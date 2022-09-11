PRAIRIE CITY — Did you know that if you were born in 1961 you would be 61 years old? That's how old George Clooney is this week. Tom's word for the day: "A good laugh is like fresh fertilizer to a farmer. It doesn't do any good until you spread it around." (We can put items like that in this paper because we live in a rural area — ahem.) So go out and give a good laugh.

The flag salute was led by Gwynne, and Tom asked the blessing. The table that got to go first through the serving line had to answer this question: What is special about this sentence: "The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog." All old typists know the answer. That sentence contains every letter of the English alphabet. The gift card donated by Len's Pharmacy went to yours truly. Wheee! I can get a new nail file!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.