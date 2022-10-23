MONUMENT — Our delightful cooks made us all an assortment of different pizzas for our Tuesday lunch. We each had three pieces to choose. They all looked very good, so it was a little bit of a difficult decision. To go along with our pizzas, we had a fresh green salad and a cookie for our dessert. We thank our cooks so very much, and we appreciate them.

Our greeters at the table were Linda Abraham and Sue Cavender. They checked in the guests and collected and counted up the money. Linda led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. We thank all our volunteers for their help and support.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.