Monument -- I just love fall. I think it is my favorite season. I went to John Day with my hubby for our anniversary and I sat in the car under some trees while he went to the bank. The tree leaves were a beautiful yellow color with some green leaves trying to turn color. The wind was blowing and the individual leaves seemed to come alive and sway, and dance. It was breathtaking. All I could think was, all of creation was definitely praising God, the Creator of the heavens and the earth.
We have a lot of praise for our cooks. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell cooked us a very nice, savory, and hearty meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner rolls, and chocolate pudding for our dessert. I thought of going back for seconds, but thought better of it and decided not to. I don’t want to be a glutton. Ha. We thank our cooks for our amazing meal.
Our greeters were Bob Cockrell, Sue Cavender, and Linda Abraham. Sue and Linda counted up the money. Bob checked in all the guests and led us in the flag salute. Dennis Abraham prayed the blessing over our meal. We had 32 guests dining in and 36 takeouts. Among some of the guests we had, there were a bunch of folks from the Spray/Mitchell area. The visitors were Dick and Pam Wanous, Scott Reed, Judi Bustardo, and Mike and Hester Keys.
We hope they all enjoyed the meal and the fellowship.
Judy Harris made some announcements. She let everyone know who was at the lunch about what the Joyce Miller Owens Foundation has done to aid our Monument Senior Center in replacing a very old heat pump. We thank the foundation, Bruce Hansen, Judy Harris, and Bob Cockrell, and many others for their compassion and service to our little senior center and this community. We are truly indebted to these wonderful friends. Bruce Strange announced a fundraiser for B.A.’s husband, who is going through cancer issues.
We bless and exalt the Lord for favoring us and giving us the much-needed rain to our region. Praise the Lord for He is good, all the time. We have been getting quite a bit of moisture. Oh, the Lord is so wonderful, full of great love for us.
Having little baby goats is quite entertaining. Belle has now taught Scotty to run like a crazy goat, hop and skip, and kick his heels. Yes, that girl has been a bad example to her little brother. Belle has very bright and calculating eyes. Scotty has soft, watery, gentle eyes. He is such a good-natured and gentle goat. Belle on the other hand can be very aggressive, feisty, and mischievous.
Belle and Scotty are growing up together, so neither of them will get lonely and cry. Scotty is also catching up to Belle in size and weight. He has a nice round tummy and he really is a very good-natured goat.
Psalms 148:1 Praise the LORD.Praise the LORD from the heavens; praise him in the heights above.
Prairie City -- Oh my, oh my, oh my.
If you missed the meal today, you missed something really special. I don’t remember if I have ever had what we had today for our entree. Do you get the hint? It was DELICIOUS.
Well, for Pete’s sake, what was it? Sweet & sour meatballs, that’s what it was. And oh, was it ever good.
And enough of it so you could have two meals if you so desired. Which I did. To accompany was a pea salad, which was quite tasty also, and rice. Did I say it was good? It was more than that. It was lip-smackin’, scrum-diddely-umptious. The sponsor was Delores Scott. Thank you for your generous donation.
Then comes the dessert: birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thank you, also, for doing this for us each month. Thanks to our wonderful cooks Pam and Laura. Thanks to our deliverers and pickup takeout volunteers: Gwynne, Carlos, Mary, Pam, Ginger, Tom, Del. They have a system and they make the system work. Thanks to all you faithful diners who come to get your meals every week. We appreciate you very much. To remind you, anyone can request a meal delivery. You don’t have to be a senior citizen. And if you are housebound, you can request a meal delivery. We aim to please… and I want to give a big thank you to our Grant County Senior Programs co-ordinator, Angie Uptmor. She has been a great help during these two years of COVID mania. Her steady leadership has helped us navigate all the rules and mandates that have come down the pike, and we appreciate it.
Looking forward to November, our Thanksgiving meal will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as we will be closed on the following Wednesday, which is the day before Thanksgiving. And yes, we will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. So mark your calendars.
’Tis nice to see the snow on the Strawberry Mountain Range. Hopefully, there will be lots more. …
Another thing to look forward to — darn silly time will be done with soon. Sure wish we could get rid of it entirely.
Romans 5:6 “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly.”
Revelations 22:7 “Behold, I am coming soon.” Revelations 22:10 “… the time is near.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.