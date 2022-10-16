PRAIRIE CITY — Well, we all know what this day was called all during our childhood and many years after that: Columbus Day. But now it is Indigenous Peoples Day. And they are both correct. It really hit me while I was watching the musical "Oklahoma!" Lots of praise for the settlers of the land, but I don't think they asked the Native Americans about it. Back to my previous comment sometime in the past: I just wish our government had kept its promises, not only to the Native peoples, but everyone! Can you even imagine what our country would look like now? Somebody should write a book ...

Back to business: Theresa rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute and Chris asked the blessing. He was also the winner of the door prize: a gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner. And our first free meal winner of last month came and cashed in her gift certificate today. She said her husband kept trying to give it away! Many thanks to those who donate these little "surprises." Our delivery drivers and deliverers included Gwynne and Theresa, and Mary and Sharon Chris and Theresa did their thing in the Hall. We certainly do appreciate them!

