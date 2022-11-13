MONUMENT — We had a huge turnout for our Tuesday lunch. Katie Hoffman and the Veterans Services Office from Grant County sponsored the lunch. We were celebrating and honoring our veterans who sacrificed their lives and service to us and our country.
Our greeters at the table were Kristi Guimont and Bob Cockrell. They checked in all the guests. Bob led us in the flag salute and made announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We had 81 lunches served that day, including the takeouts.
Our fabulous cooks made us a celebratory meal in honor of our veterans. They served us ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, and your choice of yellow cake with chocolate frosting or chocolate cake with preserved cherries on top. I chose the chocolate cake. It was a wonderfully delicious meal and we so thank our awesome cooks for their hard work!
Judy Harris, Jeanne Strange, Sue Cavender and Sylvia Cockrell helped make quilts and also to present them to our veterans. The Quilts of Valor were presented to many around the community who served in different branches of the military.
We presented quilts to Jack Hamilton of Prineville, Gary Yonamura of Spray, Roger Langbehn of Spray, Joseph Chase of Spray, James Hand of Spray, Emily Lippert of Canyon City, Lee DeRoss of Kimberly, Kyle Jeswinski of Kimberly, Timothy Walton of Ritter, and a special presentation to the family of "Bokin" Lawrence of Monument.
Loni, Roger and Blake Lawrence lost Bo two years ago from cancer, and then Loni and Roger lost their home to a fire on Christmas Day the same year. To replace the quilt that was burned in the fire, there was another special quilt made and given to Bo's family. Bo was liked by all in the community and is very missed. I remember Bo and Loni invited me and my family to an elk dinner when we first came to Monument. He displayed neighborly kindness to us and it was much appreciated.
We thank all our veterans for coming and giving us all as a community a chance to honor them and thank them for their service. We thank Katie and the Veterans Services Office for their contribution to make it possible for all of us to enjoy a free meal and celebrating our veterans.
Well, my unicorn goat, Steve, died. He was pretty old when I got him, and I think I had him for like eight years. My hubby found him under the barn. We think he died happy, for he had a mouth full of hay. Out of the five original goats, I only have Felix left. I gave away Dolly to retire her.
I am going to have the boys with the girls until the end of November. It is looking like if everything takes, I will have an explosion of baby goats. Oh, dear. Does anyone need any goats? Ha. They are extremely cute when they are babies, they really are! I think baby goats are cuter than lambs, in my opinion.
Psalms 98: 1 O sing unto the LORD a new song, for He hath done marvelous things. His right hand, and His Holy arm, hath gotten Him the victory.
JOHN DAY — Monday, Nov. 7, we had a hall board meeting and got so many things resolved and still have many more to do in December. It takes a lot of decisions to run a center just as it does in the home. At home we just do what needs to be done, but in a center we all work as a team, so we must present a situation, and everyone decides what they think is best and then we vote to see what we do about it. It is very interesting to note what different people consider good and worse and the different ideas we all have. The meal committee takes care of the lunch venue and banking of funds. One committee with no name per se meets together to come to an agreement as to how to handle a situation and bring their findings back to the board members and then we all vote yes or no on the choices the committee brought back to us. Very interesting. Each committee works on one issue. When work is divided up, it lessens the load for the leader of the board.
This week was a very busy one at home and at the center. Being busy is good for all people. Idleness brings loneliness, sadness, depression, etc. How busy are you? Would you have time to volunteer at our center? There is always something needing to be done. We have created a list of odd jobs and consistent needs of our center. Check us out and see if there is something you would like to do or be willing to do to help our center run smoothly and keep it cleaned inside and outside. Wow!
On Monday, Nov. 7, Janet and Darlene greeted the 18 in-house diners and made sure their names were in the drawings. Thanks, Janet and Darlene, for all your smiles and friendliness to each diner today.
Chris Labhart led the flag salute and Gregg Starr asked the blessing. Thanks, Chris and Gregg, for being willing to take part in an action that helped our lunch go smoothly.
The server today was Veanne Wedde. Thank you, Veanne, we appreciate your service and caring for our center and all the people who attend it. We dined on chicken burgers, sweet potato fries, cheesy tomato bacon soup and peanut butter cookie bars. Everyone at nearby tables was talking about how good the soup was. We all enjoyed the chicken burgers and the cookie bars. The soup was my favorite. Our chef, Shay, does make the very best soup I have ever had. Thank you, Shay.
Fifty-five fresh meals and 42 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community by Veanne, Mike and Pati and Virginia Miller. Thanks to each of you for caring enough for others to take your time and use your vehicle to give assistance to these folks who cannot get out like we can.
By now the midterm voting is done, but the counting of those votes is taking a little more time. Everyone counting the votes is careful to make sure all the signatures are correct and only one per person and then keep all the votes in containers for future reference if needed. It is a really big job. These people work long hours. They deserve and big thank you from all of us.
By the time we read this, the Christmas bazaar at the Methodist church will be over. I hope everyone had a great time, got some nice things, got some great ideas, and enjoyed all the beauty and talent from people in our community.
Elsie won the Len's card and Carol Rickard won the free meal.
In the last few days, the folks who volunteered at our center spent 17½ hours total. The total meals from our kitchen today were 117. We all know how much effort goes into making all that food and then leaving the kitchen looking great. Shay and Kim do a great job for our center. Thank you both. We will miss Kim greatly when she leaves us to discover bigger and better things in life. We will just keep hoping that she decides she misses us also and returns to us.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, we found Carol Roe and Dave Pasco at the desk checking in our 24 adult and two child guests and getting their names in the drawings for today. Thank you, Dave and Carol.
The Cornerstone Church folks were our servers today and we sure did appreciate all the help, care, smiles and cute stories they had to tell us. We dined on pork stir-fried rice, spring rolls and carrot cake. Veanne made sure all diners had everything they needed and drinks to make our lunchtime special. Thanks, Veanne. Oh yes, and that carrot cake was so good, thank you, Kim.
Yog led our flag salute and Pastor Levi asked the blessing after he made us all laugh. He is so good at that. Thank you, Pastor Levi.
Fifty-four meals were delivered to folks that cannot get out around the area we live in by Rick LaMountain, Peggy Molnar, Mike and Pati and our assistant cook, Kim Heathcote.
November 11 was Veterans Day, so Bonnie Kocis made the cutest cupcake-shaped candy holder for each diner. Thank you, Bonnie.
Pokeno was canceled this week due to several players having things to do and not being able to attend the game. We always miss playing and visiting together. This day is a highlight of the week for some of us players. It is a very easy game to play, and we invite you to come play with us. The group is small at this time because some people moved away and some have passed away, so new faces would be a welcome sight. Right here at the senior center is the place to play.
Linda Stoltz, our librarian and decorator, had some Christmas cards on the table to share with anyone who would like some. Help yourself.
Rick LaMountain won the Thriftway card and Scott Myers won the free meal. Seventy-eight meals went out from our kitchen today.
Psalm 119:114 O Lord, You are my refuge and my shield, Your word is my source of hope.
PRAIRIE CITY — Today we celebrated Veteran's Day with flags in the table centerpieces (thank you, Tom and Josiah); a veteran leading the flag salute (thank you, Juan Rubio); and the meal paid for by the Grant County Veterans Services Office (thank you, people). All those who came in and stayed to eat and any vet that received a meal delivery had their meal paid for. Thank you so much. We owe our vets a lot, and here they paid for our meal. Ponder that awhile.
Josiah rang the dinner bell and Theresa asked the blessing. The gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner went to Delores Scott. The trivia question was: Where was the first Thanksgiving Day parade in 1920? And it is still going on. Del guessed Philadelphia, and he was right! So our table got to go through the serving line first to pick up our meal of ham and cheese sliders, cream of potato soup, fresh veggies, fruit, pudding and cookie. This meal was sponsored in memory of Melvin Jones. 'Twas yummy! Pam and Pam do good work, right?! Our delivery people included Gwynne, Sharon, Mary and Theresa. Tom, Chris and Josiah were our table servers. Pam and Ginger did their thing at their respective places. Next week there will be a big surprise in the gift certificate department, so be sure to come inside and partake of our Thanksgiving dinner.
Notable birthdays included Carl Sagan, Hedy Lamarr and Spiro Agnew. A slice of pie in 1965 cost 65 cents. And would you believe that the national dish of the USA is the hamburger? Of course you would!
I've been reading a book about George Gershwin. He made a statement that I really latched onto: "You see, the trouble is, when I don't play, I don't have a good time." When God puts it in you, you have to let it out. More pondering ...
Another item I thought was very interesting from this book: In 1930, these men were in the pit for one of the Gershwins' Broadway shows. Charlie Teagarden (age 17, played trumpet); Glenn Miller (26, trombone); Benny Goodman (21, clarinet); and Gene Krupa (21, drums). During intermission, they would really cut loose on Gershwin's music! I never knew that these men had played together at one time. Almost gives me goosepimples!
Moving on, we got the carrots all out of the garden. What a time they had growing this year! And because I didn't thin them, there are some very interesting architectural shapes. ... Decided what I need to scatter the seeds is a flour sifter-type cup. Have to cogitate on that a while. ... Only got six months to think about it ...
Neh 12:27 At the dedication, the Levites were ... brought to Jerusalem to celebrate joyfully ... with songs of thanksgiving and with the music of cymbals, harps and lyres. Ps. 68:25 In front are the singers, after them the musicians; Eph. 5:19 Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord.
