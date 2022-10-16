PRAIRIE CITY — Well, we all know what this day was called all during our childhood and many years after that: Columbus Day. But now it is Indigenous Peoples Day. And they are both correct. It really hit me while I was watching the musical "Oklahoma!" Lots of praise for the settlers of the land, but I don't think they asked the Native Americans about it. Back to my previous comment sometime in the past: I just wish our government had kept its promises, not only to the Native peoples, but everyone! Can you even imagine what our country would look like now? Somebody should write a book ...
Back to business: Theresa rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute and Chris asked the blessing. He was also the winner of the door prize: a gift certificate donated by Chuck's Little Diner. And our first free meal winner of last month came and cashed in her gift certificate today. She said her husband kept trying to give it away! Many thanks to those who donate these little "surprises." Our delivery drivers and deliverers included Gwynne and Theresa, and Mary and Sharon Chris and Theresa did their thing in the Hall. We certainly do appreciate them!
In Tom's absence, Theresa had a lot of fun with the "Day in History" and notable birthdays trivia. She went back to 1959 to find these items: Pan Am started worldwide flights; "The Twilight Zone" debuted; and Ike was president. The No. 1 song was "Mack the Knife" by Bobby Darin. (I remember hearing it when I was a sophomore in high school in Idaho and I didn't understand the words, but the beat made an impression!) Ahem, moving right along ... birthdays included Jack Wagner, Simon Crowe and Marie Osmond. The question to determine which table got to go first through the serving line concerned a movie that came out in 1959 ("Pillow Talk"). Who played the female lead? And I knew that Doris Day was the answer, so away we went.
Pam and Pam served us tacos — hamburger, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, olives, onions, salsa, sour cream, refried beans on a shell, along with lime Jell-O and fruit. Dessert was a bundt cake. I was certainly stuffed by the time I got finished eating all that. Plus we had juice, milk, coffee, water, etc., etc. We really appreciate our wonderful cooks!
Questions to make you think: Why are boxing rings square? Why do you fill out a form by filling it in? Ah, good ol' English.
So, do you have any memories of the Columbus Day Storm, which blasted through Oregon in the early '60s? Google it. Derrol and the fellows were out at the cow camp in Flag Prairie and commented to each other that the wind was sure busy that day. Then when they got back to civilization and found out what had happened they were glad they just had a stiff breeze to contend with.
Job 38:1, 4 Then the LORD answered Job out of the storm. He said, "Where were you when I laid the earth's foundation?"
JOHN DAY — As I am writing this, I am in Boise with my daughters and going to several doctor appointments and one surgery this week. I am grateful for the cellphone for communication with my people in John Day. The following information came to me via the phone.
On Monday, Oct. 10, Darlene Nodine and Janet Binger were at the desk to greet all of the in-house diners and sign them in and make sure their names were in the drawings for the day. Thank you, Janet and Darlene.
Janet was the announcer today. Bobbie and Buzz Gilmore with the Nazarene Church were our servers today, and Bobbie led the flag salute and Buzz asked the blessing. Thank you, Bobbie and Buzz. We appreciate all our volunteers.
Fifty-four fresh meals and 40 frozen meals were delivered around our community by Peggy and Matt Molnar, Mike and Pati Davis, Bobbie and Buzz Gilmore and our kitchen assistant, Kim. Thank you all for helping meet the needs of folks in our area who cannot get out. This is the greatest service of all.
There were five takeout meals today, and with the nine in-house meals and 94 delivered meals, we had a total of 108 meals that went out from our kitchen today. Wow! Thanks go to Shay and Kim for preparing, packaging, and serving all this food plus doing all the cleanup for it. Wow! again.
Janet announced that our building has hydraulic doors in the front and the back. They must be allowed to close by themselves. When we help them close, it messes up the automatic apparatus inside and makes them not work properly and close and lock. At times we have to play with them, opening and closing them several times so they can remember how to do their job. So please, everyone, allow the doors to close by themselves. The people in walkers and wheelchairs need these doors to operate correctly so they can be safe entering and exiting. Thanks to you all for meeting this need.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, right after lunch, beginning at 1 o'clock sharp, there will be a VIP hall board meeting. Everyone is invited to attend if you would like to know more about the operations of our senior center. Your opinions are invited also. We will adjourn at 2 o'clock sharp so the whole afternoon is not taken up. If we do not get done with our agenda, we will have another meeting within the next month.
By the time you read this, the Harvest Festival at the fairgrounds will be over. Since I am in Boise, I will not be able to attend. I am notified about so many activities that will be happening and live music by the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers. I am presuming you all had a great time at this event.
Linda Leavell won the Len's card, and Carol Roe won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, we found Darlene and Carol at the desk greeting the 22 in-house diners and seeing that they were signed in and their names in the drawings for today.
Darlene did the announcements. We forgot to get the names of who led the flag salute and blessing. With the 22 in-person diners and 51 delivered meals, we had 73 meals come out of our kitchen, and I don’t know how many takeout meals we had. Shay and Kim, thanks for all that work. We all know what it takes to complete that many meals.
There is a list for sign-ups for Thanksgiving lunch. Be sure and get your name on it if you want to come. We would not like anyone to be left out.
Deeda Porter won the Chester's card and Darlene Nodine won the free meal. Congrats, you two.
Chester's and Len's donate the gift cards we have drawings for each meal, and we have heard that they are not getting them back. That means folks who win them are not using then in their store. They donate these certificates to support us, so we owe it to them to return them and get our discount for them. They may feel unappreciated when we do not use them, so please use them soon when you go there. We all go to both places, so we need to think and get those cards out and use them. Thanks.
While I have been here in Boise, I went to Eagle to see Jean Willey, who is now living in an assisted living facility there. She looked good, knew who I was and how we shared time together, and we had a nice visit. I really miss her in John Day.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 20, lunch will be pork roast with roasted potatoes and carrots with pan gravy, and butterscotch pudding. Yum, yum. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for presenting us with the old time meals we have all grown to love.
On Monday, Oct. 24, we will dine on turkey pot pie, Jell-O with fruit and peach pie bars. That is a meal I sure don’t want to miss.
