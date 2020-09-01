MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made for our last Tuesday meal of August, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and some yummy chocolate birthday cake. We all were very full from our delicious meal. We thank our wonderful cooks.
Our usual suspects for our help were Kristi Guimont, who does all the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell received the money and delivered the food to the waiting patrons. We thank everyone for their help, can’t do without them. If you come to pick up your food, please come to the door to pick them up. It would be most helpful to our volunteers and less tiresome. They would appreciate it very much.
We have some very good news. Jimmy Cole’s cancer is in remission. Thank you to all you prayer warriors out there and most of all, for our Lord Jesus Christ, who hears and answers the cries of his children. Our God is the God of the impossible. He can move mountains. He can make giants fall. There is no prayer too big for him to fix. He is that good and that loving. Praise the Lord for all his blessings!
School has started for the students all around the country, or they will soon. Let us pray for the children, for this is definitely different for their generation. Let us pray for their protection, their hearts and minds, and their health. Let us humble ourselves before the Lord to help heal our land and to bless our children.
We had to take one of our girls to get her eyes checked in town and went to retrieve a cooler from our shop. Oh, man, did it stink! A skunk was in there, and I thought to check on our mama cat that lives there with her litter of kittens. I had them in a box that was blocked off. I thought it was secure, but I was wrong. This nasty skunk had gotten to the kittens. Apparently, it had come back several times and had picked off the kittens one by one. Ahhh! That sneaky skunk got four kittens except one. I moved it up by our house with a different mama. We set a live trap with eggs, and still no skunk after several days. It is too smart so it makes it extra dangerous, and it needs to die. This is the second time it has done this. I just hope that it did not take up residence in our shop. That would be terrible!
We have some older kittens running amuck all around the house. They are gonna be great hunters. The only thing is, these crazy kittens have knocked off several of the few apples on our young trees, and I saw that they had pulled up some young asparagus plants too. I also caught one using my raised pot that I am trying to grow lettuce as its personal litter box! Arg!
2 Corinthians 6:1-2 “We then, as workers together with Him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. (For He saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I aided thee: behold, now is the day of salvation.)”
PRAIRIE CITY—Heard a comment about the fact that there is nothing to watch on television, even with a satellite dish. That got me to wondering how many books I have bought this year, especially since the pandemic started. Must be about two dozen. And I have learned a lot! Some of them get passed around to other readers, and some are saved for future gifting on birthdays, etc. That leaves a few that get put into my personal library. When we talk about “downsizing,” that is the first thing that my housemate brings up. However, just the other day, he asked a question that we were able to discover the answer to in one of the books in said library! (Ahem.) So keep on reading America!
Our meal this week was the cheesy hash-brown potato with ham dish, along with a vegetable salad, bowl of mandarin oranges and a chocolate birthday cake donated by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Yummy, yummy. I really like that potato concoction. That’s what we had served at our 50th doings nine years ago. (Good grief! Has it been that long? Time flies when you are having fun!) Cooks Laura, Travis and Tom did good, huh? Thanks to all the other helpers every week: Pam, Carole, Ginger and deliverers Carlos and Luann. We appreciate Greg Starr for donating the shredded potatoes for today’s meal. Thanks a bunch!
Was up where I could see across the greens of the John Day Golf Club. It was about mid-morning, and there were a few golfers out. Then here came about a half dozen golf carts out of their garages and down the hill to the first tee (I assume). They looked so cute zipping around! Then I remembered about how several years ago there was a big flap about a certain disabled pro golfer using a golf cart during a PGA competition. The official line was that everyone was supposed to walk everywhere during the competition. No exceptions! So why were golf carts invented? Then my next thought was about the danger of certain snakes on the golf course. A cart might be helpful!
Oops. The proof-reader had a glitch last week. The sentence should have read: “Normally, these slogans would have been covered with several coats of paint before the ships went out to sea...” The re-typer just missed a line of my copy. I keep wondering how well I’ll be seeing after my droopy eyelid surgery. May have to dictate this report.
The sunflower heads are 12 inches across, and their stems are 6 inches around! The bees are still busy at their job on them. The corn is making ears, so hope to have some soon. Did have a serving of the potatoes. Like Sue, I’m still waiting for cucumbers. Oh well. Made up for them in the abundance of carrots and beets. Getting eager to start clean-up in the plot before it gets too cold. Maybe I can find some more horse fertilizer to put on for the worms to enjoy through the winter.
Psalm 74:16-17 “The day is Yours, and… also the night; You established the sun and moon. It was You who set all the boundaries of the earth; You made both summer and winter.”
