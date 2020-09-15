JOHN DAY—Wow, we got moved, and I just got on the net so I’m proud to say I’m here to let you know what is on the menu for this month. Yes, the center is still closed to dining in.
On Sept. 17, we’ll have Mississippi pot roast, mashed potatoes, relish tray and Mississippi mud pies.
On Sept. 21, we’ll have pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, bagels and cream cheese and raspberry almond coffee cake.
We have some wonderful people that Sponsor our Thursday Meals. Solutions CPAs donated ground beef. Brian Hubbard of The Ugly Truth Bar & Grill donated hams. Thank you so much.
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell served us a yummy meal of chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, salad and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. It was filling and satisfying. We thank them for making us all these delicious meals. We can’t do without them.
Kristi Guimont filled out the paperwork, while Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted up the money. Sylvia collected the money and had the meals ready for the patrons to pick up at the door. We thank our volunteers so much for their help. We certainly could not do without them as well.
I thank the Lord for where we live. Even though it is really smoky outside, we are not having fires here in Grant County. We pray for all those who have or are going through such devastating events like this. I was at a women’s retreat up in Bull Prairie and had no idea that almost the whole West Coast was on fire! I guess that’s what happens when you don’t have television.
Let us pray for the Lord’s mercy upon our towns, counties, states and our nation. Jesus is our only hope. He is the rock that we must stand upon because everything else is sinking sand. He alone can fix the problems of our nation. When the prophet Jonah finally went to Ninevah to tell them that God was going to send judgments upon them and they would be utterly destroyed, the people repented, all the way from the king down to the babies. Their genuine repentance caused the Lord to relent from his judgments and the Lord blessed them instead. May we do the same and turn the Lord from his righteous anger to blessing this nation and people once again. We must not let our nation be divided with hate but love one another. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Well, I have some good news. Remember the kittens we thought that the mean and nasty skunk got? Well, apparently, the mama cat had moved them. They have all been found and are safe! Ha. I think the skunk tried to get into the box, but I had cut the hole too small so it could not get in to get the kittens. I think they put up a fight too. Once the skunk left, the mama cat decided to move them one by one. So, praise the Lord, they are all still alive! But, um, does anyone need or want some very cute, adorable and loving kittens? Anyone?
Looks like the weather is changing. Oh, so much to do to prepare for the coming winter! I don’t know, but I have a feeling it is going to be a long and harsh winter. I am going to do all I can to be ready. I have been trying to keep the motto “Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today” going because it is sometimes hard to get motivated to get up and do things when you feel lazy.
1 Chronicles 16: 23-25 “Sing unto the LORD, all the earth; Show forth from day to day His salvation. Declare His glory among the heathen; His marvelous works among all nations. For great is the LORD, and greatly to be praised: He also is to be feared above all gods.”
PRAIRIE CITY— Definition of philosophy: A blind man in a dark room looking for a black cat which isn’t there. That’s how I’ve felt since I got my droopy eyelid surgery. Finally got one eye opened a quarter-inch so I could get to the bathroom by myself. Had to wait a few more days for the other one to make the same progress so that depth perception was working. Ice packs, then warm compresses and anti-bacterial cream along with eye drops throughout the day. And the surgeon asked, about halfway through the procedure, “Would you recommend this surgery to your friends and relatives?” Harty har, har. Then, apparently as a side effect of the local anesthetic that was used, I had these wonderful, marvelous pictures that I was seeing behind my closed eyes. I was convinced that all I would see was blackness. As the anesthetic got out of my system, the “visions” went away. I was so grateful that they were nice pictures and not horrible, awful ones. Anyway, it’s done. Hallelujah!
I couldn’t see my meal on Wednesday, but it sure tasted good! We had chicken Parmesan, roasted veggies, a slice of garlic bread and a peanut butter brownie. Thank you, Laura, Tom, and Travis, for this delicious meal. I tell you that brownie was to die for! I could have one of those every week! Carlos and Luanne took care of the home deliveries. Pam was at the registration desk, and Ginger and Carole were pick-up deliveries. We also had some goodies to give away: eggs courtesy of Nancy Moffitt and tomatoes and other veggies from Ben Richardson. Thanks so much for these donations.
I think I’ve already written about where we were on 9/11. So I asked the boys if they remembered where they were. Of course! Bert had gone to a medical appointment and had not heard any news until the doctor started talking about it. Joel was getting ready to go to work and switched on the TV before leaving the apartment. Daughter-in-love Agata was at home in Poland watching the afternoon news. Her adjective for the situation was just shock.
Well, I think the smoke has got to me, so I think I’ll call it quits for this week. Hope you and yours are well and safe.
Psalm 16:1 “Keep me safe, O God, for in you I take refuge.”
(0) comments
