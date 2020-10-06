PRAIRIE CITY—Arm, ear, eye, gum, hip, jaw, leg, lip, rib, toe. So what’s all that? The answers to the three-letter body parts quiz. Did you get them all? Now if you really want to further your education, you can research what those names are in medical jargon.
Moving right along, our meal for the last day of September was hamburger and all the fixin’s. We also enjoyed a macaroni salad, a fruit cup, a piece of corn on the cob and our birthday cake. All very tasty and quite filling. Thanks to cooks Laura and Travis and helper Tom for a great meal. We appreciate Carlos and Luann for making the home deliveries every week. Ginger and Pam were at their respective stations to make the pick-up deliveries. Thanks so much to all our volunteers.
Speaking of which — hmm, wonder what part of speech that phrase is — faithful volunteer Del Lake got the swamp cooler all winterized, so we declare that summer is officially over. Ahem.
If you have a menu (sent out with all the meals in the bag) you might notice that sometimes it doesn’t quite agree with what we actually have to eat. Is that a problem? Not really. We always have good food. It’s all a matter of supply and demand. Sometimes what the cooks have planned in the fresh veggie/fruit category is not available so a substitution has to be made. But we always get our money’s worth!
We also want to thank Rod Kuhn for the tomatoes that he donated to the cause. Carole Garrison also brought in a box of pears to be distributed to one and all. Thanks also to those who have made cash donations recently. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. This includes the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, too.
Have made great progress in the garden project. Finally remembered that I found a “benchmark” in the plot when I first started making a garden bed back in 2016. I took a photo of it and carefully covered it with a cairn to protect it. So, wonder why I haven’t come across it in my digging this year? Oh, well. That’s a new project within the project, I guess. To be continued.
They eyelids are healing nicely, I presume. The absorbable stitches are kinda itchy. Sometimes they really sting! I just hope that they are really being absorbed by my body! Dad had a stitch that didn’t get absorbed after his first heart surgery. It finally worked its way up through the skin to where we could get a hold of it with a pair of tweezers and get it out. He had an indentation ever afterward in his chest! So you can understand why I am concerned.
Psalm 139:13, 14 “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
