JOHN DAY—This last week I had to be in Boise for pre-surgery appointments so I was unable to get all the information I needed to give you up-to-date news.
On Mondays our drivers deliver two meals to all who call in and want meals. The Monday meal is fresh, and the advanced Thursday meal is frozen.
Thursday, Sept. 2, lunch will be Monte Cristo sandwiches, veggie tray with dip, chips and birthday cake.
Monday, Sept. 6, lunch will consist of bacon cheeseburgers, sweet potato french fries and surprise cookies for your sweet tooth.
Be sure to call before 8:30 a.m. if you would like a meal or meals delivered to you, or by 10:00 a.m. if you would like a meal or two reserved for you to pickup between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
The new variants of COVID are pursuing so many people. Some states are having a severe hard time making room for all the sick people. How about if all us living in or around John Day do what we need to do to protect ourselves from this horrible illness. I know we all know what to do.
The Blue Mountain Hospital and the Grant County Health Department are collaborating to provide a COVID-19 testing clinic.
Individuals who are symptomatic or who have come into close contact with an individual who test positive can be tested.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 31, Sept. 3, Sept. 7, Sept. 10, Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 at the Grant County Health Department parking lot, 528 E. Main St., John Day.
Jesus said: If my people will draw nigh to me I will draw nigh to them and be their God to protect, comfort, bless and prosper each one.
MONUMENT—Wow, summer is quickly coming to an end! I cannot believe it. Where does the time go? I can see evidence of the season changing with my garden. Also, a friend said that we now have 20 minutes less of daylight since the beginning of August. No wonder my chickens are not laying! Did you know that chickens need at least 14 hours to develop an egg? It seems a little early to put on a light for them. But what else can I do, I need eggs.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared for us chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, a fresh green salad and peach cobbler for our dessert. We thank them profusely for their hard work. I gobbled up my lunch in no time. I sat with Jimmy Cole, and he had to tell me to slow down and chew my food. Ha.
Jimmy Cole led us in the flag salute. Bob and Sylvia Cockrell, along with Jimmy, sat at the front table and greeted the patrons. Jimmy and Linda Abraham counted up the money. Yours truly led us in the prayer of blessing over our meal. Phoebe Yukawa was the winner of the free meal ticket. We had 19 guests for in-house dining and 23 takeouts.
Melissa Hatley and Corey Cowger presented an idea for all of us who were present. Melissa wanted to create a “Help Chain” for our community. She is asking for volunteers to sign up, and a list of those who may need help. The volunteers would be helping doing things such as shopping, cleaning, lawn work, delivering meals, calling and checking up on people. This is a wonderful idea that would be beneficial, especially for the elderly or for those who are physically challenged. If you would like to get involved, please call Melissa at 541-934-2195.
Scotty Smith’s service will be held at the Monument park on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. There will be a potluck following the service at the Monument Senior Center. We pray for his family for comfort and peace during this time.
I don’t know if I should hate my kitties or love them. These bunch of young kittens have been the most mischievous, rambunctious and destructive cats I have ever had! I think I may have like five apples left on each of my young trees for those deviant kittens have climbed up and knocked the apples off. I keep finding their poop in my raised garden beds. I can smell their poop in my raspberry patch but have yet to find the exact location, causing me to be fearful of where I am stepping.
They have knocked down my asparagus plants, and even pulled some out. They have pretty much smashed down some new plants in my cloth planters, laying on top of them. I could go on and on. (Rolling my eyes and sighing.)
I have to think up ways for those little miscreants to behave themselves and prevent them from their destructive ways. Oh, those crazy cats!
2 Corinthians 1:5-6 “For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ. And whether we be afflicted, it is for your consolation and salvation, which is effectual in the enduring of the same sufferings which we also suffer: or whether we be comforted, it is for your consolation and salvation.”
PRAIRIE CITY—We covered the state of Eastern Oregon this week — and are we paying for it now! On Sunday I journeyed to Valley View for an afternoon church service. Sure will be glad when they get that round-about (I assume that’s what it will be) all done. Sure makes it hard to access the Valley View and Charolais Heights areas! On Monday the lung doctor determined that the CPAP apparatus was not doing the job for Derrol, so will try plain oxygen. That will be a lot simpler! On Tuesday the back doctor said Derrol could come in on Friday, so had to get that all arranged. Wednesday I cleaned the window and prepped it for the siding. Then we made a run to Burns to make sure the hearing aids were doing their thing correctly. Very smokey over there. On Thursday Derrol made a run to Baker for his hearing aid. (Hmmm.) Then came the big day: Friday we made the run to Bend. Ten hours away from home. My legs are sore from pedaling, I guess. We are both extremely tired. Good thing tomorrow’s a day of rest!
Last week, our meal was chili-mac, and it was very tasty. Garlic bread and Jell-o with fruit were good complements. The sponsor for the day was Driskill Memorial Chapel who also supplied the dessert: birthday cake. Thanks so much. The cake is really good too! Thanks to our cook, Pam, and helpers, Tom and Angie, for taking care of business today. Other volunteers were Pam H., Ginger, Mary and Carla. We thank our faithful volunteers who maker sure everything gets done when it should and how it is supposed to. May our tribe increase. We gave away some more gift certificates too. Wheee! Thanks again to the donor of the funds to do this.
The new siding is coming along. The front took a long time due to all the angles of the top and bottom, windows, electrical and telephone boxes, door and steps. The rest of the building was pretty straightforward.
On our way to Bend, the only deer we saw was sauntering across the highway in the middle of John Day. And he was almost in the crosswalk!
When people are made aware that we are going out of town to the big city of Bend, the question is often asked if we are going to do some shopping. Ha! The funny thing is that many of the medical professional people we deal with in Bend always comment on Derrol’s shoes. “Where did you get them?” Prairie City. Yeah for home-town shopping!
Mark 6:4 “Jesus said to them, ‘Only in his hometown, among his relatives and in his own house is a prophet without honor.’”
