PRAIRIE CITY — Happy Thanksgiving! We had our meal today with 70 diners in the hall or at home. Whooppeee! Got to see several who have had serious illness in the last few years: Jerry and Marcia Franklin and Jim and Lynnette Sulles. I'm happy to report that they are looking great! PTL. Derrol decided that he would be better off eating at home, but he is improving. That new coldy thing that is going around really did a job on him. We want to thank Marcia for the pot of potato soup and Mary for the big pumpkin pie. They were delicious! 

On to the business or the day: Birthdays of note included Georgia O'Keefe, Burgess Meredith and Petula Clark. (Got all the arts represented there.) Songs "Night and Day" from 1932 by Fred Astaire; "Blues in the Night" (1942) by Dinah Shore; "High Noon" (1952) by Frankie Laine (Do you see a theme here?); and "Return to Sender" (1962) by the King, Elvis Presley. (So much for the theme.)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.