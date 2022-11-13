MONUMENT — We had a huge turnout for our Tuesday lunch. Katie Hoffman and the Veterans Services Office from Grant County sponsored the lunch. We were celebrating and honoring our veterans who sacrificed their lives and service to us and our country.

Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. They checked in all the guests. Bob led us in the flag salute and made announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We had 81 lunches served that day, including the takeouts.

