JOHN DAY—Well, we have been blessed with rain that we all know we needed. And got to go outside today. My walking is getting better. Hope to be home next week.
We would like to thank the wonderful people that donate to furnish the food for our dinners. Without those donations, our center would not have the wonderful meals.
On Oct. 22, we’ll have ham and scalloped potatoes and blackberry pie.
On Oct. 26, we’ll have spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and cream cheese brownies.
On Oct. 29, we’ll have beef stew, biscuits, cucumber and onion salad with vinaigrette. Oops, I forgot the dessert. Sorry!
Stay safe, you all.
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us our Tuesday lunch of chicken sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and pickles. Along with our sandwiches, we also had macaroni salad, french fries and cookies. Oh, yes, we here recipients of the Monument Senior Center meals eat really well! Thank you to our cooks who labor for us. We are truly thankful.
Our volunteers who help things run smoothly were Kristi Guimont, Bob and Sylvia Cockrell. Kristi fills out the paperwork. Bob counts the money. Sylvia hands out the meals at the door. We are thankful for each and every volunteer for coming out and taking the time to help out. Thank you to all our volunteers. We could not do without them either!
Don’t forget that there is a winter rummage sale going on this Saturday, Oct. 24. They will just have winter clothes out for sale. There will not be any specific price tag but donations being accepted. This will help to make room and get rid of winter clothes, not to mention that it will help those in need of winter clothes. So if you need any warm clothes, coats or jackets, come on down to the senior center on Saturday. Everything will be on the porch.
So here is my continuation of my goat saga. I named the little baby goat kid that had the hay sticking out of his mouth Davey. I pulled out the hay, and pulled some more, and then some more. He had gorged himself with so much hay and I was wondering why? So I watched him, and noticed that Bonnie, his mama, was not letting him nurse. He was so hungry, and that was why he was eating all the hay. Poor little guy, so I am now bottle feeding him. He is still alive and is now thriving. He definitely got his collostrum. I am believing that the other two baby goat kids did not get enough collostrum from their mama before she died, and that is why they did not make it.
Little Davey knows his name, for he comes running when I call him. Oh my goodness, he is just adorable. He knows the bottle very well also. He sucks down that milk, and he now has a big, fat and round tummy. If the weather is going to be real cold, I bring him into the house and put him in a container. I feed him in the morning, and he walks down the driveway to the goat pen with me. He is so funny, for he skips, hops and runs down. He has done this a few times and now he knows exactly where we are going and runs ahead! I guess goats can be pretty smart. I think I might train him to walk on a collar and leash, hmm.
I noticed one of the other triplet sets not thriving. Her brother and sister have been hogging the milk and push her out. To be continued.
Psalm 47:1-2 “O clap your hands, all peoples; Shout to God with the voice of joy. For the LORD Most High is to be feared, a great King over all the earth.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Wow. What a week. We went to see the dermatologist on Monday and did I get information! Remember those “visions” I had after the eyelid surgery? Well, come to find out, people of a certain age and blood vessel construction have difficulty with anesthesia. It does something to the brain. You’re telling me! I just wish I could have taken a photo of those “visions.” They were all perfect! Beautiful patterns, etc. Anyway, the doctor said that he had a few major surgeries in the last few years, and he had the same problem. The older doctors recognize the situation, but the younger ones don’t. Said it took six months from his last major surgery to get back to his pre-surgery “processing” of information in his brain. So I feel validated! And I hope that I won’t take six months to get back to normal. He also removed at least two “migrating stitches” that had not absorbed. So I don’t have to worry about those anymore! It was time for them to come out because they were causing “proud flesh” to grow. (You who have internet connection can look that up.) They eyelids are still a little swollen, but making progress.
So back to our regularly scheduled broadcast: Our meal was to be roast beef and spuds and gravy. But due to circumstances beyond our control, it turned into roast beef au jus with spuds and carrots. Was still delicious! We had cucumbers for the green vegetable, a roll and raspberry cobbler for dessert. Thanks to Tom and helper Laura B. along with Ginger for getting the meal done. Then Ginger did the home deliveries while Pam, Carole and I got the pick-up meals out the door. We still have tomatoes to give away along with some little potatoes.
We want to pause to remember our friend Larry Wright. His special brand of humor will be missed. Our sympathies to Carla and her families. May God bless you with his comfort at this time.
This week also included our 59th wedding anniversary. I bought myself three crossword puzzle books, and Derrol got his “new” utility trailer painted — by me. There. That takes care of that. The day after that was our youngest grandson’s — in Grant County — 11th birthday. He had a party and, would you believe it, baked his own birthday cake! And it was delicious! He can bake me a cake anytime!
We got our ballots and marked them and deposited the in the “Official Drop Box” at the Courthouse. So you do the same. I was given a calendar that has quotations from some of our founding fathers to put in this missive. This is the one I chose for today: “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” — Thomas Jefferson.
So I hope you are and will vote accordingly. Remember lost of men and women died so you could. Don’t let their sacrifice be in vain.
II Corinthians 6:1,2 “As God’s fellow workers we urge you not to receive God’s grace in vain. … I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.”
