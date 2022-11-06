MONUMENT — Looks like winter is officially upon us. We've got snow on the ground! First real snow of the season, and it was about 3 inches. It was not the light and fluffy stuff but the wet and heavy snow. I'll take it! Praise the Lord for His goodness.

Talk about goodness, we were served up a good, hearty meal of hamburgers with all the fixings, french fries, macaroni salad and chocolate brownies for our dessert. I had to get some extra french fries and macaroni salad. We thank our lovely cooks Terry Cade, Carrie Jewell and Diane Harvey. Diane came to help finish serve for Carrie, who had to go out on an emergency ambulance call. We thank our cooks and we so appreciate all their hard work!

