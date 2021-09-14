JOHN DAY—As I drove into the parking lot of the senior center on Thursday, many cars were coming and many were going; it was confusing to even park. That was a good thing to see; it meant our senior center was doing well. People were coming to pick up their lunch; some got several.
Gregg Starr, our lead volunteer and site council board chair, and Carol Roe were greeting everyone to be sure everyone got their meals before leaving and occasionally getting a chat going. Gregg has been diligent about showing up each day. Shay and Kim were in the kitchen cleaning up for the day. I poked my head in to say hi, got my two lunches and had the same driveway jam trying to get out. It was great to see. Thank you to Gregg, Carol, Mary Ellen and Darlene for your loyalty and service to our senior center.
Our birthday sponsors are Driskill Memorial Chapel, and they typically supply the cake but sometimes circumstances beyond Driskill’s control can change their ability to supply the cake. We do love Driskill’s donation to our birthday celebration each month.
Thursday, Sept. 16, Shay and Kim are preparing meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls and peanut butter brownies. Yum!
Monday, Sept. 20, lunch will consist of lasagna, green salad, garlic bread and chocolate cream pie. Both these lunches sound mouth-watering good so get your order in early morning and pick it up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Enjoy, everyone.
The site council is in need of additional board members so if you are interested in knowing more about the senior center and its nutritional program call the John Day Senior Center at 541-575-1825 and leave a message of your interest.
We are also grateful for our volunteers who have stepped up to help deliver meals to those who cannot get out, and who wash dishes on Wednesdays. We cannot do this without our wonderful volunteers as you are the backbone of this program.
Blue Mountain Hospital and the Grant County Health Department have collaborated to provide COVID-19 testing clinic. Individuals who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with other individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days are eligible for this free test. There are still two dates open for this test: from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 17, at the Grant County Health Department parking lot, 528 E. Main St., John Day.
Symptoms are fever, runny nose, cough, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, loss or change in taste, loss or change in smell, pneumonia, diarrhea, headache, chills, sore throat and muscle aches.
Fun fact: More people in the U.S. were born on Sept. 9 than any other date.
God without man is still God, but man without God is nothing. Think about that for a while. Hmmm.
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some new item. They called it pork verde burritos, with fiesta corn, refried beans and cookies for our dessert. It was a delicious meal. I think, to put it simply, it was like pork enchiladas. I kind of wanted maybe another half of another burrito but opted to just get another helping of the fiesta corn. We thank our cooks for our wonderful meal.
Bob Cockrell and Jimmy Cole were the greeters at the front table. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the patrons coming to take their meals to go. Angie Uptmor from John Day came to check up on the senior center. Bob led us in the flag salute, and yours truly prayed the blessing over our meal. We had 19 guests dining in and 29 takeouts.
Our friend from Sauvie Island, Bruce Hansen, came over for a visit. He had brought a friend along to go hunting for some elk. He brought over some potatoes and some corn. Oh my goodness, this was like the sweetest corn ever! Thank you so much, Bruce, for bringing that over. We so appreciate it!
Well, now for the continuation of my goat drama with Chevre — a bit of an ordeal to say the least. After catching her, the tough part was to take her over to the goat pen. Well, from where we were standing, that seemed like a million miles away. She was feisty and strong. I had to drag her along, stop and rest. The whole time I was praying, “O Lord, please help me, I cannot manage this!” I was having a hard time because I was going to have to drag her up a little hill.
After I managed to get her up the hill and we could see the goat pen, she did not fight me as much. When we got to about 50 feet from the pen, she started willingly following me. I was ecstatic, praise the Lord! I then had to hook her to the panel and get it untied to open it and lead her back to the goat pen. I somehow got that done and had the leash on my arm while trying to tie the panel back to the post.
Of course, just at this time a big semi truck was passing by and scared poor Chevre, making her jump, leap and try to get away. She yanked so hard, I thought my arm was dislocated and plopped me right to the ground. I felt that tug all the way up my arm, shoulder and neck. I sat there on the ground in a daze for a minute or two. Yes, that was a very painful moment.
I got up and fortunately got Chevre in the pen finally to my relief. My neck was very sore for a couple of days. The funny part was, my shoulder had been bothering me before and that pull helped my shoulder muscle soreness go away! Go figure?
Proverbs 8:13 “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: Pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Hey! What’s that stuff falling out of the sky? It’s wet! PTL the rain has not forgotten how to fall! If only there was some way to get the excess moisture from the hurricanes on the East Coast to the West Coast. Oh well. I heard one rumor that our coming winter will be what it should be. Hide and watch. We made another all-day-long trip to Bend — again. The bone scan showed very clearly where the inflammation in Derrol’s back is — above all the hardware that has been put in through the last 40 years. Four choices: anti-inflammatory; brace; surgery; or nothing. Will try the anti-inflammatory for three weeks and then see where we go from there. The deer were very cooperative and stayed out of the way, too, for which we are very thankful.
The meal was called “Shipwreck Casserole.” Layer of hamburger, onions, potatoes, beans and corn on top. To go along with it was green Jell-o with grated carrots in it, banana cream pudding with topping and a roll. Very filling. And we had 57 meals go out the door. Ginger, Carla, Gwynne, Carlos, Del, Tom, Mary and Pam each did their duty to make that happen. Thanks to all who help in one way or another. And doesn’t the new siding look great! Wow is all I can say. We knew it would look better, but we just didn’t realize how much better it would look! Thank you, again, to our generous donor.
Caught the last of the Paralympics from Japan on TV. Amazing to watch those wheelchair athletes play basketball!
Saw an issue of our used-to-be-good daily paper while in Bend. My, my. How the mighty have fallen. Which led me to the loss of our local TV cable company. The satellite dish people have been really pushing their wares, but I don’t like their “bait and switch” proposals. So, goodbye to the good programming that we have enjoyed for the last 10 years in this house. Too bad, so sad.
The book about the submarine that I commented on had another word that I have never heard before: ropeyarn. The author had a great glossary about the naval terms used to pilot and run the boat, but this word was not in it.
Anybody know what it’s supposed to mean? He would use it thus: “We declared this day to be a ropeyarn day.” Huh?
As I was typing this missive, the electricity stopped flowing. This one time I was glad that the machine was smarter than I was! It saved most of what I had written with that automatic saving thingy. Whew. Not sure I could remember everything I had written. Which reminds me, better set the electric clocks or I’ll be an hour and a half late to wherever I have to be!
I Corinthians 7:29 “What I mean, brothers, is that the time is short.”
Revelations 22:10 “… because the time is near.”
Revelations 22:20 “Yes, I am coming soon.”
