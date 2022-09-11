PRAIRIE CITY — Did you know that if you were born in 1961 you would be 61 years old? That's how old George Clooney is this week. Tom's word for the day: "A good laugh is like fresh fertilizer to a farmer. It doesn't do any good until you spread it around." (We can put items like that in this paper because we live in a rural area — ahem.) So go out and give a good laugh.
The flag salute was led by Gwynne, and Tom asked the blessing. The table that got to go first through the serving line had to answer this question: What is special about this sentence: "The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog." All old typists know the answer. That sentence contains every letter of the English alphabet. The gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy went to yours truly. Wheee! I can get a new nail file!
We had a rootin'-tootin' dinner today. Chicken fried steak, baked potato with sausage gravy, broccoli Normandy, Jell-O with carrots, and for dessert a blueberry cobbler with ice cream on top! Wow. And if you couldn't have the blueberries, you could partake of last week's chocolate birthday cake. Can't beat a deal like that! We had 24 fellow diners in the hall today. We welcome visitors Les, Laurel and Lynette. Come back again! Jean Kline has had her family with her for a couple of weeks, too. Good to see you all.
Our meals would not be so calm, cool and collected without the help of our faithful band of volunteers who deliver the meals and take care of us in the hall. We want to tell Pam, Ginger, Carla, Mary, Carlos, Gwynne, Tom, Josiah and Chris that they are very much appreciated. Thank you.
I decided that the volunteer pea plant (that I had designated to let mature so I could use the peas for next year's seed) had dried enough so I pulled it and was happily collecting the seeds. Reached for what I thought was a dried seed pod and discovered that it was a preying mantis (or is that praying mantis?). So I managed to get him off the pea vine and onto the cantaloupe vine. Was he unhappy that he had to change color again? The cantaloupes are 14 to 16 inches around and the skin is still greenish, so I guess they are not ripe yet.
We have two outbuildings on our little lot. One is the shop where all the tools are. Has a workbench, etc. It is insulated so we keep items in there that need to be kept from freezing. The other one is the shed. That's where all the other tools, etc., are. But it has no electricity. Finally decided that it would be nice if there was a light and a plug in in there. How to get electricity to it was the question. Safest was to dig a trench from the south wall of the shop to the north wall of the shed — only 6 or 7 feet. But remember this area is sitting on old gold dredge tailing piles. Topsoil — and I use the term loosely — is 10 inches deep. Derrol has to dig at least 12 inches deep for the conduit. Pray for him.
James 5:16 Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.
MONUMENT — Our faithful cooks made us a wonderful dish of taco salad casserole and Mexican corn salad, and for our dessert, we had chocolate brownies. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell kept a small corner of the casserole with no cheese on it just for me! I am so grateful for these ladies and their thoughtfulness. We thank our awesome cooks for their hard work and we appreciate them ever so much.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell, Sue Cavender and Jan Ensign. Bob and Sue checked in the guests and collected the money. Bob led us in the flag salute and made the announcements. Yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Lonnie Lawrence was the lucky winner of the free meal ticket.
We want to congratulate Bob and Sylvia Cockrell. They were celebrating their 54 years of wedded bliss! We pray that they will have many more years together.
Judy Harris and Jeannie Strange have been working hard all year long to prepare for the upcoming event, the Monument Buckaroo Fall Festival and Harvest. They have put together beautiful baskets to be auctioned and both of these ladies have put in a tremendous amount of time to make this an occasion to remember for our community and the surrounding areas. All the proceeds from the auctions, the meal, everything, will be going to the general fund of the Monument Senior Center.
Can you feel it? The weather is cooling down and the sun is definitely going down earlier and earlier. Fall is almost here and it will indeed be a Fall Festival for the 24th of September. Hope you all can make it.
It has been such a relief to have a little cooler weather. Thank the Lord for the reprieve from that dreaded scorching heat! There is such a drastic difference from the day temperature and the evening/morning temperature now. I'll take it. Ha.
My neighbor and friend , Carolyn Peterson, gave me a bunch of cucumbers after reading about me not having any. I guess my son will get some pickles this year after all. I thank the Lord for kind and thoughtful neighbors! I don't have any dill but I do have dill seed and so that will have to do to flavor the pickles.
I got to pick some peaches this year. I really did not think I was going to get any, but the Lord had other plans. I think I got about 40-50 small peaches. I picked them all because the nasty wasps were starting to eat them. They are not quite ripe so I will have to wait to eat them.
I noticed we are going to have some black walnuts this year. I need to pick some green and make some black walnut tincture. It is good for a cleanse. I think I like the taste of black walnuts better than the regular walnuts. I find that the black walnuts have a sweeter taste. They are hard to crack, though.
Psalms 95: The LORD hath made known His salvation. His righteousness hath He openly shewed in the sight of the heathen.
JOHN DAY — There are only two weeks of summer left and autumn begins on Sept. 22. The weather is a tad bit cooler but best of all the cooler nights. One of my favorite things about Oregon is the cool nights. Labor Day weekend is the sign that in less than three weeks it will be fall.
On Monday, Sept. 5, our center was closed as it was the last day of the Labor Day national weekend. We all had three days of leisure, so now it is ready to be back to work.
Thursday finds a crowd for lunch, with Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe at the front desk greeting all 21 lunch-goers, signing them in and getting names in the drawings.
Gregg Starr led the flag salute and Pastor Levi Manitsas asked the blessing. Our servers were from the Cornerstone Church. Pastor Levi and his wife, Katherine, and Pati Davis served everyone drinks and anything else that was needed to accommodate a convenient, happy lunchtime. We dined on hamburger steak with grilled onions, boiled potatoes with gravy, a vegetable medley and a delicious cookie to top off all the great food. Shay and Kim sure made a tasty meal today. Thanks to both of you. Walt and Agnes Hall sponsored this meal, and we are so grateful to you two. Thank you both.
Robert Johnson won the Chester’s card and Billie Bullard won the free meal in our drawings today.
Peggy Molnar, Cindy Combs and Mike and Pati Davis delivered 50 meals to members of our community. Thanks to all four of you for your service and time. We really cannot thank you enough.
Ninety meals came out of our kitchen today. Twenty-one in-house diners, 20 to-go meals and the 50 deliveries. This is a great service to all recipients. Great job, Shay and Kim.
Linda Stoltz brought in a few fresh vegetables, possibly from her own garden, so thank you, Linda. They were enjoyed by many as there were not any left.
Progress is being made on moving things from one room to another. Since our big redo of the interior, some things got put in inconvenient places. Hopefully the new office will be ready to go within the next week. Several people will be volunteering their time to help us get this job done. Thanks to everyone who has agreed to help with this progress.
Tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 15, we will dine on BBQ ribs, au gratin potatoes, fruit of cook’s choice, and caramel apple upside-down cake. Marilyn Foss is sponsoring this meal. Thank you, Marilyn. Then, on Monday, Sept. 19, lunch will be ham and navy beans, carrots, cornbread and cherry cobbler. Sounds great. Come on over and join us for good food, good visiting and laughter, too.
Isaiah 30:18 Blessed are all they that wait for HIM. Therefore will the Lord wait, that HE may be gracious unto you, and therefore will be exalted, that HE may have mercy upon you. (He is a patient God)
