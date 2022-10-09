PRAIRIE CITY — I didn't ask any of those who came to get their shots if they had read about it in the paper. We had a good showing of people to get their arms poked and some who even decided to eat a meal with us. Thank you. The people from the health department waited until they were done poking to eat their meals. Thank you, too. So all that got accomplished very efficiently. Nice to have room to do those kind of things for the community.

While I was feeling good about that, the mail delivered a letter from our insurance carrier. It said that we were not going to be renewed because we are a — and I quote —  "social club." So? That's what the government is encouraging, right? Get old people out of their houses and get them talking to other people, right? And it took them a year to discover this? If you get the impression that I am upset, you are correct. So I better move on to more mundane items

