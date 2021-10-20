Prairie City -- Well, the frost finally got the squash. So when daughter-in-love gets here from Portland, she can have the funny -ooking fruits (or are they vegetables?) to take home. The morning glory that was growing beside them also is dead. Hope I can get some seeds from it. It was a BIG flower! I really want to have them grow on the trellises in front of the windows on the east and west sides of the house. Helps the temperature inside, don’t ya know.
Our meal was “Goodbye Summer and Hello Fall.” We had a very generous serving of oven-baked BBQ chicken. The meat just fell off the bone! Then there was the very tasty baked beans. One of our satisfied customers even called back after the meal was eaten to tell us that they had never had such tasty baked beans! Whoa! Then there was potato salad that I especially enjoyed (ahem). And fresh apple cake for dessert. See what I mean about summer and fall?
Our sponsor for this meal was Dr. Virginia McMillan. Thank you very much for your donation. And thanks to our wonderful cooks Pam and Laura. Support personnel included: Tom, Pam, Ginger, Gwynne, Del, Carlos, and anybody else we could round up! Oh, for the day when we can get back to “normal” ...
We also want to thank Dollar General for the donation of waffles and pizzas. They all went to good homes!
Was cleaning the hall to get ready for our party and saw lint/dirt where I had never seen it before. Hmmm. Decided it must have filtered down when the siding application was going on. When “stuff” sits in one place long enough, it tends to just pile up. Then along comes a crew of workmen who have hammers and drills and screw guns and the pile gets agitated and looks for a place to get away from the pounding and shoving. (There’s another one of those sentences I’d hate to diagram.) So the little bitty pieces of lint/dirt obey the law of gravity and fall — in this case. 15 to 20 feet — until they come to rest on a decorative projection about a foot above the floor. Then I sucked them up with the vacuum. End of story. Moral? No matter where you are, Mrs. Clean will get you!
Next on the agenda — Christmas on the Prairie! I have already received a phone call about an activity. If you have any bright ideas, I’m sure those in charge would like to hear form you. ‘Course it’s probably all over the social media, but since I’m not connected, I have no info. I even cut the old TV line off — boo-hoo! — so I’m really in the dark.
John 8:12 “Jesus spoke… (saying), “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
Revelations 22:5 “There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light.”
Monument --
I missed out on Tuesday’s meal that was prepared by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. I went into town to go shopping in preparation for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The cooks made sweet and sour chicken with sticky rice, a fresh green salad, and brownies for dessert. I am sure it was delicious. We thank the cooks for their hard work!
The greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Jan Ensign, and Sue Cavender. Bob led the flag salute and Sylvia Cockrell prayed the blessing over the meal. Jan and Sue counted up the money. Sylvia delivered the meals to those who came to pick up their lunches. Kristi Guimont filled out the paperwork.
Mark your calendars: On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Co-op will be having their annual meeting. This year, the meeting will be held in Monument, at the school gym. I am not sure as to the start time so please check with the Co-op. A free lunch will be provided at the Monument Senior Center right after the meeting.
There was a Monument Senior Center board meeting held after the lunch.
I see snow on the mountains! Winter is definitely on its way. I am praying that the Lord will first give us some rainfall so that the ground will be saturated and then freeze. So all you Prayer Warriors out there, let’s get to work! Ha.
Through all that has been going on in our lives this past, going on almost two years, Jesus is the Rock. He is steadfast, faithful, and true. I can trust Him completely. I am choosing to walk by faith and not by what I see with my eyes. He is good all the time. The Lord never lies and He has never lost a battle. The devil is a liar and can never be trusted, and he is already a defeated foe. We just need to keep reminding him of that in our prayers. I am encouraged because as it gets darker in this world, the light of Jesus will only shine brighter. I want to be a part of that.
Well, Scotty and Belle are doing great. My wonderful hubby put together a little pen by the house for me, for them.
They hang out there during the day. I put a dogloo in there for them filled with straw. When they get cold, they go in there. I feed them and let them play outside for a bit. Belle likes to eat the raspberry leaves. Scotty is learning that too.
I tried to make little tube fleece sweaters for them. Umm-hmm, it did not turn out well. Ha. Somehow Scotty managed to get his off after 15 minutes. Belle looked ridiculous in hers, so I pulled it off. Sigh, maybe I will just have to find something at the store and put it on them. I need to harden them to the cold before it really gets cold with snow. They are outgrowing their box in the house.
1 Corinthians 4:20 For the Kingdom of God is not in word, but in power.
