MONUMENT—October has been an extremely busy month, and I am glad to say that it has passed and relieved to say the least. I had my parents who came to visit from California and then friends with their little girls, back to back. I guess one does not realize how much work it is entertaining others in your home and playing hostess. I am not complaining by any means: It was a wonderful time, but tiring. My laundry loads are piled up, and it will take a few days to wash. I will enjoy just vegging around in my house in my pajamas! Ha.
The meal for our last Tuesday of the month of October was Parmesan chicken, a green salad, potato wedges and pudding for dessert. Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie put that together, and we are most thankful for them. Our numbers for the take-home meals have been still pretty high. We thank everyone for their support of our senior center.
Our volunteers were Sylvia Cockrell handing out the lunches to the hungry patrons picking up their meals at the door. Bob Cockrell helped to count the money. Kristi Guimont did the paperwork.
My little Davey is just a cutie pie. He considers me his mama. I have to go out and feed him three to four times a day. He follows me around, he comes a running when I call his name and bleats in answer. I don’t think I will be eating him. Ha.
So, the other little kid goat that was not getting enough milk from her mama, I have named her Sally. I had to resort to locking up one of her siblings for a few hours at a time so she could have a chance to nurse on her mama. That really helped Sally, but then I also started to supplement her with some milk when I fed Davey. I am glad to report to y’all that Sally is doing very well!
Sally is doing so well now that she actually has become a bit of a pest. Let me elaborate. Sally looked so frail in the beginning that I felt so sorry for her and fed her a little first before Davey and made him wait. At first, Davey would get impatient and run around trying to get at the nipple, but then he started waiting patiently for his turn (so cute and smart, right?). Now, Sally is strong, has a nice, big, round tummy, and has become a little aggressive. She is quite smart too. If she sees me and the bottle, she comes running over to be fed also.
If I feed Davey first now, she tries with all her might to get to the bottle. She even tries to run and butt Davey to get him out of the way! She tries to squeeze her way in through my legs to get at the bottle. She is a little stinker. After she gets her fill, she leaves without even a thank you (meaning she won’t even let me pet her). How rude!
Proverbs 30:5 “Every Word of God is tested; He is a shield to those who take refuge in Him.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Got a funny phone call the other day. After I said hello, a robotic voice replied, “Are you,” and then proceeded to spell and mispronounce Derrol’s name. Interesting. I waited and the voice continued with, “If you are, please press 3. If you are not, press 5.” So I didn’t press anything, but just waited. After 30 seconds or so, the voice concluded, “You are not a human.” And hung up! Wonder what that was all about. And what would have happened if I had pressed a number? Anybody else have such a phone call? Maybe that was my Halloween incident for the month.
So our meal today consisted of spaghetti, green salad, pickled beets, a roll and a piece of birthday cake. That cake must have been spectacular before they cut it. The frosting was four or five different fall-type colors in lovely patterns. And it was chocolate! Oh, yummy, yummy. So happy October birthday to all!
Thanks to Laura K. and Tom for putting together today’s meal. Pam was at her position at the registration desk; Ginger and Delores did the home deliveries; and Carole brought the meal bags to those who came by to pick them up.
We were given some really nice carrying bags by Chester’s Market earlier in the year. They have the Prairie City School Panther logo on them. So being as how the colors were black and orange, we handed them out today for Halloween. Thanks so much to Chester’s for doing this for us. All of us seniors can show our Panther pride now!
We had to make a medical run to Bend and had an encounter of the close kind before we even got through John Day. Just about 7:30 a.m., we came over the hill on the east side of town at the same time a big doe decided to leap over the guard rail on the north side of the highway. She must have had a good burst of speed and power because she landed on the hood of our poor little Subaru, slid across without breaking anything on her or us and ran off up the south embankment. Meanwhile, we are stopped on the highway in shock! We are certainly thankful that Subaru makes heavy hoods! There was no damage anywhere! The only place that indicated that something happened was the extra moisture on the clean windshield from her scattering the frost from the hood on her way by! Whew. The rest of the trip was certainly anti-climatic. Just watch out for the turkeys.
Which brings up Thanksgiving. We will be serving turkey on Nov. 18 and no meal on Nov. 25. So be sure to call in to reserve your meal on the 18th. Don’t forget the other two Wednesdays in November, of course.
The patriotic statement for the day: “When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon.” —Thomas Paine. No comment.
Leviticus 25:10 “… proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants.”
Romans 8:21 “… Creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the glorious freedom of the children of God.”
