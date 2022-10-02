PRAIRIE CITY — Keep forgetting to tell you about our wonderful bug-keeper-outer that has been built on our back porch. It is inhabited by some enterprising spiders. They have built bug-catching webs so that we hardly ever have any bugs in the house. After it freezes, I will sweep all the webs away and clean the window that they were attached to. But until then ... do your thing, arachnids!

News flash! This week — Oct. 5 — the ladies from the Grant County Health Department will come and do their thing by giving flu and COVID shots from noon till 1:30 at our center. You have been informed if you read the paper early enough ...

