Whoooeee. What a meal! The sponsor for the day was Friends of Prairie City. If that was you, thank you. We appreciate each and every donation, whether it is monetary or otherwise. Books and jigsaw puzzles and miscellaneous items keep turning up on our doorstep.
Someone gave a bunch of greeting cards and we happened to have need of one of them. And the story of how we got them is worth repeating because it shows demeanor in a small rural town: the donor gave the bag of cards to the local service station with instructions that the bag be delivered — somehow — to the senior center. (It is difficult to catch someone at the center, I grant you, when we are only allowed to be open on Wednesday mornings.) Anyhow, when cook Pam was at the gas station, it was a simple matter for the bag to be given to her and she brought it to the center. Ta da! Now we have plenty of cards for lots of occasions. Thanks to whoever for your thoughtfulness.
Speaking of thoughtfulness, the people who keep calling trying to get me to respond to their prattle about winning a prize from the Publishers Clearing House, are not. In order to win, you have to enter, right? I gave up on them years ago. One lady reported that they kept increasing the value of their “prize” until it got up to a Mercedes Benz! One just called as I was typing this. “How are you today?” “Who wants to know?” “John -- — from PCH.” “Uh-huh. Goodbye.”
Then he called back two more times! But I let the answering machine take it. Wonder why he didn’t leave a message… ahem. I don’t get any calls about my car’s expired warranty anymore on the land line, PTL.
One of the unexpected gifts we got for our anniversary was a gift card for Amazon. We finally made a connection with someone who has the app and the super-duper shipping and made an order. Aha! We have stepped into the 21st century!
James 4:14 “… What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”
James 4:15 “...you ought to say, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.”
James 4:10 “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up.”
