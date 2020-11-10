MONUMENT—We got our first snow! Does this mean we are officially declaring that we cannot wear tank tops, flip flops or capri pants? The cold weather front came upon us quite suddenly. We had a little reprieve and then wham bam! We got hit with snow. I think it is definitely safe to say that we are in winter clothes mode.
Well, for our first lunch of the month of November, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us spaghetti, a green salad, garlic bread and lemon bars for our dessert. I have now learned the art of inhaling my food. Yes, I used to be one of those people who would take forever to finish their meal, savoring the flavors, but now, I sort of inhale my food. All of a sudden I look down at my plate, and the food is gone. That was what happened with my spaghetti. Thank you to our great cooks!
Our volunteers helping to make sure everyone got their meals were Bob and Sylvia Cockrell. Bob collected and counted the money, and Sylvia handed out the meals at the door. Kristi Guimont filled out the paperwork. Thank you to all our volunteers.
My little kid goat Davey is growing splendidly. He is just so cute. Sometimes I would bring him up on the four wheeler, and he just calmly sits in front of me on the seat. He follows us around, and he feels at home hanging out with us. He is drinking lots of milk now. Sometimes I don’t have much left for Sally. But she is fine because she can nurse from her mama. I think she comes to get milk from me because she is too lazy to go and suck on her mama.
I think I will be keeping Davey, Sally and Sally’s brother. I named Sally’s brother Kidd. He is friendly, probably because I would catch him to lock him up for a couple of hours so Sally could get some milk. He is really cute too, though. He is white with brown spots, and he has long ears. Davey has no ears or very, very short little ears. He is part La Mancha, and they don’t have ears. Davey and Sally’s sister are the only ones that don’t have long ears.
Why are baby goats so darn cute? They have the cutest personalities and when they are running, skipping or throwing their little hind legs and head — it is just hilarious. Just watching them running and playing makes me happy. Sometimes the other babies will come over while I’m feeding Davey, and they start to nibble on my coat or my boots. I have to shoo them away, the silly kids! Ha.
On a more serious note, let us pray that the Lord’s will be done concerning our political turmoil going on. Let us keep our eyes on Jesus for he alone can be trusted, instead of a man. God is good, all the time.
1 Timothy 2:1-2 “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; 2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Well, my plan to circumvent the darn silly time sleep patterns didn’t work too good. It’s taking a long time to get back to normal time schedule. Did you know that the three Pacific coast states (Washington, Oregon and California) have sort of agreed to not do darn silly time. Then COVID-19 interfered and the state legislatures didn’t give it a priority. Maybe next year? Just because we’ve always done it this way doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. (Ahem.)
Anyhow, life goes on. We had our meal of hamburger and gravy with mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peas, garlic bread and blackberry cobbler for dessert. Thanks to cooks Laura, Tom and Laura for a warm meal for this fall day. Ginger and Carole took care of the pick-up deliveries. Carlos and Luann made the home deliveries. Pam took care of the registration desk. (She ended up with three different pieces of paper to keep track of who got meals!) We had more eggs to give away, too.
We want to extend our condolences to Del Lake on the passing of his son Don. May God grant you comfort at this difficult time.
Have another conundrum. Who is responsible for the idea that having smaller size squares of toilet paper will result in less being used? I measured. The new ecological rolls are 3 ¾ inches wide; the old are 4 ½ inches. It is amazing how much difference ¾ of an inch makes. There’s your trivia for the day.
As I was sitting in my dining chair, preparing to eat breakfast a few weeks ago, I was startled by a spider that swiftly dropped down from the ceiling light fixture and into my morning cup of protein drink. It wasn’t a very big spider and I wasn’t about to discard my valuable drink, so I just fished it out and put it outside. After all, that’s why we have hydrochloric acid in our tummies, right? Last Sunday, sitting in my place under the lights at church, I became aware of a black spot moving across my vision. Looked up and here came another spider! Was able to swat it away and no harm done. And, of course, when you go outside, the spiders are flying all over the place, just looking for a home. Which is why spiderwebs are so popular for Halloween decorations, I guess. It’s that time of year. We leave the webs up around the doors and windows of the house most of the summer. Keeps a lot of the flying insects from getting into the house. In some places in the world, people keep large spiders in their houses just for this purpose because they have a lot more nasty insects than we do. So when I encounter Charlotte and her friends in the house, I don’t automatically destroy them if I can get them outside easily. (That makes up for using large squares of toilet paper.)
In honor of Veterans Day, I give you Article II of the Bill of Rights: A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
Hebrews 6:18,19 “… we who have fled to take hold of the hope offered to us may be greatly encouraged. We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure …”
