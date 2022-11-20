PRAIRIE CITY — Happy Thanksgiving! We had our meal today with 70 diners in the hall or at home. Whooppeee! Got to see several who have had serious illness in the last few years: Jerry and Marcia Franklin and Jim and Lynnette Sulles. I'm happy to report that they are looking great! PTL. Derrol decided that he would be better off eating at home, but he is improving. That new coldy thing that is going around really did a job on him. We want to thank Marcia for the pot of potato soup and Mary for the big pumpkin pie. They were delicious!
On to the business or the day: Birthdays of note included Georgia O'Keefe, Burgess Meredith and Petula Clark. (Got all the arts represented there.) Songs "Night and Day" from 1932 by Fred Astaire; "Blues in the Night" (1942) by Dinah Shore; "High Noon" (1952) by Frankie Laine (Do you see a theme here?); and "Return to Sender" (1962) by the King, Elvis Presley. (So much for the theme.)
The flag salute was led by Jim Sullens, Ginger made the announcements and Tom asked the blessing after asking us all to return thanks for something. Then he read a poem about growing old gratefully and gracefully. Neato.
Our delivery people included Mary, Gwynne, Sharon and Theresa. Pam, Tom, Chris, Josiah and Theresa were at their posts. Misty and Kathy were helping Pam in the kitchen. The table to go first was the one which had two veterans at it. Our big surprise was this: An anonymous donor provided enough money to buy eight gift certificates of $25 each to be given out today. So here is the result of the drawings: Huffman's: Jimmy Lunzman, Pam Howard and Mary Jones; BarWB: Jerry Franklin and Joe Clingman; Chuck's Little Diner: Jim Sullens; La Cocinera: Gwynne Wulfert; and Roan's: Sandy Hawk. Congratulations to you all and a big thanks to the donor. There will be more at Christmas and New Year's! Wheeee!
Now, down to the meal. We had turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, a veggie plate, deviled eggs, pistachio salad, pretzel berry salad, a roll, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. What a feast! No one went away hungry, that's for sure! I commented to the cook that she sure had fun making all that food. She said yes, she enjoyed it so much that she's going to do it again tomorrow for the Prairie City Sports Banquet. So give Pam Woodworth a big smile and thank-you when you see her.
There will be no meal on Nov. 23 so don't come to the center. We didn't think it was a good idea to have two big meals on successive days ... which is why we have our Thanksgiving meal a week early, don't ya see. The next meal will be Nov. 30 with a hobo dinner. Come and find out what that is! It will be November birthday recognition day also, and we already know of several who will be entered in the gift certificate drawing.
Heb. 12:28 Therefore ... let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, Col. 2: 7 ... rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.
JOHN DAY — It has been a terrific week. It has also been a very busy week. All the preparations for our Thanksgiving meal. Many people had a part and it worked out great. As we worked together, we had time to visit and share as well. It was great.
The weather took a turn this week also. It was definitely a winter feeling. Thursday early morning there was fog like we used to have in northern Washington.
On Monday, Nov. 14, Janet Binger and Darlene Nodine manned the desk where 15 in-house diners came in to register and sign up for the day's drawings.
Janet did the announcements. She is getting a lot better at it. She was so nervous at first; she said she had never done anything like that before, but she wanted to take the challenge to do something different. Good job, Janet.
Carol Roe led the flag salute and Buzz Gilmore asked the blessing. Our servers were from the Lutheran Church: Buzz and Bobbie Gilmore. We really appreciate our volunteers: Buzz and Bobbie were so good. They made sure everyone had everything needed to complete the great lunch of pumpkin-blueberry pancakes and link sausage with a dish of assorted fruit as dessert. Good job, Shay and Kim, for the unique lunch.
Mike and Pati Davis, Bonnie and Francis Kocis, Peggy Molnar and Cindy Combs were our delivery drivers for getting 57 fresh meals and 38 frozen meals to shut-ins in our community. Thanks to all you drivers. You are so greatly appreciated for your love and caring for others.
Everyone was encouraged to use the Len's cards and Chester's cards that are given in our drawings. If we don’t use them, Len's and Chester's feel like we don’t want them so they will discontinue donating them to us. I was guilty for a while as I was saving them for a special thing I wanted, so I used them last week. Thank you, Chester's, and thank you ,Len's, for donating to our seniors for a bit of encouragement and excitement. We all appreciate you.
On our table across the walkway from the front desk there are Christmas cards and other goodies for the taking. Chester's donates a lot of things that appear there. Use and enjoy them. Remember to thank Chester's for these donations.
Our kitchen staff does a terrific job creating lovely meals for us twice a week, plus many bagged meals that are delivered to those who cannot join us in person.
The blood pressure machine is set up and working. Feel free to use it at your convenience. It has been a big job to get everything back in order after the big remodel. The building is looking great and is looking better every day on the outside. Someone has taken an interest in getting rid of weeds at the edges of the side and back of the building. Many of us have had that desire for some time but are unable to do the task, so we are so happy that someone cares enough to do the work. Thank you, James, for attacking this job.
Be sure to visit our library. Linda Stoltz has done a great job to make it organized and beautiful and relaxing for all who enter. Recently she was visited by some nice woman from the Willey family (and we cannot remember her name, just that she is Jean Willey's daughter or gran-daughter. Sorry for our bad memory). Anyway, she gave Linda a big bunch of books for our library. At this library there are no checkouts, no one bugging you to bring books back, just encouraging you to read more. It is good for the brain and so relaxing.
Billy Bullard won the Len's card and Dave Pasko won the free meal.
Ron Lundbom once again is sponsoring our Thanksgiving meal, as they have for many years. Thanks, Ron and family, for caring about our center. We really appreciate your support.
All total for this day was 109 meals from our kitchen, not counting any takeouts (the number was not mentioned in the report).
Thursday, Nov. 17, was our Thanksgiving meal. Shay out-did himself with a wonderful meal. Kim did a great job with the pies. Thank you both for a lovely meal.
Dave Pasko and Carol Roe were at the desk to greet all 56 diners and see that each one was registered and signed in for the daily drawings. Thanks, Carol and Dave.
Jeanette Julsrud did the announcing today. She was great. Thank you, Jeanette.
Delores led the flag salute and Sherry Feiger asked the blessing. Thanks, Delores and Sherry.
The Hospital Auxiliary and the Methodist Church joined together to be our servers for this meal, and it was great. They all did a great job getting everything all the 56 diners needed to complete the meal of turkey with stuffing, veggies, cranberry sauce, real mashed potatoes and gravy. A variety of pies was for dessert. Our table had cherry pie; oh, it was so good.
Rick LaMountain, Pattie and Mike Davis, Linda and Dennis Dickenson, and Kim Heathcote from our kitchen delivered 59 fresh meals and 51 frozen meals and shared our Thanksgiving meal to people in our community that cannot be with us in person. This is really a great value to folks around us. You folks have a wonderful talent.
Bonnie really did a good job making a favor for each person. Thank you, Bonnie, for these nice favors.
Bonnie from the county Extension Service had a new recipe for biscuits for all to sample. She also had the recipes available. She will be seeking feedback to see if they were liked or not and if anyone tried the recipe. They were delicious. Thanks, Bonnie Kocis, for sharing with us.
It seems like the number of takeout meals was 45, so that makes the total meals from our kitchen 211. Wow! Kim and Shay were outstanding.
This is the last meal Kim will be with us for. We honored her and thanked her with a card and a gift for her to remember us by. Her smile and enthusiasm will be greatly missed. Thank you, Kim, for all the service you gave to our seniors and the care you took of our kitchen and not to forget all the great desserts you prepared for us.
The Lundboms who sponsored our meal were in attendance, which made the day even more special. Thanks, you guys. Beginning in January of 2023 the suggested donation for diners 60 and older will go to $6. For all people younger than 60, the lunch price will be $7. We waited a long time to make this decision. We didn’t want to do it, but food prices have gone up so much it makes it hard to make ends meet and we want to continue providing meals for our community.
Major Moles, a young man about 4 years old, won the Thriftway card and David Hamilton won the free meal. Congratulations, Major and David. We sure hope you will join us again.
If you need to know what is on the menu for next Monday and Thursday, call 541-575-1825.
John 3:16 For God loved the world so much that He gave us His only begotten son so that whosoever believes in Him should never perish but have everlasting life.
MONUMENT — We all had a wonderful Thanksgiving meal, lovingly prepared by our great cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. They made us turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, and pumpkin muffin cake for our dessert. We all were spoiled by our cooks. It was a delicious meal and everyone was content!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Kristi Guimont. They checked in all the guests and collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. The free meal ticket was won by Sylvia Cockrell, and Bob said it was not rigged. Ha.
The Clarks are sponsoring a Thanksgiving meal/dinner at the senior center if you have no place to go for Thanksgiving. No one should be alone. Just bring a dish to share and all are welcome. They will be providing the turkey.
Please make a note of this important announcement. The Monument Senior Center will be closed Dec. 12-15. It will be closed for the renovation of the new flooring being put in the dining hall. We thank our friends for the funding of the floors by the Joyce Miller Owens Foundation and Bruce Hansen for setting that up for us! We will let you all know how it turned out later.
Max Breeding is doing well and is going to be able to come home soon. Max and Betty need prayer and also some volunteers to check on them every day, physically visiting them at their home. Please give Loni a call if you would like to help.
It has been bitterly cold over here. I was standing outside while doing chores and watching and making sure the goats were OK and just that little bit of standing there, maybe around 10 or 15 minutes, I was thoroughly chilled to the bone! I had on layers of clothes and neck covering, a cap and a thick hat that covers the ears, but I was still cold. Unless you are moving around, one can get quite chilled standing around. I had to get back in the house in a hurry.
I was watching my friend's mini-donkeys the other day and I thought, hmm, I wonder if Dot (the female) was pregnant? She looks it but I don't know. My friend said she has not had another baby in a long time. I would love to see a little baby mini-donkey. That would be so adorable. Who knows? It could happen!
I think the girls have been bred. The other male goats outside on the other side of the fence aren't acting so crazy and stupid anymore. So, it looks like sometime after Thanksgiving, the boys will be moved back to their pen and separated from the girls once again. It always fascinates me to see the babies and how they turn out with long ears or short, and their differing colors and markings.
Words of Wisdom: 1. Give attention to God's Word. 2. Incline your ear to His sayings. 3. Do not let them depart from your eyes. 4. Keep them in the midst of your heart.
2 Corinthians 4:18 We fix our eyes not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.
