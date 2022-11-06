MONUMENT — Looks like winter is officially upon us. We've got snow on the ground! First real snow of the season, and it was about 3 inches. It was not the light and fluffy stuff but the wet and heavy snow. I'll take it! Praise the Lord for His goodness.
Talk about goodness, we were served up a good, hearty meal of hamburgers with all the fixings, french fries, macaroni salad and chocolate brownies for our dessert. I had to get some extra french fries and macaroni salad. We thank our lovely cooks Terry Cade, Carrie Jewell and Diane Harvey. Diane came to help finish serve for Carrie, who had to go out on an emergency ambulance call. We thank our cooks and we so appreciate all their hard work!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. They checked in the guests, collected and counted up the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
We are going to be officially in the winter, too, because of the time change, and it will have happened by the time you read this. I love the time change that gives us that extra hour.
Don't forget to mark your calendars for the Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10. To rent a table for the event the fee is $15, and you can contact Jeanne Strange for more information. Her number is 541-934-2001. The Silent Wave rescue group will be selling maple bars, soup, and rolls for lunch. The EMT group will be selling baked goods. There will be a raffle for a Masterbuilt smoker. The tickets will be $1 each or $5 for six tickets.
I hope we are ready for this winter. I bought some dogloos for my goats so they would shelter up by my house. These are the young adolescent girls. I was trying to have Belle out with the boys but had to bring her back in because I think the older mama goats were bullying her. Just as well; maybe it will be better for her to get pregnant in the earlier part of next year. That way she can have her babies in the summer. Might not be a bad idea to stagger the birth of the baby goats. Only bad thing would be if there were bummer kids and I would not have a break at all taking care of them.
Bottle babies are a lot of work, but the payoff is having friendly goats. It is a two-edged sword, actually. Whenever I try to get in or out of the goat pen, Davey and Billy are right at my heels trying to push their way in or out. They also come over and get in my way sometimes. Billy will come over and nibble on my boots. It's nice, though, to be able to just put a leash on their collar and lead them where I want them.
Psalms 73:26 My flesh and my heart faileth, but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.
JOHN DAY — At last! Home and safe. One elbow on the mend and one to be done in December. It seems strange that going away is so fun and yet home at the end of the trail is so sweet. Your own bed seems to be the best thing ever. The main plan is to have a very productive senior center board meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, after lunch starting at 1 p.m. Hope to see everyone there who is interested in what happens here.
On Monday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), Darlene Nodine and Janet Binger were greeting folks as they came for lunch, making sure they were signed in and got their names in the drawing for today. There were 11 total in-house diners today.
Yog led us in the flag salute and Pati Davis asked the blessing.
As I am looking at the notes for today, there is not a name for the servers. Now, servers play an important role in our lunches since COVID times. Anyway, all you who served today, thank you very much for your interest in our center and your love for all of us. You are very important, and we want you to know that.
Fifty-six fresh meals and 39 frozen meals were delivered throughout our community by Michael Shockley, Mike and Pati Davis, and Jeanette Julsrud. Thank you, folks, for your concern for your fellow human beings. God put that love in your hearts, you know.
The total meals from our kitchen today were 106. Shay and Kim deserve a big hug for all the work that went into getting 106 meals done and all cleaned up.
Today we dined on corndogs, baked beans, coleslaw and cookies. We sure do have a great variety of food here. Thanks, Shay and Kim.
The sign-up sheet for Thanksgiving lunch/dinner is on the desk. Please get your name and your guests' names on it so Shay will know how much food to prepare. Thank you.
When a group met last Thursday or so after lunch to prepare some Samaritan's Purse boxes for Operation Christmas Child, they fixed 25 boxes. Those in attendance were: Kay Cotham, Pati Davis, Judy Adams, Linda Stoltz and Carice Teague. Sorry if I spelled your name wrong. Please forgive me.
All our volunteers are appreciated so much. This week our volunteers put in 12½ hrs. Yeah!
Kim from our kitchen is hanging up her apron for greater adventures. We hope and pray that Kim will be successful in her new adventure and continue to progress up the ladder in her world. We will miss you, Kim, please come back to see us so we can see how you are doing.
Dusty Harris won the Len's Card and Dave Pasko won the free meal. Congratulations, you two. Be sure to use those cards so we can continue to offer them.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe were our greeters for 17 in-house diners. They made sure that each one was signed in and got their names in the drawings for today. Ron Phillips led us in the flag salute and Gregg Starr asked the blessing.
The John Day Volunteer Fire Department folks were our servers today. They are: Ron Phillips, Carl Metler, Don Gabbard and Tom Smith. We loved having all of you with us today. You were so patient and filled all the needs of our diners. Thank you all for being interested in our center and caring about all of us. These guys volunteer for the fire department and then volunteer for us. They are such a great blessing to this area. Thank all of you so much. That wasn’t all: These fellows also delivered 58 meals all over this area. What a great service you guys did. You are all greatly appreciated.
The total time volunteers worked today was 33½ hours. Each volunteer is a great help in making a lunch activity run smoothly. Each volunteer is a VIP. Thanks for every single one of you.
There were 16 takeout meals today also, so the total meals from our kitchen today was 91. Super.
We had birthday cake from Driskill Memorial Chapel today along with the gold miner's chicken, mashed potatoes and Italian veggies. A great meal. Driskill also sponsored our meal. Next Thursday the fire department will be our sponsors. Our center is so blessed with folks interested in aiding others, showing a love in their hearts for others. These folks definitely are not selfish. There is way too much selfishness in our world these days.
Dale Stennett won the Thriftway card and Darlene Nodine won the free meal. Go use these cards, you guys. Congrats.
Don’t forget the board meeting on Monday the 7th. Hope to see many of you there.
James 4: 7 & 8 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.
PRAIRIE CITY — Boy, the Halloween doings managed to avoid the snow by the skin of their teeth! We had 3 inches of the flakelets Tuesday morning. (l like that word: flakelets.) Anyway, on to the holidays. Tom put out both Thanksgiving and Christmasy decorations for the tables. Guess the snow put him in the mood.
Tom led the flag salute, Ginger gave the announcements, and Chris did the trivia for this day. Winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy was Marnie Mediger. Our volunteer deliverers included Mary, Sharon, Delores and Carl. In-house servers included Josiah, Tom, Chris and Theresa. Pam was at her station at the front desk. Many thanks to each of you.
Notable birthdays included Marie Antoinette, Burt Lancaster and Daniel Boone. There were also 2 U.S. presidents: Polk and Harding. Fascinating ... The table to be served first had to answer the question: What number is the current president? The answer is 46. The saying for the day: "If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get." (!)
So, we had western casserole, and this is what it is: chili beans and corn over a biscuit. Was also a selection of raw veggies plus grapes and pears. Dessert was a cookie. Very filling. Our sponsor was the Lake Creek Youth Camp.
Long time no see guests today were Gary and Mamie Mediger. Josiah was very glad to see his special teacher from years ago.
Derrol is improving, but still doing tests. Then he had to put up with my illness: the latest virus making the rounds. It settled in my sinuses, and he got the cough. If it ain't one thing, it's something else, right?
One nice thing about not having TV is I don't have to put up with political ads. And I haven't received a lot of mailers or phone calls, either. Hooray! The little amount I've heard on the news just makes me reiterate my wish: Why can't everyone just tell the truth?
Starting at one narrow end, ch 6. 1st row: In 6th ch from hook make 3 d c with ch - 2 between. Ch 5, turn. 2nd row: In center d c make 3 d c with Ch - 2 between. Ch 5, turn. Repeat the 2nd row for desired length.
Now, if you can understand all that — and are those able to do it (!) — I would really, really like to make your acquaintance. For those of you who think it is gobbledygook, it is the beginning of instructions for crocheting a lace border.
John 14:6 ... I am the way, the truth, and the life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.