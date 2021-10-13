Monument -- We had a big feast for our Tuesday lunch. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made this huge batch of spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, fresh green salad, and sugar cookies for our dessert. Everyone received heaping piles of spaghetti. I was full and when I got home, I had to take a little nap from the food coma. We thank our cooks for our hearty meal and we appreciate them so much.
The greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Jan Ensign, and Sue Cavender. Bob checked in the guests. Jan and Sue collected the money and counted it up. Kristi Guimont filled up the paperwork. Bob led us in the flag salute, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Angie came to check up on our senior center from John Day. Amy Smith, also from John Day, came to let everyone know that she would be available to give assistance with energy and housing.
Mark this on your calendar: There will be a clay pigeon shoot for the Monument School’s Flying Tiger Club. This fundraiser will be to help them travel to Texas this school year. This event will be happening Sunday, Oct. 31 at from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The place will be at Brad and Julie Smith’s B Bar J Ranch on Highway 401, mile marker 9. The cost to participate in the shoot will be $3 per round.
There will be a pumpkin chunkin’ shoot, and the entry fee will be a pumpkin. Lunch will be also served at $12 per adult and $10 for ages 9 and under. Lunch will be ribs, beans, cornbread, and corn on the cob. A dessert auction will be held at 1 p.m. Concessions will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Brad or Julie at 541-934-2143.
Well, it’s been a race this past week for me to pick all my tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers before the frost. Oh, boy, did it get cold! We went down to 26 degrees. When I went out to see the damage, everything was shriveled. Good thing I picked all the peppers. I just cut the whole plant and took them in to our shed. I got a few small peppers but hey, better than nothing. Ha. The tomatoes we picked two days before the frost.
I had five potato-growing bags, and we just flipped those bags over and we got two meals’ worth of potatoes. It was quite exciting, like finding treasure! I think I will try and get more of those bags and plant 20 bags for next year.
Looks like Scotty had been going hungry for a little while. He definitely was the runt of Bonnie’s triplets. He moves slow, he sucks his milk real slow, and he had a messy butt. I don’t think Bonnie was cleaning him up very well. Scotty has a very messy, poopy butt. I have been trying to clean him up and it is slow going, but getting better every day.
Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD
The ol’ hall was a-hoppin’ with activity from one end to the other — even with COVID restrictions!
The medical personnel were in one place dispensing their inventory of inoculations. In another area the food was being prepared for delivery and pickup. And as you came in, there was Pam at our reception desk waiting to mark your name down when you picked up the meal. Whew! This is what we like to see — the building being used! Thanks to the Grant County Health Department for bringing their services to us.
Many took advantage of the opportunity.
The cooks, Pam and Laura, and helper Tom got a doozy of meal ready for the day: roast beef with gravy, potatoes, carrots, garlic bread, strawberries and — TA-DA — a brownie! Wow. And the size of the servings made sure that you had a full tummy when you finished. The sponsor of the meal was the First Community Credit Union of John Day. Thank you so much for the freezer full of beef that you donated to our center. It is really appreciated! We had 57 meals go out the door. Our delivery personnel for in-house and home delivery included Mary, Carlos, Ginger, Pam and Tom. Thanks to you all for volunteering to help.
We had to make the long trip to Bend — again — to have a special back brace fitted to Derrol’s unique physique, since the pain pills had unpleasant side effects.
They sure make back braces different nowadays! His first one looked like grandma’s corset with laces front and back. Had two pockets that you had to insert long steel pieces into to keep him aligned properly. (This was 50 years ago.) This new brace is all tightened by Velcro, which snags on everything you don’t want it to. But it’s better than more surgery!
And we were reminded that there are things that you need to watch out for on the highway that we sometimes forget about. No deer impeded our journey, the turkeys were all far away from the road, didn’t have any close encounters of an automobile kind — but someone had the misfortune of hitting a big, black bull just west of Bandit Springs rest area. My thought was that little Subie probably would not have fared very well with that kind of encounter. So, keep your mind on your drivin’, your hands on the wheel, and your eyes on the road ahead.
We are gathering items for our party next weekend. Would you believe that I have the only “love letter” that was written during our courtship? (We didn’t have to write. Only lived 5 miles from each other.) The stamp price was 4 cents. If you want to know more, come to the party… Oct. 16, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Prairie City Senior Center.
Revelations 19:7 “Let us rejoice and be glad and give Him glory! For the wedding of the Lamb has come...” 19:9 “...Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding supper of the Lamb!”
John Day -- A message from the John Day Senior Center Site Council:
Thank you for sending your clean plastic food containers back to us to reuse. You are saving us money that we would rather spend on food and not supplies!
If you haven’t thought about recycling those containers from the senior center, now is the time. Don’t worry, we sanitize them before each use.
COVID-19 and wildfire smoke have many of the same symptoms, but there are some that are only from COVID-19 and should not be ignored. They are: fever, chills, muscle and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell. If you have any of these symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Self-Checker can help you determine whether you need to contact a health care provider. The number is: 800-232-4636.
Do you help a senior 60 years or older with attending appointments, help them dress/shower and move around the house? There is a free class to learn ways to cope with the challenges and meet the needs of family caregiving. This free class series meets once a week for six weeks. Class size is limited and registration is required. The first class is Monday, Oct. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 13, with Kathy over the phone at 541-963-3186 or by email at kathyg@ccno.org.
This past year has been long and hard. If you’re running on empty, it’s OK to ask for support. Community Counseling Solutions has resources available right now. Call 541-575-1466 or email outreachworker@ccsemail.org Support is free and private.
Our center is getting a new air filter that will really help with smells, germs and all over better health. For everyone that needs a healthier atmosphere when being away from home, you can feel safe at the John Day Senior Center.
To be sure to have a lunch prepared for you on Mondays and Fridays, call 541-575-1845 before 10 a.m. and pick it up between 11:30 and noon. Gregg Starr and either Mary Ellen Osborne, Darlene Nodine or Carol Roe will greet you and be sure you get your lunch.
2 Timothy 1:7 “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of POWER and of LOVE, and of a SOUND mind.”
