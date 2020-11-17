JOHN DAY—I don’t know about the rest of you around our great country, but I’m ready for the time when we can go back to the senior centers and visit and enjoy a lunch with our friends and neighbors. Seems like about the time I think it’s going to happen, we have several come down with the virus.
Our sponsors are Marilyn Foss in memory of Wayne Foss, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, United Methodist Church, Ray and Sherry Lunbom (Napa Auto Parts).
On Nov. 19, we’ll have Monterey chicken, baked potatoes, corn and peanut brownies.
On Nov. 23, we’ll have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
On Nov. 26, we’re closed. Happy Thanksgiving!
Just a reminder: Please call by 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for a to go meal, 541-575-1825. Pick up to-go meals between 11:30 a.m. and noon at the back door.
MONUMENT—We had a most delicious and scrumptious Thanksgiving meal made for us by our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We had turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, green bean casserole and a very yummy pumpkin cake for our dessert. Yes, my tummy was in the “happy place.” Ha. We thank our wonderful cooks for their efforts, and we are very thankful for them. They worked hard to serve out 67 meals to the hungry folks of Monument.
Our volunteers were Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork and also did the cleaning after the use of the facility. We had Bob Cockrell counting the money. Sylvia did the handing out of the meals at the door to the patrons. Thank you to everyone for helping to make senior lunch go smoothly.
I am losing track of what day it is apparently. I thought Nov. 6 was Friday, Nov. 13. I am getting the days all jumbled up and the weeks too, so it seems.
I hope that all you veterans out there received honor by your communities and friends. We thank you all for your bravery and service! We appreciate you all so very much.
Looks like our governor, Kate Brown, is locking down our state again. Let us pray for her and that the Lord would work on her heart. Let us pray that the Holy Spirit would move her and give her wisdom to make the right decisions. I think if there are enough prayer warriors that would storm heaven for her, there would be movement in the spiritual realm.
We must be burdened in our hearts for the lost and those that don’t know the Lord Jesus. Let us also pray for peace in these uncertain times. We must remember that the Lord is in control and that he is the one in authority and he is the one who puts rulers in place or removes them. With that in mind, we can rest and not fret about anything. Do you know why? Because God is good, all the time! Everything that he does or allows is for our good.
We still have much to be thankful for. We can be thankful for our friends and family. I am thankful for my wonderful husband and my children. I am thankful for the place that we live. I am thankful for the wonderful rain and snow we have received. I am thankful for my goats, even if some of them drive me crazy.
My little Davey is growing so big now. He is drinking lots, and his little horns are coming out. I leave the horns on my goats. It actually makes it easier for me to drag them by the horns if they are not cooperating. I think it is good for them to have their horns just in case a predator tries to get them too. Of course, Steve, our “unicorn,” only has one horn because he keeps fighting, the silly goat.
Hebrews 9:14 “How much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without spot to God, purge your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?”
PRAIRIE CITY—What a wonderful meal we had for Veterans Day! Good ol’ American chow: beef casserole, which had noodles, veggies and hamburger, whole kernel corn, a roll made by the good folks over at the Blue Mountain Care Center and a chocolate chip muffin with yummy white frosting. Oh, it was all so good! Thanks to Laura and Laura for this finger-lickin’ good repast on this special day.
Don’t think I got you told that we were given a bunch of bags of pet food and a case of canned pet food. Most of it went to a good home, but we still have five cans of pet food left.
I don’t know why, but there were no flags out. Bad weather? So I put yellow flagging on the handrail in honor of our military. Then I found this and thought it was most appropriate for this day in this year. From the Mayflower Compact: “We whose names are underwritten ... having undertaken ... a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, do by these presents solemenly and mutually in the presence of God and one another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation ... to enact, constitute and frame such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions and offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony. Unto which we promise all due submission and obedience. In witness whereof we have herunder subscribed our names at Cape Cod, the 11th of November ... 1620.” So it has been 400 years since the pilgrims signed this piece of paper. And it only took 156 years to get to the Declaration of Independence. The “laws, ordinances, acts and constitutions” which they initiated would later become a model fro the United States government.
And on this day 14 years ago, I was definitely out of my comfort zone as I was in Poland at the wedding of son number one. This date is also a special holiday in Poland, as on the day of the World War I armistice, a Polish republic was proclaimed. Therefore it is their Independence Day. The history of Poland is very difficult to grasp as the country has been conquered and controlled by its neighbors for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. And what happened to them at the conclusion of World War II is not a happy story. And that’s enough of that.
Because Christmas is a-comin’! My cabinet where I stash all the goodies I find during the year for Christmas presents is almost full. Will have to make the trek up to the attic and see if I have enough to parcel out to all the kids — old and young. At least I have only one place to stash. That way things don’t disappear on me. I remember one year I found some items a long time after Christmas — oops. “A place for everything and everything in its place.” (Ahem.)
I Cor. 16:13-14 “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be men of courage; be strong. Do everything in love.”
