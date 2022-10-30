JOHN DAY — It seems there is so much happening at our John Day Senior Center that one does not know where to start telling about it, so I am going to keep this short till I finally am back at home in John Day to get it all down correctly.
On Monday, Oct. 24, Darlene was at the desk greeting the 12 in-house diners. Janet had a troublesome day and was not able to be with Darlene as planned. Darlene got everyone signed in and their names in the drawing for the day and also did the announcements.
Rick LaMountain led the flag salute and Rachel Carpenter asked the blessing. The servers were from the LDS Church. Rachel, thank you for your service to us at lunch and for blessing us with your prayer to our Heavenly Father in our behalf.
Besides the 12 in attendance, there was one take-out meal and 57 fresh and 40 frozen meals delivered to residents in our community. That makes 110 meals that went out from our kitchen this day. Shay and Kim are to be commended for all the work that goes into getting that many meals prepared and all cleaned up in one day. Wow!
The delivery drivers today were Pati and Mike Davis, Rachel Carpenter, Kim from our kitchen and Michael Shockley. Thanks to all you drivers for this wonderful service of love for others.
Our hall board has nine voting members and one non-voting member and we will all gather on Monday, Nov. 7, for a very important board meeting. We have many things to discuss and decisions to be made, and we want to only keep it for one hour so we can all get to our homes in a relatively short time to take care of things there.
Linda Stoltz, our librarian, has put out some books you may take and do not necessarily have to be returned if you would like to pass it on to someone you would like to have read it. Also, to our library collection, we have added CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes, so stop in and see for yourself what is there that you may enjoy.
We have a blood pressure machine that anyone can use if you wish. Feel free to access it when you are in the building.
Pati had a supply of the Samaritan's Purse shoeboxes that need filled. She announced that she would like some folks to help with this project on Thursday, Oct. 27, and she got a good response and it was a success.
Deda Porter won the Len's card and Robert Johnson won the free meal. Congrats to both of you.
The John Day City Council was to meet in our center on Tuesday evening. We are grateful that we can offer our building to those who need a place for meetings.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, Bonnie Kocis and Jeanette Julsrud were at the desk greeting 19 in-house diners, getting them signed in and their names in the drawings for the day. Jeanette also did the announcing. Thank you, Bonnie and Jeanette, for giving Darlene the day to relax and enjoy some visiting time with diners.
Rick LaMountain led the flag salute and Father Christy asked the blessing. Thank you, fellows, for honoring us with your time. We do appreciate all of our volunteers. There were some takeout meals, but the number did not get noted in the notes: sorry. Fifty-one fresh meals were delivered throughout our community by Kim from our kitchen, Mike and Pati Davis, Dena Steach and Rick LaMountain. Thank you to all our drivers for your service of love for others.
The servers today were of the St. Elizabeth Church and we dined on Halloween witches' stew (brew), bean salad, candy corn cake and one other item we could not remember: sorry, Shay. Chester's was the sponsor of our lunch today.
Do not forget to sign up for Thanksgiving lunch/dinner at noon, as we would not want to not have enough food for everyone attending.
Michael Johnson won the Thriftway card and Rick LaMountain won the free meal.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 3, lunch will be gold miner's chicken (sounds lucky), mashed potatoes, veggies of cook's choice, and birthday cake from Driskill's who also is sponsoring this meal. Thank you, Driskill's.
On Monday, Nov. 7, we will dine on chicken burgers, cheesy tomato bacon soup, sweet potato fries and peanut butter cookie bars. Mmm, mmm good.
Colossians 2:6-7 As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in Him: Rooted and built up in Him, and established in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving.
PRAIRIE CITY — I told you that it was going to snow — and it did! May all those little flakes have lots of flakelets! Had to make a run to Burns today and it was wonderful to see the snow on the Strawberry Range. Then coming up the river from John Day, there was Dixie all covered, too. There was a black cloud behind it so the white snow really stood out! Would have made a great photo ...
Ginger led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing on our meal today. Our faithful volunteers included Mary, Sharon, Delores, Carla, Chris, Theresa, Pam, Josiah, Tom, and even Misty got to lend a hand. Thanks, everybody. This was October birthday celebration day, and Carla Wright won the $10 in trade donated by Huffman's Market. Thanks, Blaine. Our meal today was in memory of Blaine Kendall, and this was actually his birthday. Wonder how often that happens?
Our fabulous cooks, Pam W. and Pam G., prepared — and I quote from the menu — ravioli tortellini in marinara sauce, garlic bread, green salad, applesauce, and birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thanks to you all, too. We had to get our meals early so we could get to Burns by 1:30 for the Miracle-Ear lady to do my quarterly checkup. Took all of 15 minutes. There just isn't enough of her to go around to be able to come into John Day. ...
Anyway, back to the dinner. Today's birthdays included Picasso, Minnie Pearl and Johnny Carson. Now, there's an interesting trio! The table to go first through the serving line had to know what Picasso's first name was. Pablo, of course. The "bright saying" for the day: "One reason the dog has so many friends is he wags his tail instead of his tongue." (Ahem.)
Guests of note were Jim and Lynnette Sullens and Dan McDonald. Good to see you all. (Well, I didn't actually see them, but everybody else did!) As I was changing the menu sign outside, a fellow called from across the street, "What's a Western casserole?" I have not a clue, but come next week and find out!
I'm a little short on sleep. Had to follow Derrol to Blue Mountain Hospital last Friday afternoon. The ER docs then had him flown to St. Luke's Nampa so he could have treatment for an intestinal blockage. Thankfully, surgery was not required, PTL. After spending three nights there, daughter-in-love Laurel and I picked him up Monday and came home. Tuesday, we all rested! Then off to Burns today. That's enough for a while!
We ate all the volunteer cantaloupes, and they were very good. Am down to the last of three beds of carrots. Some are huge, some normal, some baby and some have just sprouted! Strange year in the garden is all I can say. And the snow came before I was ready! (And whose fault is that?)
Senior programs manager Misty has made us a page on Facebook. How about that? After 100 years, the Ol' Hall is joining the Internet Age!
Eccl. There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven; :11 He has made everything beautiful in its time.
MONUMENT — We had our last meal for the month of October 2022. Our awesome cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us pork ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and chocolate cake for lunch. The ribs were pretty tasty. We thank our cooks and we sure appreciate them very much.
Our volunteer greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. Bob checked in all the guests, led us in the flag salute, and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. The free meal ticket was won by Bob Yukawa.
Asking for the Prayer Warriors out there to help pray for Max Breeding, who has been in the hospital for over a week. Let us stand in the gap and lift him up to the Father for healing and protection. We pray for the Lord's wisdom for the doctors on how to treat him and that he would be able to come home soon.
The following are some important announcements you may wish to consider marking on your calendar. On Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., the Monument School will be participating in the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "The Frog Prince." The performance will be held at the Monument School gym.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Chuckwagon in Long Creek will be having their ninth annual tri-tip dinner. The cost is $15 per plate, and it will be served from 3 to 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Monument Senior Center will be serving meals sponsored by the Grant County Veterans Services Office and Katie Hoffman in honor of our veterans. The Crazy Quilters will be giving out Quilts of Valor to honor chosen veterans. Please note that that is the last day to vote.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Monument School will be sponsoring a free luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in honor of Veterans Day.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, is the Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar. Wear an ugly sweater to be entered to win an awesome door prize, or just come ugly. (Note: I am just copying the notes that were announced. Ha.) If you would like to have a booth at the bazaar, the cost of a table is $15. Please contact Jeanne Strange to reserve a table. I believe they will also be selling lunch and maple bars.
Cycle Oregon sends their thanks to all the volunteers that helped make the event a success for the town of Monument.
Well, the winter weather seemed to suddenly come upon us, and it got cold really fast. It almost caught me off guard. I am still trying to get some things done before the snow comes. I hope I make it.
The billygoats and the wethers have been a pain. They have been escaping every day. They have discovered some "holes" in the fencing trying to get to the girls. The billygoats have taught the wether goats how to get out, and I am not happy about that — no, siree, I am not!
Psalms 37:39 But the salvation of the righteous is of the LORD: He is their strength in times of trouble.
