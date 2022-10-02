PRAIRIE CITY — Keep forgetting to tell you about our wonderful bug-keeper-outer that has been built on our back porch. It is inhabited by some enterprising spiders. They have built bug-catching webs so that we hardly ever have any bugs in the house. After it freezes, I will sweep all the webs away and clean the window that they were attached to. But until then ... do your thing, arachnids!
News flash! This week — Oct. 5 — the ladies from the Grant County Health Department will come and do their thing by giving flu and COVID shots from noon till 1:30 at our center. You have been informed if you read the paper early enough ...
Ginger led the flag salute, Theresa did the "What happened on this day" and Tom asked the blessing. The winner of the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman's Market was Delores Scott. She was the only one who signed up as having a September birthday. (And it was her 94th on the 10th.)
Birthdays of the past include Ed Sullivan in 1901 and Brigitte Bardot in 1934.
This was the day that William the Conqueror invaded England (read all about that in the Welsh history book) in 1066. The Siege of Yorktown began in 1781, which led to American independence — from said England! How about that! In other news, the first game of baseball was played in 1846 against a team of cricket players. (They didn't like it.) Of course, it's America's national pastime! And this was the day that Johnny Carson took over "The Tonight Show" in 1956. He was the third host.
The table to answer this question got to go through the serving line first: Who did Joe DiMaggio marry in 1954? And we all knew that answer! You have to be quick on the draw in this crowd! The wise saying for the day is: "Wrinkles are where smiles have been." Good one, Theresa!
Pam and Pam prepared pot roast with baked potatoes, carrots, Jell-O with fruit, and served the birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thanks so much to all our gifters. We really appreciate all you do for us. And thanks to Cycle Oregon for the gift of fruits and vegetables that were left over from their ride. Thanks to our volunteer delivery people: Gwynne, Sharon, Mary, Theresa, and our in-house help Tom, Chris, Pam, Ginger, and Theresa. (That lady does get around!) A special thanks also to Cheryl Neault for the gift of takeout containers. (Have you counted the thank-yous!) We appreciate all gifts of whatever sort.
Del brought in a couple of his squash to give away. And we know that fall is officially here because he then drained the swamp cooler. Thanks, Del. You are the only one who knows how to do it! Happy Jewish New Year 5782.
Hebrews 13:7, 8 Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you. Consider the outcome of their way of life and imitate their faith. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.
JOHN DAY — The week just past has been so refreshing, with perfect temperatures. Not too cold and not too hot. Just the way most of us like it. By the time you are reading this, it will be October already. With time going by so fast these days, we don’t seem to have time to sleep as we need to sleep so fast to keep up with the time. Mercy!
A few new faces are being found at our senior center and sure are welcome. Since COVID-19 showed its unruly self to all of us, and it has taken so long to catch up with all the lost time, we are so ready to resume a normalcy in our lives, our senior center and all of our comings and goings. Janet Binger is one of the new faces, and she has volunteered to work with our center to build it up. We all appreciate you, Janet. I sure hope no English teacher reads this and is frustrated in all the terminology used here and the poor English behavior.
This last week we had a luncheon on Monday and Thursday, and the food was very tasty and beautiful to the eye. The folks that greet all of us lunch-goers were Carol Roe, Janet Binger, Judy Thomas and Darlene Nodine. Thanks to all four of you for your willingness and desire to serve the public. Mary Jones and Dale Stennett led the flag salutes this week. Rachel Carpenter and Pati Davis asked the blessing for the meals this week. There were a total of 29 in-house diners this week and several meals were taken out. Also, 104 fresh meals and 38 frozen meals were delivered by Jeanette Julsrud, Michael Shockley, Rachel Carpenter, Cindy Combs, Peggy Molnar, Mike and Pati Davis, and Mary Jones. That was a lot of food out of our kitchen this week. Good job, Shay and Kim.
Several people deserve a big thanks for their service this week. Ronnie, thank you for helping out before each meal to wrap our dinnerware. This is very sanitary and nice-looking, too. Ronnie has been doing this for some time but I was not aware of it. Ronnie has a big heart. He does other little things to assist diners and always has a great smile. Darlene Nodine does so many things that need done to make the lunch experience turn out well. She oversees all the paperwork for keeping track of food going out from the kitchen and where it goes and sees that all the needed supplies are available to do each task. Thank you, Darlene. You are very important to all of us at our senior center. It is so hard to even think about all the little details that need to be in place for success. Carol Roe has been diligent in helping with greeting each person that comes into the building and sees that no one is neglected or falls through the cracks, so to speak. Thank you, Carol for your attentiveness.
It is next to impossible to name each task and the ones that perform it, so we’ll keep trying not to miss anyone in the long haul. You that help out and volunteer at the senior center know who I am talking about — yes, you.
Linda Stoltz has done a great job to get a real active, beautiful library inside our building. Stop in and look around, it is very pleasant in there. Thank you, Linda. You put in many hours and days doing all you do for the library and keeping our dining room attractive. So much goes into the planning and actual organization of all the different things needed to accomplish this task. We appreciate you so much, Linda, just keep smiling.
Ladies from the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary on Thursday and Rachel Carpenter on Monday were the servers this week. The menu for the week was just as it was printed up.
Pacific Source will be sponsoring the noon meal on Monday, Oct. 3. After lunch they will be sharing with everyone the new changes in their insurance program and answering all your questions. Don’t forget to be there so you won’t be in the dark.
Harvest Share did share a huge amount of produce this week. The carrots were so fresh and sweet. There were so many oranges, people keep taking them and there are still more. Joe Pippin brought in some cucumbers from his own garden to share with us. Thank you, Joe.
Everyone should have enough COVID tests now. The hope is that we wouldn’t need them, but it is better to be safe and have them than be sorry without them.
We are still collecting pull tabs from soda pop cans and vegetable cans. Ronald McDonald House is using them to assist them in having needed items for the people they help out so much.
This week Joe Phippen and Mya Ennis won the Chester's and Len's cards, and Gloria Kulis and Deda Porter won free meals. Congratulations, all four of you.
It has been nice to hear the buzz of conversations in our center. It had been too long silent due to COVID. So many things coming in my head with all the memories of the times together. We all need this kind of fellowship. Come on in and see what I mean. You will enjoy it.
On Monday, Oct. 3, our menu will be beef, mushroom and Swiss melt, potato salad, pickles and, get this: pumpkin cream cheese bread. Wow! Sounds really good.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, (my mouth is watering as I am reading this to type) lasagna, cucumber salad, and it is birthday time so birthday cake will be provided by Driskill Memorial Chapel and they sponsor the whole meal. Good food and good sponsors. What could be better? Thank you, Driskill.
Psalms 91:6 and 7 Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday. Though a thousand fall at your side, though ten thousand are dying around you, these evils will not touch you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.