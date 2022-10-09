PRAIRIE CITY — I didn't ask any of those who came to get their shots if they had read about it in the paper. We had a good showing of people to get their arms poked and some who even decided to eat a meal with us. Thank you. The people from the health department waited until they were done poking to eat their meals. Thank you, too. So all that got accomplished very efficiently. Nice to have room to do those kind of things for the community.
While I was feeling good about that, the mail delivered a letter from our insurance carrier. It said that we were not going to be renewed because we are a — and I quote — "social club." So? That's what the government is encouraging, right? Get old people out of their houses and get them talking to other people, right? And it took them a year to discover this? If you get the impression that I am upset, you are correct. So I better move on to more mundane items
Theresa rang the dinner bell and Del led the flag salute. Gwynne won the gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy. Chris asked the blessing. The table to go first got chosen by assistant cook Pam G. because she answered the question about a scary movie. I have not watched any of that genre, so I had not a clue. Anyhow, she picked our table! So away we went to pick up our plate of hamburger steak with onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed corn, and your choice of Jell-O, oranges, or a cinnamon roll for dessert. Mmmm, good.
We got some more oranges to give away. And Ginger picked some plums from her tree and brought a box full to share. She said her dog likes to eat them, too, seed and all! The deer eat them and spit the seed out. Guess their teeth are not as strong as a dog's.
Famous birthdays included Ray Kroc of McDonald's fame and Allen Ludden of old TV quiz show fame. And would you believe that more candy is sold for Halloween than Valentine's Day? That just isn't right! Another botany fact: pumpkin is a fruit, not a vegetable. Wonder who decides that? What are the criteria?
Our meal today was in memory of Terry Ketchum. Thanks to her anonymous sponsor. Our deliverers included Mary, Carla, Gwynne, and Sharon. Chris and Theresa were on duty in the hall. Thanks to all of you for a job well done.
We are still waiting for the cantaloupe that we picked to show signs of ripening. And it's been two weeks! Curiosity will get the better of us soon, I'm afraid. … Meanwhile, I'm doing a renovation on the south side of the garden. The carrots and cantaloupes are in the middle and on the north, so I won't bother them. Can only work two hours in the morning on it, so that leaves the rest of the day for other pursuits! Was given a bunch of English mystery books so am working my way through them.
Eph. 3:6 This mystery is that through the gospel the Gentiles are heirs together with Israel, members together of one body, and sharers together in the promise in Christ Jesus.
JOHN DAY — Two years ago we noticed we were running out of water and had to wait a while for the well to get more water and we could get some for a while and run out after a few minutes of using it. So we found a well driller, but due to COVID and then so many people needed wells drilled or cleaned out, we waited till a month or so ago and finally got one drilled. Now, after several weeks, we are finally getting it connected to the house with six times as much water as we had. I am so anxious to be able to use water and not tell hubby and son I need water and vice versa.
On Monday Oct. 3, Darlene Nodine and David Pasko greeted all in-house diners and checked them in and got their names in the drawings for the day. Dale Stennett led the flag salute and Elsie Huskey asked the blessing. Thanks, everyone, for doing a part for a successful lunch.
Mary Jones and Gloria Kulis of the hospital auxiliary were the servers for lunch. Thanks, ladies, we appreciate you. Lunch was beef mushroom Swiss melt, potato salad, dill pickles and pumpkin cream cheese bread for dessert. It was all very good. I had never heard of pumpkin and cream cheese, but it was very good. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for a great lunch.
Thirteen in-house diners, one takeout lunch and 83 delivered meals makes a total of 97 meals out of our kitchen this day. Shay and Kim are to be applauded for preparing all these meals, boxing and bagging and serving these meals and then cleaning up afterwards. That is quite a feat. We appreciate both of you. The delivery drivers were Mike and Pati Davis, Mike Shockley, and Kim from our kitchen. A big thanks to all of you for helping our members of the community who cannot get out. This is a wonderful service.
If anyone has an Oregonian paper for Oct. 2, Dale Stennett would love to get it. An obituary in it is important to him. Thanks for your efforts to get one of these for Dale.
Linda Leavell won the Len's card and David Pasko won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
Darlene mentioned that PacificSource would be sponsoring the meal for Thursday and presenting the new updates to the insurance policy this year.
Jeanette Julsrud assisted Linda Stoltz with sorting decorative items, pictures, and other items in the new space provided for that purpose. Thanks, ladies, for helping with this organization.
Harvest Festival and the farmers market are joining together on Oct. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 9 to 2 p.m. This will be a fun, interesting fall day to mingle and hear music from the jammers and see things other people make. Try to come out and have some fun while the weather is tolerable. This will take place at the Heritage Barn at the fairgrounds. They will have an apple cider mill so you can get some fresh cider and even bring your own apples to be ground, right there.
Everyone who participates at our senior center is appreciated. Ron (I can’t remember his last name, forgive me) is great to help with wrapping our dinnerware in the napkins and putting a band on them and we don’t want to forget even one volunteer as it takes many to complete each event.
The Assembly of God Church is putting together shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse. You can find boxes at any church and Len's has had them in the past. Fill them with small items — crochet hooks, embroidery thread, Beanie Babies or other small dolls, pencils and sharpeners, rubber balls, notepads, washcloths. For more suggestions you can call any church for a longer list. Len's will know also. These are for Christmas for children in poor communities and countries. Samaritan's Purse will distribute them. We just turn them in, to any church. This is a great service to children who don’t get any other items for Christmas. (No toothpaste, children eat it.)
We have a suggestion box in our center for anyone to use to share an idea, complain about something or tell the ones in charge what they would like to see happen in the center. Please feel free to use it. There is paper and pencil in the sides of the box located near the coat rack.
Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe greeted diners on Thursday, Oct. 6, and got everyone seated as it was the day for PacificSource so there were many diners this day. Thanks, ladies. We needed to keep preparing more tables as people kept coming. It was a very successful day. We hope no one went away hungry. The PacificSource folks were pleased with the turnout also.
Joe Pippin led the flag salute and Pati Davis asked the blessing. Since the crowd was larger than anticipated, Shay was concerned that his food preparation would not be enough, so Pati asked our Heavenly Father to multiply the food we have so no one was left out. At the end of the day, we had food left over to share with others. God is so good. We never need to need anything, just ask Him and He provides all we need. Pati’s prayer was answered just like she asked.
Pati Davis and Jeanette Julsrud were the servers today. They did a great job. Thanks, ladies. Lunch was lasagna, cucumber salad, and birthday cake (chocolate with chocolate frosting) all made possible by Driskill and PacificSource. Thank all of you for helping us have a great meal. We appreciate you all, and all our sponsors.
There were 73 in-house diners, five takeouts, and 52 meals delivered by Matt Molnar, Jeanette Julsrud, Mike and Pati Davis. Thanks to all four of you for this wonderful service. The total meals from our kitchen today were 130. Wow! Thanks again, Shay and Kim. That’s a lot of work.
There are some Life Flight emergency brochures at the desk for anyone interested in learning more about this service.
Kay Cotham won the Chester’s card and Harriet Crum won the free lunch. Congrats, you two.
We had a nice donation of books for our library from Dan and Karla Averett. Linda was so grateful, as we all are. Thank you so much for contributing to our center.
Tomorrow, Oct. 13, lunch will be barbecue chicken bites with bacon and cheese, navy bean salad and s’mores bars. Then on Monday Oct. 17, lunch will be clam chowder, dinner rolls, green salad, and apple spice cake.
Isaiah 41:13 For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee. (That is a great promise we have if we will trust Him for it).
MONUMENT — Well, our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell did it again. They served us a wonderful meal which they called Husband's Delight Casserole, fresh green salad, garlic bread, and peach cobbler for our dessert. All were pleased and delighted with this new dish. We thank our great cooks and tip our hats to them!
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Sue Cavender. Bob led us in the flag salute and Judy Harris made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank all our volunteers for their help. We also had our usual friends from Spray join us for lunch. I think I heard Terry say that they served about 65 meals total, including to-go lunches.
Judy again thanked everyone for their help and volunteering for the Buckaroo. The multitude of the community coming together to help put together the Buckaroo made it possible for the event. Everyone's help was much appreciated! This is why I love living in Monument.
My mommy and my friend are here visiting. Even though I am older now, my mom still treats me like a little kid. I am just praying and asking the Lord to help me have patience with her. She is partially deaf in one ear and when she talks, people who don't know her will think she is mad and shouting.
To keep her busy, I am going to have her dig up my garlic and maybe my potatoes too. I will put her to work about planting some lettuce and spinach. Hee-hee. This is the only way that I can keep her from getting in my business and reprimanding me like I'm 5 years old.
I showed my friend my goats and she loves them! Ha. She especially loved Billy. He came running over, followed her around, and nibbled on her pants. She just adored him. She said that they acted like they were little puppies. I told her that I could not eat Billy since I raised him and he was a bottle baby. She totally agreed, saying, "Of course you can't eat him!"
It has been nice having my friend and mom around. Hopefully they will really enjoy their stay here. My friend is appreciating the scenery and the quietness of the country life. She said it is very peaceful here.
We took my mom and friend to John Day and we had lunch at the Outpost. They liked the food and I showed them the one traffic light in our Grant County. Ha. I think they found it amusing.
My friend will have to get her fill of goat love while she is here. Ha. I did warn her to not pet the billy goats because they stink and that pee-pee smell will not come off. I don't know if she understood what I meant? She is not really fluent in English so sometimes it is difficult trying to communicate with her, too, along with my mother.
Psalms 23: 1-3 The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures, He leadeth me besides the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His Name's sake.
