PRAIRIE CITY — I do believe fall has fallen. Had to turn on the little heater in the office/studio so I could be comfortable typing this missive. The house heating stove has been turned on, too, this last week. Yes, the season has definitely changed. But no frost on the cantaloupes yet! Derrol keeps saying, "Aren't they ready?" I just keep irrigating.

But we had cantaloupe today! Thanks to some leftovers from the Cycle Oregon people, we each had a serving of cantaloupe and watermelon. Hooray! Thanks, whoever you are. Along with that we enjoyed chicken and rice bake, a green salad, and tapioca pudding for dessert. Good and tasty meal for this change of season day. Our sponsor for this day was Chester's Markets. The table that got to go first through the serving line semi-answered this question: What do Mexican people call the avocado? They answered guacamole. The answer is alligator pear.

