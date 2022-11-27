JOHN DAY — Reflecting on the week of Thanksgiving, it is obvious that there are a lot of wonderful people in and around John Day. People caring about other people and making plans to help others. Our center had a great sense of the holiday. Two ladies chose items distinctive of the season and arranged them around our dining room. It was beautiful. Those ladies were Janette Julsrud and Patti Davis. Thanks, ladies, for a pleasant job well done.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Janet Binger and Darlene Nodine were at the desk greeting all 16 in-house diners and several that came to pick up meals. They were sure they were all signed in and their names in the drawings for the day.

