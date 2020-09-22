JOHN DAY—According to the calendar, fall is around the corner.
Our wonderful state is not only under the virus but also seems like the state is half on fire. We pray for the people affected by the fires and the men and women on the fire lines.
May the Lord bless this state and our sisters and brothers.
On Sept. 24, we’ll have chicken Kiev, herb butter pasta, veggies and pumpkin cream cheese bread.
On Sept. 28, we’ll have stuffed peppers, baked potato and carrot cake.
Remember to wear your mask and stay safe.
MONUMENT—
I would venture to say to say that Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us all a very yummy lunch. My family and I gobbled up our lunch — that’s for sure. They made and served us hamburgers, macaroni salad, french fries and chocolate cake for our dessert. If they served us chocolate cake for dessert every week, I would not complain. We thank them for their concerted efforts!
We thank all our volunteers who help to run efficiently and smoothly the serving and handling of the delivery of the food and also the things behind the scenes. Kristi Guimont did all the paperwork. Jan Ensign and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia handed out the food to the patrons and collected the money. Our community is very blessed.
Speaking of food, so I had recently joined this online Christian forum, and different people were welcoming me. I noticed one person whose profile picture, or avatar, was some delicious, spicy-looking Asian food. So I commented that it looked delish. The person commented back that they didn’t think that I would “be able to stomach it.” Facepalm. I thought that was a little weird. They also told me to click on the picture for the recipe, for I did ask if they had the recipe for it.
So, I clicked on the picture, and it opened a new tab and went to a YouTube video. Strangely, it looked like a documentary and not a cooking video. It said that this was in the Philippines, and some man, who had a cigarette in his mouth ,was going through the dumpster trash and picking through it. He was going through the trash for scraps of food. When he got a small bag full, he went and sold it to another man for 60 cents. This other man then went through the trash food, picked all the bones out and mixed it up in a bowl. He had a sauce ready in a wok and proceeded to cook what they called “pagpag.” He was a restaurant owner in the slum area. He resold this recycled food. I was horrified to say the least!
I tell you, we have been so blessed by the good Lord here in this country. We need to be on our knees thanking him every day for his blessings. We have taken for granted far too long all that we have. Let us be thankful and humbly praise the Lord for his abundant blessings.
The EMT dinner happened over the weekend, and they had a wonderful meal of prime rib. It was very delicious. Oh, I can just remember savoring the meat. Mmm. They also had their Traeger smoker raffle going on. We hope that they were able to raise a lot of much needed funds for their emergency equipment. We thank all of our volunteer emergency workers for their service, and we definitely cannot do without them. We count on them when we have urgent medical issues.
Colossians 3:1-2 “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth at the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Oh, look! I can see blue sky! And Strawberry Mountain is still there! Whooppee! OK, that’s enough of that jubilance. But it has been a long time, and it is nice to see the mountains and the sky where they are supposed to be. PTL.
And we were where we were supposed to be on Wednesday and got our pick-up meals. Wowser dowser, was it ever good! Congratulations to Laura, Travis and Tom for a fantastic meal. We certainly got our money’s worth! There was some of those cheesy hash brown potatoes, green beans, carrots, a mostly fruit salad, a roll (provided by the Blue Mountain Care Center, by the way), pork chops that were tender and flavorful and a lemon bar for dessert. What else can I say? If you didn’t get one, you certainly missed out big time! Yummy, yummy in the tummy. The usual suspects handled the logistics of getting the meals to the waiting patrons: Pam, Carole, Ginger in the building and Carlos and Luann on the delivery route. Thanks so much to our cadre of volunteers.
Joel took me back to Nampa to get the stitches out. Did I tell you that the doctor put in over 80 stitches? But she only had to take out 6 on the outside of the eyelid. All the others are supposed to be absorbed when their job is done. For this, I am extremely grateful! Finally got a look at the photo that daughter-in-love Laurel took when I came home. Look like an alien from outer space! Will be another month before all the swelling is finally gone. So things are still a little fuzzy.
But I was able to get out to the garden and dig up three rows of carrots and get them prepared and into the freezer. The blue jays came down from the mountains and had their fill of sunflower seeds. We didn’t get the heads cut off so it was quite entertaining to watch the birds hang ten over the edge of the flower and grab the seeds while they (the birds) were upside down. And after all the seeds were gone, so were they. Gosh, I feel so special.
And we have been having corn on the cob, so that experiment worked. But corn really needs to be more out in the sun. Will remedy that next year. In short, everything that I planted produced — eventually. Some a hundred fold and some ten fold. Learned what not to do and what I should have done. So that makes it a good harvest, right?
So here comes fall. Have to start thinking about putting the A/C away soon. And then it’s on to Thanksgiving and Christmas in this strange year. Sent a box to the birthday boy in Portland. Then they “evacuated” for a few days, but the birthday boy made sure he took is box with him!
Galatians 6:9 “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
